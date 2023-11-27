ShoppingsalesBlack Fridaycyber monday

Need A Chest Freezer? Walmart Has An Unbelievable Deal For Cyber Monday

Grab one of these three Frigidaire chest freezers for as little as $144 while you can.
By 

Senior Editor, Life and Shopping

Walmart has three great <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FFrigidaire-10-3-Cu-ft-Chest-Freezer-EFRF1003-White%2F2547948714&subId1=65638f4ce4b05f498ba0bd43" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Frigidaire deep freezer deals" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65638f4ce4b05f498ba0bd43" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FFrigidaire-10-3-Cu-ft-Chest-Freezer-EFRF1003-White%2F2547948714&subId1=65638f4ce4b05f498ba0bd43" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Frigidaire deep freezer deals</a> going on.
Amazon
Walmart has three great Frigidaire deep freezer deals going on.

Chest freezers are seriously handy for grocery shopping overflow, longtime meal prep, storing meat or making snacks convenient to kids. But they can be pretty darn expensive, so this Cyber Monday sale at Walmart is a great time to snatch one up if you’ve been thinking about it.

Walmart has a 7-cubic-feet Frigidaire freezer that’s just $159, marked down from $228. But on top of that, they also have great sales on that freezer’s larger and smaller siblings, meaning that if you need a deep freezer right now, there’s one for you here from a dependable brand at a fabulous price. But you’ll have to act fast: Cyber Monday sales don’t last forever, and often neither does inventory at such times ( Walmart’s sale starts Sunday night). Here are the three we think you need to see:

HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Walmart
A small-spaces 5-cubic-foot chest freezer that's only $144 right now
Never in my dreams did I think I'd have room in my apartment kitchen for a chest freezer, but this model's petite footprint has me rethinking. It does everything the bigger ones can do, but would be great in an RV, under a counter, in a small space like mine or in a basement or garage that doesn't have a lot of wiggle room. Imagine the meal prepping you could do with an extra 5 cubic feet of temperature-controlled freezer space! The possibilities are endless. This is 27% off the regular price, even cheaper than it was during Walmart+ Week, a big summer sale to rival Amazon Prime Day.
$144 at Walmart (originally $197)
2
Walmart
A super handy 7-cubic foot Frigidaire chest freezer that's just $159
With a footprint of roughly 25 by 33 inches, this helpful spare freezer is like the hardworking little brother of the larger one below. It's got a removable interior basket so you don't have to go digging around in the chill for smaller items or things you want to access quickly, external temperature controls, a power light indicator so you know it's cooling away as it should, and a defrost drain. You'll love it for bulk shopping overflow, prepping for special occasions and stashing frozen treats you want to be accessible. This is 30% off, also even cheaper than it was during Walmart+ Week.
$159 at Walmart (originally $228)
3
Walmart
A 10-cubic foot Frigidaire chest freezer that's a whopping 50% off
This big boi comes in classic white and also has all the great features of the previous one: a removable interior basket, external temperature controls, a power light indicator, a defrost drain and a smooth surface that is designed to be easy to wipe clean. Frigidaire says it's specifically engineered to withstand extreme temperatures, making it perfect for an environment like a garage. The interior light will make things easy to see. (This model is not as well-reviewed as the others, though this seems almost entirely related to shipping damage. If your local delivery service is unreliable, you might consider buying online for pickup at your local store to avoid the possibility.)
$298 at Walmart (originally $599)

Before You Go

A wildly useful Apple AirTag (or four) that'll save you in a pinch (up to 20% off list price)

I Track Sales For A Living, And These Are The Deals I Recommend For Black Friday 2023

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage
Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE