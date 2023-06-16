Many experts agree that everyone should be wearing sunscreen daily, regardless of the season. But this necessity becomes even more urgent during the hot and sunny summer months. Finding the right SPF requires a bit of research, as well as trial and error. Everyone’s skin has different needs — and you want to make sure that your selection provides the best coverage possible without causing acne breakouts or interfering with other skin care products.

Mineral sunscreen formulas have been the standard for decades, but the advent of chemical sunscreens has changed the game. They’ve skyrocketed in popularity thanks to their skin-care-forward formulations and lightweight, silky finishes.

But what exactly is chemical sunscreen — and is it right for you? Dr. Bradley Glodny, a board-certified dermatologist at Park Avenue Dermatology in New York City, told HuffPost that this kind of formula includes ingredients like avobenzone, homosalate, octisalate and octocrylene. They protect your complexion from sun damage by absorbing the UV light and converting it into heat (instead of harmful free radicals) that is then released from the skin.

So while chemical sunscreens “function by eliciting a chemical reaction to prevent harmful rays from damaging your skin, mineral sunscreens contain zinc oxide or titanium dioxide, which function in more of a physical way, blocking and reflecting UV light from your skin surface,” Glodny explained.

Chemical sunscreen’s texture and finish is a huge selling point. Dr. Corey L. Hartman, a dermatologist at Skin Willness Dermatology in Birmingham, Alabama, mentioned that “historically, chemical sunscreens are more cosmetically elegant — they apply easily and absorb quickly and tend to be sheer.” As a result, it’s a great option for people with darker skin tones who want to avoid a ghostly white visage. These formulas are also incredibly versatile — you can find lotion, cream, spray, stick and gel versions of chemical sunscreens and choose the one that best works for your skin and lifestyle.

That said, chemical formulas might not be for everyone. Dr. Nava Greenfield, a board-certified dermatologist at the East Coast-based Schweiger Dermatology Group, cautioned that “if you have sensitive skin, rosacea, or allergic skin, you may want to avoid it.” Dr. Azadeh Shirazi, a dermatologist at La Jolla Laser Dermatology in California, agreed that mineral sunscreens are a safer bet for people with sensitive skin types. “They’re less irritating, more inert, since they create a barrier on the surface instead of absorbing into the skin.” They also often contain soothing ingredients like zinc oxide, which is actually a natural anti-inflammatory.

Chemical sunscreens are a great multitasking option for those looking for a smooth, glowy and lightweight finish and an infusion of skin care ingredients like hyaluronic acid or niacinamide in addition to sun protection. The texture alone is life-changing — they layer on beautifully with other skin care products, causing significantly less pilling than mineral formulations and leave skin looking healthy and glowy, not oily.

Below, we’ve rounded up a curated selection of the best chemical sunscreens based on our experts’ recommendations, editors’ picks and cult-fave, highly rated products that beauty devotees swear by. Take a peek and pick one up for yourself to keep your skin safe and healthy as the summer progresses and beyond. Once you see these beauties on your skin, you might not be able to turn back.