I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Impulse buys are not always the enemy.
I often struggle with pulling the proverbial trigger on even affordable purchases that I know I want and would use, since I hate spending money. Sometimes only an impulse is enough to make me actually buy that thing — and as soon as I do and am using it, I know it was worth every penny. (My beloved portable pill organizers, for example, were an impulse buy, and have undoubtedly improved my life.)
We asked HuffPost readers on Facebook and fellow HuffPost writers and editors what their favorite impulse buys were, and they did not disappoint. These picks are all less than $25, so they won’t hurt your budget while making your life easier, more streamlined and (in the case of these deliciously soft pajamas) much comfier. HuffPost readers and staffers say these buys are so effective, they basically pay for themselves.
Read on for our best picks, ranging from a reusable electric lighter and a popular pet hair remover to a stylish Baggu bag and smart plugs that let you turn electronics on and off from afar.
The Chom Chom reusable pet hair remover
"The Chom Chom! If you have pets, it’s a must. It saves me from having to vacuum my couches daily to get all the fur off. Love my Chom, worth every penny!" — Jennifer Hershey, Facebook
A stylish reusable Baggu carry-all
"I impulse bought this big strawberry Baggu reusable bag last year and I have used it soooo much since then, whether for laundry or shopping trips, etc. The pattern is so cute." — Alexandra Niforos,HuffPost operations associate
Kasa Smart Wi-Fi plugs
"[A colleague] convinced me to buy them when I was editing her story on it for Prime Day
, and now I have bought many more! The way it 'pays for itself' is that every time I leave my apartment and realize I have left on my air purifier or my Christmas lights, now I can turn it off with my phone and save on my electricity bill!" — Kristen Aiken, head of HuffPost Life
These handy Kasa smart plugs allow you to turn your home electronics on and off from anywhere — so you never have to waste money on your electric bill after forgetting to turn off your fan or lamp again. An added perk? By being able to turn lights off and on while you're gone, you can make it look like you're home even while you're on vacation.
Some super-soft Hanna Andersson pajama pants
"I'm so obsessed with Hanna Andersson pajamas that I'm doing the opposite of gatekeeping: I'm instead preaching to anyone who will listen that these are the absolute best PJs ever. They're like slipping into freshly washed sheets, every night. And they're also super affordable, making them an inarguably worthwhile impulse buy.
"Hannas are deliciously soft, made of breathable organic cotton that gets even softer the more you wash it. Their true magic, in my opinion, lies in the fact that Hanna Andersson primarily manufactures children’s clothes and pajamas
. This makes their adult pajamas extra soft and smooth, the kind of high-quality rib knit designed to please even picky, sensitive children. It follows that this kind of fabric for adults, who no longer get to wear the seamless, soft clothing of their youth, is simply luxurious. I wear my four pairs so much that they've more than paid for themselves." — Haley Zovickian, shopping writer
These PJ pants are currently 40% off, so take advantage of their under-$25 sale price tag while it lasts.
A two-pack of rotating LED GE nightlights
"I had always assumed nightlights were for children who struggled with a fear of the dark. But when a previous roommate wordlessly put a nightlight in our apartment’s shared bathroom, I quickly realized how subtly revolutionary these practical little gadgets are. I absolutely loved never having to turn on the overhead light late at night, so I could actually fall back asleep after a bathroom trip. I now swear by my these for my bathroom, kitchen and dark staircases, so much so that once I moved into a new place, I, too, wordlessly bought and plugged in nightlights of my own.
"These ones are light-sensing, so they stay off during the daytime and light up at dusk when a room grows dark. I love how they rotate a full 360-degrees so you can direct their light directly to where you want it (I like to concentrate the light above my sink), plus they’re sleek enough that you’ll have room to utilize the outlets above or beneath them." — Zovickian
A portable pill organizer trio
"One day I got hit with a migraine while I was out without access to my Excedrin
one too many times, and I decided it was time to invest in (read: impulse buy) these portable pill holders. They've quickly become one of the most important items in my bag, and I don't go anywhere without them. They make me feel prepared for basically anything.
"They're convenient, secure and surprisingly chic thanks to their sleek, minimal design, so I can use them while I'm out without feeling self-conscious. I use the six smaller compartments for a.m. and p.m. medications, and the two larger ones for vitamins and medicines for headaches, nausea, allergies, etc. I’ve even carried them through TSA many a time without an issue. Since they come in a set of three, I'm able to keep one at home, one in my car and one in my tote. I swear by them." — Zovickian
A six-pack of Affresh washing machine cleaning tablets
"Washing machines need cleaning, too, and these Affresh tablets do the job with just a toss into your washer. I'm obsessed with the results and love how they're essentially effortless. Definitely one of my best impulse buys this year — I wish I'd taken the plunge sooner." — Zovickian
An electric rechargeable lighter
"I’m a big-time candle gal regardless of season, which means that over the years I’ve had to find creative ways to stock up on and subsequently store a large volume of matchbooks. But if we’re being honest, they’re not exactly convenient or safe when trying to light deep candle jars or get the stove or a grill going...I’m pleased to report that this simple, affordable and easy-to-use USB-compatible Surprus lighter is an absolute game-changer...[it's] portable, convenient, lightweight and intuitive. All you do is slide open the safety lock and press a button that ignites a spark. The lighter has an auto-stop safety function that stops the spark after seven seconds, and can swiftly be re-ignited by pushing down on the switch once more. As a worrier, I appreciate that it has an intuitive, thoughtful design that emphasizes safety." — Lourdes Avila Uribe, HuffPost senior shopping writer
A bestselling pair of gardening shears
"I love having fresh flowers in my home, but have been oddly resistant to purchasing real gardening shears. I figured it was only something you needed for big backyards or gardens. But after ruining several pairs of kitchen scissors I finally bit the bullet and snagged this popular pair of gardening shears and my world will never be the same again. It's so much easier to trim stems and branches without risk to life and limb. It's such a simple item but one that I know is worth its weight in gold. I use it weekly and it's as good as it was on day one over a year ago." — Uribe
A pineapple corer
"A pineapple corer. It takes 2 minutes and [is] worth the $10." — Casey O'Co, Facebook
This handy stainless-steel pineapple corer can quickly de-core and slice pineapples, and is dishwasher-safe.
A two-pack of Lazy Susan turntables
"Lazy Susan for my pantry (and my fridge). Saves time and money!" — Rebecca Siegel Burstein, Facebook
These non-slip turntables can help keep your pantry, fridge, vanity or other shelves organized, with all your items easily accessible. They're available in various colors.
A three-pack of Purse Hooks
"Purse Hooks! Toss one in every damn bag, they are so convenient for when you're at a coffee shop or restaurant and suddenly have nowhere to put your bag or jacket except the floor." — Lilli Peterson, HuffPost news editor
These purse hooks sport anti-slip mats so you can hang them off coffee shop, bar or restaurant tables while you're out and your purse will never have to touch a dirty floor. They're tiny enough to fit easily in your bag and can also be used for hanging coats. You may also appreciate that you'll be able to keep your bag or jacket right in front of you, instead of at the back of your seat where they can fall or be exposed to theft.
The Rocketbook smart notebook
"The Rocketbook notebook. I take notes in church on the sermon - it helps keep me focused. The Rocket Book has the option to uploading the page, but I generally just erase. Has saved me a ton of money on journals that I would just set aside and never look at it again." — Sandra Riek Gill, Facebook
This smart notebook allows you to take pen-to-paper notes as you normally would, which you can then send to your email, Google Drive or cloud of your choice. Once the notes have been digitized, you can just erase the page with a damp cloth and start over. It's available in two sizes and various colors.
A two-pack of 10-foot charging cords
"A 10-foot iPhone charger cord is ALWAYS needed." — Noah Michelson, editorial director, HuffPost Personal
These extra-long iPhone chargers are designed with fast-charging capability and sport durable, bendable braided nylon cords to help ensure their longevity.
A "Cooking For One" cookbook
"I recently got this $22 cookbook 'Cooking For One' and I feel like it's paid for itself in cutting back on my food waste!" — Lydia O'Connor, HuffPost senior reporter
The Drunk Elephant Baby Bar travel duo
"This travel-size drunk elephant cleanser/exfoliator duo is $22 and lasts forever! It's great for travel to cut back on liquids." — O'Connor
The pack includes two mild mini cleansing bars, a moisturizing Pekee Bar
and a lightly exfoliating JuJu Bar
, to take care of all your skin needs. They're formulated to be used together or apart. The set also comes with a bright traveling case.
A concrete toothbrush holder from a Texas-based Etsy shop
"It's borderline embarrassing that it took me so long to order one of these, but after about a year of piling my (and my kids') toothbrushes on top of each other in the bathroom cabinet — ew, right? — I decided there had to be a better way to store them. (For context, our bathroom has zero sink or counter space.) I hit Etsy in search of a toothbrush holder and speed-ordered the first serviceable one I saw — this minimal one made from cast concrete and available in a variety of colrs — and I am so glad I did. Our toothbrushes line up so nicely in our cabinet now. This Texas-based maker offers single holders
in a variety of shapes
, the double one pictured here, and the one that I ordered, which has space for four toothbrushes
. We use bamboo toothbrushes like the ones in this image, but my husband uses an electric toothbrush and the small plastic heads fit perfectly in the holder, too." — Emily Ruane, HuffPost shopping managing editor
A sturdy key organizer
"My husband suggested this key organizer (he has a different version but works the same as this)." — Paige Lavender, HuffPost breaking news editor
This practical, sleek leather key organizer houses two to seven keys so you can keep them by your side without having to hear them incessantly jangle or deal with them scratching your things. It's designed to hold up through snow, wind, dust and rain, and can also hold key fobs. It's available in up to seven colors.