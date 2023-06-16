Many experts agree that everyone should be wearing sunscreen daily, regardless of the season. But this necessity becomes even more urgent during the hot and sunny summer months. Finding the right SPF requires a bit of research, as well as trial and error. Everyone’s skin has different needs — and you want to make sure that your selection provides the best coverage possible without causing acne breakouts or interfering with other skin care products.
Mineral sunscreen formulas have been the standard for decades, but the advent of chemical sunscreens has changed the game. They’ve skyrocketed in popularity thanks to their skin-care-forward formulations and lightweight, silky finishes.
But what exactly is chemical sunscreen — and is it right for you? Dr. Bradley Glodny, a board-certified dermatologist at Park Avenue Dermatology in New York City, told HuffPost that this kind of formula includes ingredients like avobenzone, homosalate, octisalate and octocrylene. They protect your complexion from sun damage by absorbing the UV light and converting it into heat (instead of harmful free radicals) that is then released from the skin.
So while chemical sunscreens “function by eliciting a chemical reaction to prevent harmful rays from damaging your skin, mineral sunscreens contain zinc oxide or titanium dioxide, which function in more of a physical way, blocking and reflecting UV light from your skin surface,” Glodny explained.
Chemical sunscreen’s texture and finish is a huge selling point. Dr. Corey L. Hartman, a dermatologist at Skin Willness Dermatology in Birmingham, Alabama, mentioned that “historically, chemical sunscreens are more cosmetically elegant — they apply easily and absorb quickly and tend to be sheer.” As a result, it’s a great option for people with darker skin tones who want to avoid a ghostly white visage. These formulas are also incredibly versatile — you can find lotion, cream, spray, stick and gel versions of chemical sunscreens and choose the one that best works for your skin and lifestyle.
That said, chemical formulas might not be for everyone. Dr. Nava Greenfield, a board-certified dermatologist at the East Coast-based Schweiger Dermatology Group, cautioned that “if you have sensitive skin, rosacea, or allergic skin, you may want to avoid it.” Dr. Azadeh Shirazi, a dermatologist at La Jolla Laser Dermatology in California, agreed that mineral sunscreens are a safer bet for people with sensitive skin types. “They’re less irritating, more inert, since they create a barrier on the surface instead of absorbing into the skin.” They also often contain soothing ingredients like zinc oxide, which is actually a natural anti-inflammatory.
Chemical sunscreens are a great multitasking option for those looking for a smooth, glowy and lightweight finish and an infusion of skin care ingredients like hyaluronic acid or niacinamide in addition to sun protection. The texture alone is life-changing — they layer on beautifully with other skin care products, causing significantly less pilling than mineral formulations and leave skin looking healthy and glowy, not oily.
Below, we’ve rounded up a curated selection of the best chemical sunscreens based on our experts’ recommendations, editors’ picks and cult-fave, highly rated products that beauty devotees swear by. Take a peek and pick one up for yourself to keep your skin safe and healthy as the summer progresses and beyond. Once you see these beauties on your skin, you might not be able to turn back.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change. The experts we consulted for this story do not necessarily endorse the products ahead unless otherwise noted.
Supergoop! Unseen sunscreen SPF 40
Dr. Azadeh Shirazi
, a dermatologist at La Jolla Laser Dermatology, recommended this oil-free Supergoop! suncreen that can help to hydrate the skin. She's a fan of the clear application, which does not leave a white residue, and its elegant texture. It's rich in antioxidants and can filter out blue light along with the sun's harmful rays.
La Roche-Posay Anthelios sunscreen SPF 60
Both dermatologists Dr. Bradley Glodny
and Shirazi also recommended this cult classic from French pharmacy-staple brand La Roche-Posay. It has a fluid-like lightweight formula with a matte finish that Shirazi told us is "well-tolerated by my patients with sensitive skin. It also absorbs quickly without leaving a residue."
SkinCeuticals Daily Brightening UV Defense sunscreen SPF 30
Along with the rest of the SkinCeuticals line, beauty devotees swarm to this popular, luxurious sunscreen. Not only does the chemical formulation protect against sun damage, it actively works to diminish the look of discoloration, helping to brighten and even out skin tone thanks to ingredients like tranexamic acid and niacinamide. Reflective pigments help to give the skin an immediate glow, making it ideal for someone looking to perk up their skin quickly and visibly.
Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30
Glodny also recommends this selection from Black Girl Sunscreen. Not only does this vegan and cruelty-free chemical formula blend in seamlessly with more melanated skin, but it helps keep skin hydrated, nourished and soothed.
Glossier Invisible Shield daily sunscreen
According to Glossier, Invisible Shield is sunscreen for people who hate wearing sunscreen — and I can't help but agree. This editors' pick doesn't have as luminous of a finish as some other selections, but it's truly invisible and lightweight, making it ideal for skin care haters. It has a serum-like consistency that doesn't leave an oily film or white cast and acts as a nice base for makeup. It also has a really nice midrange price point, ideal for those who are reluctant to invest.
Paula's Choice Youth-Extending daily hydrating fluid SPF 50
Another editors' pick, this silky smooth sunscreen from Paula's Choice has a permanent spot in my rotation. It leaves skin looking positively radiant while also working hard to protect from sun damage. I love the slippery consistency, it's super easy to blend and melts right into the skin. I layer it over multiple skin care products and never have to worry about pilling or other weird effects. Along with sun protection, this sunscreen is also formulated with green tea and oat extracts to soothe sensitive red skin and an antioxidant blend that delivers anti-aging benefits. What more could you want?
Beauty of Joseon probiotic SPF 50+
If you're a fan of Korean beauty products, then you're going to want to stock up on this gorgeous sunscreen. It's wildly popular among the skin care set, with everyone from beauty lovers to influencers
touting its skin-enhancing abilities. It's my go-to daily sunscreen — primarily because it perfectly splits the difference between a fluid and a cream. It has a bit more grip than a fluid finish but doesn't feel as heavy or oily as a full-on cream or moisturizer. I rarely get more compliments than when I head out wearing this sunscreen and a touch of concealer. As with all Korean beauty products, it's important to remember to only purchase via reputable sites like Stylevana
. It does take about two to three weeks to arrive, so I usually order two at a time to tide me over, but each tube lasts around three months, making it worth the already low price and shipping wait time.
The Inkey List polyglutamic acid dewy sunscreen SPF 30
To get the ultimate dewy look, try The Inkey List's new-ish (and already highly rated) chemical sunscreen. It has a silky slip that acts as the perfect primer for makeup. It protects skin from the sun and deeply hydrates dry skin thanks to the moisturizing abilities of polyglutamic acid, glycerin and squalane — all of which are dynamite skin care ingredients. Reviewers love it for its slightly tacky finish that grips onto makeup and an invisible finish that won't leave a white cast.
SuperGoop! Glow Screen sunscreen with hyaluronic acid and niacinamide
Rounding out my personal list of sunscreen essentials is Supergoop! Glow Screen. It's what I reach for when I want a hint of tint and shimmer. It's basically your skin, but better — plus sun protection. It's available in four different shades and has a slightly heavier finish than other chemical sunscreens, in part because of the tint component. But since it essentially replaces foundation for me, I don't mind that it isn't as lightweight as others. The pearlescent finish gives skin an immediate glow while hyaluronic acid and niacinamide hydrate, nurture and help to diminish the look of common signs of aging.
Isntree hyaluronic acid natural sun cream SPF 50+
Like the Beauty of Joseon sunscreen, this Isntree formula is a K-beauty gem. It has that classic chemical formula finish that is lightweight and silky smooth but dries down a bit more matte than other options. It's my partner's go-to daily sunscreen since she prefers a more natural, less dewy glow. Fans of Korean sun care flock to this sun cream and swear by its soothing, gentle formula.
Clé de Peau Beauté UV protective cream SPF 50+
If you're looking for a seriously epic splurge, then this high-end sunscreen from beloved luxury beauty brand Clé de Peau Beauté is for you. It's recommended by Dr. Nava Greenfield
, a board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group, who finds that it looks great on all skin types. It can help to visibly improve skin's texture thanks to its nourishing formula made with botanical extracts that directly address photoaging, along with illuminating ingredients that brighten up the skin while helping it protect and heal from environmental aggressors.
Innisfree Daily UV Defense sunscreen SPF 36
With 4.6 out of 5 stars and over 3,500 ratings on Amazon, there's no denying Innisfree's star power and popularity. Innisfree is a major Korean beauty brand, and the company actually has its own Amazon shop, so you can rest easy knowing that it's coming from a reputable source. Like all of Innisfree's products, the sunscreen is infused with green tea along with cica and sunflower seed oil to hydrate and protect even the most irritable skin. It leaves skin looking fresh, soothed and healthy. The price point makes it a great option for those getting started on a skin care journey, while the blend of high-quality ingredients are sure to please even the fussiest skin care obsessive.
Round Lab Birch Juice moisturizing sun cream SPF 50+
Like other reviewer-beloved Korean sunscreen formulations, this editors' pick hydrating daily sun cream by Round Lab is lightweight, non-greasy, fast-absorbing and completely white-cast-free. The broad spectrum SPF 50 formula has a refreshing, cooling effect on the skin thanks to birch tree sap and hyaluronic acid that plumps and moisturizes skin all day long, while niacinamide helps fade hyperpigmentation and increase overall brightness. Reviewers note that you can get the real deal on Amazon (where it's currently on sale), but you can always shop it at Stylevana if you're feeling wary.