A concrete toothbrush holder from a Texas-based Etsy shop

"It's borderline embarrassing that it took me so long to order one of these, but after about a year of piling my (and my kids') toothbrushes on top of each other in the bathroom cabinet — ew, right? — I decided there had to be a better way to store them. (For context, our bathroom has zero sink or counter space.) I hit Etsy in search of a toothbrush holder and speed-ordered the first serviceable one I saw — this minimal one made from cast concrete and available in a variety of colrs — and I am so glad I did. Our toothbrushes line up so nicely in our cabinet now. This Texas-based maker offers single holders in a variety of shapes , the double one pictured here, and the one that I ordered, which has space for four toothbrushes . We use bamboo toothbrushes like the ones in this image, but my husband uses an electric toothbrush and the small plastic heads fit perfectly in the holder, too." — Emily Ruane, HuffPost shopping managing editor