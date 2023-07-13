Need A Chest Freezer? Walmart Has An Unbelievable Deal That Ends Tonight

Amazon Walmart has three great Frigidaire deep freezer deals going on.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

When my brother told me on Tuesday that he needed to buy a chest freezer to put in his garage, I was secretly thrilled to hear it. I love research and bargains, and it was Amazon Prime Day, so I knew there had to be deals lurking out there just waiting for me to find them. What I found first is that chest freezers are pretty dang expensive, and a lot of them are reviewed poorly. The deals I saw out there weren’t blowing my mind.

Advertisement

And then I remembered I had previously seen a freezer at Walmart.com among the sales for Walmart+ Week, a weeklong parade of markdowns that ends today. Given that I don’t have a garage (or any room at all anywhere) for a spare freezer, I had initially breezed right past it. I went back to their website and was honestly amazed at what I found: Walmart has a 10-cubic-feet Frigidaire freezer for a whopping 58% off — just $248, marked down from $599.

But on top of that, they also have great sales on that freezer’s two smaller siblings, meaning that if you need a deep freezer right now, there’s one for you here from a dependable brand at a fabulous price. (We bought the middle size for my brother’s needs, and then I ran right here to tell you about the price slash on the biggest one because I was just that excited.) But you’ll have to act fast: Walmart+ Week ends today, at which point we imagine these steep discounts will, too. Here are the three you need to see: