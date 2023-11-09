Amazon

A two-pack of rotating LED GE nightlights

"I had always assumed nightlights were for children who struggled with a fear of the dark. But when a previous roommate wordlessly put a nightlight in our apartment’s shared bathroom, I quickly realized how subtly revolutionary these practical little gadgets are. I absolutely loved never having to turn on the overhead light late at night, so I could actually fall back asleep after a bathroom trip. I now swear by my these for my bathroom, kitchen and dark staircases, so much so that once I moved into a new place, I, too, wordlessly bought and plugged in nightlights of my own.



"These ones are light-sensing, so they stay off during the daytime and light up at dusk when a room grows dark. I love how they rotate a full 360-degrees so you can direct their light directly to where you want it (I like to concentrate the light above my sink), plus they’re sleek enough that you’ll have room to utilize the outlets above or beneath them." — Zovickian