The Best Chili Crisps, According To Spice Enthusiasts

Momofuku chili crunch

In addition to its numerous eponymous restaurants, David Chang's Momofuku brand is known for its vast array of pantry goods, chili crisps and noodles. This cult-favorite chili crunch is full of spicy flavors and crisp textures and packs heat into any dish you put it on. It contains three types of Mexican chiles, crunchy garlic and shallots."Fantastic on EVERYTHING!! I can’t get enough of this & stock up on it just in case it goes out of stock. The flavors are amazing, addictive and open up your mouth to a whole new world. When you see you’re getting to the end of the jar you panic if you don’t have another one in your pantry. I debated on whether it should be in the fridge, but I follow the instructions. Put it literally on everything and bring new life to the most boring of items. You will NOT be disappointed with this purchase, just by not having enough on hand. Love!" — RRex