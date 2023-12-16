Shoppingsaleskitchen appliancesAppliances

Need A Chest Freezer? Walmart Has Some Unbelievable Deals Right Now

Grab one of these three Frigidaire chest freezers for as little as $147 while you can.
Chest freezers are seriously handy for grocery shopping overflow, longtime meal prep, storing meat or making snacks convenient to kids. But they can be pretty darn expensive, so this sale at Walmart right now is a great time to snatch one up if you’ve been thinking about it.

Walmart has a 10-cubic-feet Frigidaire freezer that’s just $298, marked down from $599. But on top of that, they also have great sales on that freezer’s two smaller siblings, meaning that if you need a deep freezer right now, there’s one for you here from a dependable brand at a fabulous price. But we don’t know how long this sale or its inventory might last. Here are the three we think you need to see.

A small-spaces 5-cubic-foot chest freezer that's only $147 right now
Never in my dreams did I think I'd have room in my apartment kitchen for a chest freezer, but this model's petite footprint has me rethinking that. It does everything the bigger ones below can do, but would be great in an RV, under a counter, in a small space like mine or in a basement or garage that doesn't have a lot of wiggle room. Imagine the meal prepping you could do with an extra 5 cubic feet of temperature-controlled freezer space! The possibilities are endless. It's got external temperature controls so you don't even have to open the lid unnecessarily to make adjustments, plus an interior organizational basket. This is 25% off the regular price, even cheaper than it was during Walmart+ Week, a big summer sale to rival Amazon Prime Day.
$147 at Walmart (originally $197)
A super handy 7-cubic foot Frigidaire chest freezer that's just $194
With a footprint of roughly 25 by 33 inches, this helpful spare freezer is like the hardworking little brother of the larger one below. It's got a removable interior basket so you don't have to go digging around in the chill for smaller items or things you want to access quickly, external temperature controls, a power light indicator so you know it's cooling away as it should, and a defrost drain. You'll love it for bulk shopping overflow, prepping for special occasions and stashing frozen treats you want to be accessible. This is 15% off, just in time for the holidays.
$159 at Walmart (originally $228)
A 10-cubic foot Frigidaire chest freezer that's a whopping 50% off
This big boi comes in classic white and also has all the great features of the previous one: a removable interior basket, external temperature controls, a power light indicator, a defrost drain and a smooth surface that is designed to be easy to wipe clean. Frigidaire says it's specifically engineered to withstand extreme temperatures, making it perfect for an environment like a garage. The interior light will make things easy to see. (This model is not as well-reviewed as the others, though this seems almost entirely related to shipping damage. If your local delivery service is unreliable, you might consider buying online for pickup at your local store to avoid the possibility.)
$298 at Walmart (originally $599)

