Need A Chest Freezer? Walmart Has An Unbelievable Deal That Ends Tonight

Grab this Frigidaire chest freezer for a whopping 58% off while you can.
Senior Editor, Life (Money, Home & Living, Work/Life)

Walmart has three great <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FFrigidaire-10-3-Cu-ft-Chest-Freezer-EFRF1003-White%2F2547948714&subId1=64af16f5e4b00c375d398a60" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Frigidaire deep freezer deals" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64af16f5e4b00c375d398a60" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FFrigidaire-10-3-Cu-ft-Chest-Freezer-EFRF1003-White%2F2547948714&subId1=64af16f5e4b00c375d398a60" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Frigidaire deep freezer deals</a> going on.
Walmart has three great Frigidaire deep freezer deals going on.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

When my brother told me on Tuesday that he needed to buy a chest freezer to put in his garage, I was secretly thrilled to hear it. I love research and bargains, and it was Amazon Prime Day, so I knew there had to be deals lurking out there just waiting for me to find them. What I found first is that chest freezers are pretty dang expensive, and a lot of them are reviewed poorly. The deals I saw out there weren’t blowing my mind.

And then I remembered I had previously seen a freezer at Walmart.com among the sales for Walmart+ Week, a weeklong parade of markdowns that ends today. Given that I don’t have a garage (or any room at all anywhere) for a spare freezer, I had initially breezed right past it. I went back to their website and was honestly amazed at what I found: Walmart has a 10-cubic-feet Frigidaire freezer for a whopping 58% off — just $248, marked down from $599.

But on top of that, they also have great sales on that freezer’s two smaller siblings, meaning that if you need a deep freezer right now, there’s one for you here from a dependable brand at a fabulous price. (We bought the middle size for my brother’s needs, and then I ran right here to tell you about the price slash on the biggest one because I was just that excited.) But you’ll have to act fast: Walmart+ Week ends today, at which point we imagine these steep discounts will, too. Here are the three you need to see:

A 10-cubit foot Frigidaire chest freezer that's a whopping 58% off
This big boy is an unbelievable deal right now. It comes in classic white with a removable interior basket so you don't have to go digging around in the chill for smaller items or things you want to access quickly. It's got external temperature controls, a power light indicator so you know it's cooling away as it should, a defrost drain and a smooth surface that is designed to be easy to wipe clean. Frigidaire says it's specifically engineered to withstand extreme temperatures, making it perfect for an environment like a garage.
$248 at Walmart (originally $599)
A super handy 7-cubic foot Frigidaire chest freezer that's well under $200
With a footprint of roughly 25 by 33 inches, this helpful spare freezer is like the hardworking little brother of the one above. It comes with all the same features, from the exterior controls and power light to the interior basket that helps keep things organized. You'll love it for bulk shopping overflow, prepping for special occasions and stashing frozen treats you want to be accessible to your kids (and let's be real, yourself).
$187 at Walmart (originally $228)
A small-spaces 5-cubic-foot chest freezer that's only $158 right now
Never in my dreams did I think I'd have room in my apartment kitchen for a chest freezer, but this model's petite footprint has me rethinking. It does everything the other two can do, but would be great in an RV, under a counter, in a small space like mine or in a basement or garage that doesn't have a lot of wiggle room. Imagine the meal prepping you could do with an extra 5 cubic feet of temperature-controlled freezer space! The possibilities are endless.
$158 at Walmart (originally $197)
