Peak wedding season is upon us, which means you might already have a save-the-date pinned to your fridge. If it’s a less lavish affair with a scaled-down guest list — sometimes called a micro-wedding — you could be wondering what kind of gift is appropriate.

Before you rush off to your local Macy’s, let us remind you that an entire wedding registry resource exists on a well-known website that you probably visit every day: Amazon.

Amazon Wedding boasts a selection of the retailers’ bestselling, most practical and affordable goods, and it goes beyond a set of fine bone china that will probably only get used once a year.

To give yourself a head start on your gift shopping, we gathered some of the most popular goodies featured on the registry for under $100. Find customizable constellation prints that commemorate a special moment for the couple, kitchen tools that actually make things easier or a fluffy set of cooling gel pillows — all perfect to present at a more intimate wedding gathering.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.