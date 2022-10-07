Whether you’re going for a no-makeup makeup look or full glam, mascara is a must-have staple. With just a few sweeps of a brush, you can get longer, thicker-looking lashes without the need for lash extensions or false eyelashes .

There are many different mascaras on the market, but we’re partial to the less expensive options since mascara should be replaced every four to six months. Walmart has an excellent selection of affordable drugstore mascaras, and we’ve rounded up a few of them below to help you liven up your lashes on the cheap.