These Sunglasses Look And Feel Designer — But They’re All Under $50

You don’t have a to spend a fortune for good sunglasses.
Left to right: Good Vibrations aviators and Muse Edwards from Glasses USA.
Eyebuydirect, Glasses USA
While there’s no denying the deeply utilitarian function of a pair of sunglasses, like most accessories they can really make or break a look. And while it can be tempting to drop beaucoup bucks on a pair of designer shades, it’s just not practical, especially for everyday eyewear.

But it can be hard to find a middle ground when it comes to sunglasses — cheapies break easily and can look, well, kinda janky and bad. Finding mid-range sunnies that look great and won’t fall apart can be challenging, but it isn’t impossible. Retailers like Nordstrom Rack, R.E.I. and Amazon have unexpectedly high-quality sunglasses that are reviewer-beloved but won’t make your wallet weep.

Below, we’ve rounded up a few great sunglasses options. They’re all under $50 but look much more expensive than they actually are. Snag a pair that best fits your style and protect your peepers while looking absolutely fabulous. (And we’ve noted which styles come with UV-protective lenses.)

1
Nordstrom Rach
Quay Srsly gradient polarized cateye sunglasses
These Quay shades immediately caught my attention, not just because of the uncommonly low price point but because of their similarity to one of my most coveted pairs of designer sunglasses. (My friend owns them, not me, sadly). Luckily for those of us unwilling to spend hundreds, these cuties are currently available for under $35. It doesn't get much better than that! They're sophisticated and timeless with a slight edge. (These sunglasses feature 100% UV protective lenses.)
$34.97 at Nordstrom Rack
2
Eyebuydirect
Good Vibrations aviator sunglasses
Available in three colors, these aviator-style sunglasses are as timeless as they are cool. They feature both an eyewire and curved nose bridge while tortoiseshell temple tips add a flash of stylish fair. The adjustable nose pads help to keep things comfy without sacrificing style. You can also swap out the lens hues for your preferred look.

Promising review: "I love them! I am so happy with these sunglasses. I got the maroon lenses and was a little worried they would be too pinkish based on how the lenses colour looks on the screen, but no they are perfect. The quality seems great as well!" — Amanda S.
$45 at EyeBuyDirect
3
Nectar
Nectar Wynwood sunglasses
Made from recycled water bottles, these artsy sunglasses have contrasting tortoiseshell arms that help to add visual interest but don't look too quirky or eccentric. Lightweight with a slim silhouette, they're a great way to look good while keeping things low-key. (These sunglasses feature 100% UV protective lenses.)
$49 at Nectar
4
R.E.I.
Goodr Mach G polarized sunglasses
These surprisingly chic aviator-style sunglasses beautifully meld form and function. They're made with lightweight materials that resist bouncing during exercise and are designed with a grip coating and silicone nose inserts to prevent slipping. Despite that, they don't compromise on style and have an effortlessly cool vibe. You can pick from four color options. (These sunglasses feature 100% UV protective lenses.)

Promising review: "Must buy. best sunglasses I've had, especially at this price-point. light weight, scratch resistant, and actually stay on my face."— Ashley
$35 at R.E.I.
5
R.E.I.
Sunski Puerto polarized sunglasses
Enjoy full-coverage sun protection thanks to the simple yet cute shape of these sunglasses. The polarized lenses protect your eyes from glares and can even help reduce eye strain. These elegant frames will look good on everyone and you can pick from three different colors. (These sunglasses feature 100% UV protective lenses.)

Promising review: "Super light-weight. Excellent lenses. (Other lightweight glasses I’ve tried have lenses that make things look slanted/uneven- yes even expensive glasses!) I am thrilled. I wanted lots of coverage but not a lot of bulk on my face. They stay put in my sweatiest pickleball matches. Love them." — PickleLiz
$48 at R.E.I.
6
Amazon
A pair of vintage-style round sunglasses
Don't be fooled by the affordable prices. These sunglasses are wildly popular and are drenched in glowing customer reviews. Snag a single pair or in sets of two or three to really grow your collection without spending too much. You can pick from various different frame and lens options which makes it easy to stay stylish. (These sunglasses feature 100% UV protective lenses.)

Promising review: "Great buy. I lose sunglasses based on their price, the more expensive the more likely I am to lose them. These are nice looking, very clear lenses with no distortion no glare and good darkness for intense sunlight. They’re not heavy but definitely not flimsy. The price makes them a great value. I’ve managed to hang on to these for over a year which is a record." — JM
$12.74+ at Amazon (regularly $14.99)
7
Knockaround
Knockaround Imperial Seventy Nines sunglasses
Available in myriad colors, these sunnies from Knockaround have a slightly retro design but still feel modern. The low-profile silhouette and recessed hardware elevate the entire look and will look amazing on all face shapes. Multiple reviewers note that they're especially great for smaller faces and heads. (These sunglasses feature 100% UV protective lenses.)

Promising review: "Finally, cute and reasonably priced sunglasses that fit my small face! This is my second pair (one for my purse, and one to keep in my car) and I'm sure I will be back for more since I love them so much!" — Stephanie B.
$35 at Knockaround
8
Glasses USA
Glasses USA Muse Edwards
Made with high-quality acetate and available in six different color combinations, these sassy shades are as comfortable as they are good-looking. They have a retro-inspired keyhole nose bridge and sculpted nosepads along with flexible arms to ensure they feel sturdy and secure.

Promising review: "Love the frame! I bought the style in two colors! This is a new style for me and I love it. So happy to get to try it without spending an arm and leg." — mimi8
$33.60 at Glasses USA
9
Amazon
Vintage-style aviator tortoiseshell sunglasses
These cuties remind me of a pair of designer shades I recently had to pry out of my own hands and step away from, but at a fraction of the price. Available in 15 colors, these sunnies are guaranteed to look ultra-chic on all face shapes and complement a wide range of personal styles. (These sunglasses feature 100% UV protective lenses.)

Promising review: "Love them! I cannot love these glasses more. They are durable and look great on. Such an amazing value for the money. They have such a cool metal detailing on the ends. They look like designer glasses. I am never spending top dollar on sun glasses again and will definitely buy at least another pair of these." — Amazon customer
$12.74+ at Amazon
10
Zenni
Zenni Niners 1152025 aviator sunglasses
Did someone say Granny-chic? These aviators have a bit of a fun twist to them that gives them a slightly zany look. The amber gradient tinted lenses add a touch of mystery but are a great alternative for people who don't like super-dark lenses. (These sunglasses feature 100% UV protective lenses.)
$49.95 at Zenni
11
Nordstrom Rack
Kurt Geiger London flat top sunglasses
Make a major fashion statement with these flat-top sunglasses from Kurt Geiger London. While they might not be for the meek, they're ideal for anyone looking for a fun pair of summer shades for all the adventures that lay ahead. They're available in two different colors and are as as trendy as it gets. (These sunglasses feature 100% UV protective lenses.)
$49.97 at Nordstrom Rack
12
Nordstrom Rack
Guess Shield sunglasses
Jazz up your ensemble with these statement sunglasses from Guess. They have a unique and always edgy shield silhouette that will elevate even the the most casual outfit and make you feel like a movie star. (These sunglasses feature 100% UV protective lenses.)
$24.97 at Nordstrom Rack
