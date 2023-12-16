Need A Chest Freezer? Walmart Has Some Unbelievable Deals Right Now

Walmart

A small-spaces 5-cubic-foot chest freezer that's only $147 right now

Never in my dreams did I think I'd have room in my apartment kitchen for a chest freezer, but this model's petite footprint has me rethinking that. It does everything the bigger ones below can do, but would be great in an RV, under a counter, in a small space like mine or in a basement or garage that doesn't have a lot of wiggle room. Imagine the meal prepping you could do with an extra 5 cubic feet of temperature-controlled freezer space! The possibilities are endless. It's got external temperature controls so you don't even have to open the lid unnecessarily to make adjustments, plus an interior organizational basket. This is 25% off the regular price, even cheaper than it was during Walmart+ Week, a big summer sale to rival Amazon Prime Day.