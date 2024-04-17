While there’s no denying the deeply utilitarian function of a pair of sunglasses, like most accessories they can really make or break a look. And while it can be tempting to drop beaucoup bucks on a pair of designer shades, it’s just not practical, especially for everyday eyewear.

But it can be hard to find a middle ground when it comes to sunglasses — cheapies break easily and can look, well, kinda janky and bad. Finding mid-range sunnies that look great and won’t fall apart can be challenging, but it isn’t impossible. Retailers like Nordstrom Rack, R.E.I. and Amazon have unexpectedly high-quality sunglasses that are reviewer-beloved but won’t make your wallet weep.

Advertisement

Below, we’ve rounded up a few great sunglasses options. They’re all under $50 but look much more expensive than they actually are. Snag a pair that best fits your style and protect your peepers while looking absolutely fabulous. (And we’ve noted which styles come with UV-protective lenses.)