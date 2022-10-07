Shopping
BeautyMakeupmascara

These Affordable Drugstore Mascaras Are Beloved By Reviewers

Get big, bold lashes at a low price.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Affordable drugstore mascara available at Walmart.
Walmart
Affordable drugstore mascara available at Walmart.

Whether you’re going for a no-makeup makeup look or full glam, mascara is a must-have staple. With just a few sweeps of a brush, you can get longer, thicker-looking lashes without the need for lash extensions or false eyelashes.

There are many different mascaras on the market, but we’re partial to the less expensive options since mascara should be replaced every four to six months. Walmart has an excellent selection of affordable drugstore mascaras, and we’ve rounded up a few of them below to help you liven up your lashes on the cheap.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Maybelline Great Lash waterproof mascara
Rating: 4.3 stars and 8,031 reviews

This bestselling waterproof mascara lengthens, conditions and thickens lashes without clumping. It comes in two saturated hues–“brownish black” and “very black”–and the hypoallergenic formula is said to be safe for contact lens wearers.
$5.48 at Walmart (originally $6.40)
2
Maybelline The Colossal waterproof mascara
Rating: 4.3 stars and 8,031 reviews

If you like your lashes big and bold, look no further than The Colossal by Maybelline. The waterproof formula is said to deliver seven times the volume in just one coat, which the brand attributes to the amount of collagen in the formula.
$6.97 at Walmart
3
L’Oreal Paris Voluminous mascara
Rating: 4.1 stars and 2,485 reviews

This mascara brings the volume (up to five times the thickness of your natural lashes) and conditioning benefits in a sleek, simple tube. It’s available in black and brown, plus more unexpected colors like cobalt blue, deep green, violet and burgundy.
$8.98 at Walmart
4
L’Oreal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara
Rating: 4.4 stars and 900 reviews

This mascara’s blend of flower oils leave lashes conditioned and supple, and the wavy brush is able to grab every lash for maximum volume. The lengthening formula is also clump- and smudge-resistant and longwearing.
$8.97 at Walmart
5
NYX Professional Makeup Worth the Hype mascara
Rating: 4.3 stars and 2,972 reviews

This mascara says it’s worth the hype, and thousands of Walmart customers agree. For darker, fuller, “lethally gorgeous” lashes that last all day, this NYX mascara has you covered. The tapered tip helps you get even the smallest lashes at the inner corners of your eyes and your bottom lash line.
$8.97 at Walmart
6
COVERGIRL Lash Blast waterproof mascara
Rating: 4.2 stars and 11,293 reviews

Volume is the name of the game with this mascara. The orange bristles are designed to maximize the volume of each and every lash, and the product claims to make your lashes 10 times fuller, for a dramatic look that won’t smear or smudge.
$5.71 at Walmart
7
e.l.f. Big Mood mascara
Rating: 4.1 stars and 2,208 reviews

For a false eyelash look without having to fuss with lash glue, this e.l.f. mascara is up to the task. The hourglass shaped brush head is said to separate and define lashes, and the smudge- and flake-resistant formula is vegan and cruelty free.
$9.97 at Walmart
8
Revlon So Fierce! mascara
Rating: 4.2 stars and 1,461 reviews

This eye-opening mascara is said to last up to 24 hours and conditions lashes with hemp seed oil. The uniquely shaped brush lifts and enhances lashes, and six product reservoirs ensure that all lashes are evenly coated with the formula.
$8.56 at Walmart
9
Almay mascara with aloe
Rating: 4.2 stars and 278 reviews

Thicken and pamper your lashes with Almay’s thickening formula, which promises 100 percent thicker lashes after two coats. The formula is waterproof and ophthalmologist approved for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers.
$5.97 at Walmart (originally $6.99)
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Laneige lip mask

Shop Walmart's Mega Beauty Event This Week

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

Is It Normal To Have Different-Sized Boobs?

Wellness

Here’s What Happens When You Add Fast Intervals To Your Daily Walk

Wellness

8 Of The Most Common Types Of Stomach Pain

Food & Drink

This Mexican Chef Has News For You: Margaritas And Tres Leches Aren’t Mexican

Food & Drink

Hate Getting Up In The Night? Here’s What Time You Should Stop Drinking.

Style & Beauty

‘More Curves, More Work’: Why The Fashion Industry Is Failing Women With Big Breasts

Relationships

Is It Really All That Normal To Feel ‘Normal Marital Hatred’?

Relationships

8 Dating App Profile Mistakes You Should Avoid At All Costs

Shopping

The Best Sales To Shop During Target Deal Days 2022

Parenting

What To Expect When Weaning Your Child From Breastfeeding

Shopping

23 Fall Dresses That Are Perfect To Wear As The Seasons Change

Shopping

The Best Dog Halloween Costumes To Help Your Pup Celebrate Spooky Season

Shopping

35 Things For Anyone Who Could Use A Lil' Laugh Right Now

Shopping

44 Toys That Reviewers Say Kept Kids Busy For Hours

Shopping

We Found 11 Not Hideous Dog Crates

Style & Beauty

Gigi Hadid Told Kanye West He's A 'Bully And A Joke' After He Attacked A Critic

Shopping

This Celestial Night Light Has Glowing Reviews From Parents

Wellness

The One Place You're Probably Forgetting When You Do A Breast Check

Parenting

Natural Disasters During Pregnancy Have Big Implications For Kids’ Mental Health

Shopping

These Are The Car Seats And Booster Seats That Walmart Reviewers Prefer

Shopping

This Top-Rated Home Espresso Machine Is On Sale For A Limited Time

Food & Drink

Dinner And A Booby: Working At A 'Breastaurant' In The Age Of 'My Body, My Choice'

Shopping

Nab This Elegant Marble Candle Holder Before It Sells Out Again

Shopping

Kris Jenner Works Hard, But These 34 Products Work Harder

Relationships

22 Unique Couples Halloween Costumes You Haven't Seen A Million Times

Home & Living

This Action Thriller is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This New Historical Drama Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

This Is What A Breast Lump Actually Feels Like

Food & Drink

This Male Chef Had Breast Cancer At 26. Here's What He Wants Everyone To Know

Style & Beauty

Nips Don’t Lie: The Hypocrisy Behind Censoring Women's Breasts

Shopping

Breast Milk Jewelry Actually Exists And It's Really Beautiful

Shopping

Smut Books Are Taking Over TikTok And It's Just As Sexy As It Sounds

Parenting

When Is It Really Necessary To Give Your Child Antibiotics?

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Food & Drink

Instagram's 10 Coziest, Most Loved Recipes From September

Food & Drink

10 Of The Rudest Things You Can Do At The Grocery Store

Shopping

Psychologists Explain Why You May Need A Sunrise Alarm Clock

Parenting

32 Funny Tweets From Parents About School Field Trips

Shopping

13 Fire Safety Items You Should Always Have In The House

Shopping

It's Never –– And We Mean Never –– Too Early To Order An Advent Calendar