This New Christmas Rom-Com Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

“Best. Christmas. Ever.” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The new Christmas rom-com premiered on Nov. 16 and stars Heather Graham, Brandy Norwood, Matt Cedeño, and Jason Biggs. Set around the holidays, the film follows two old college friends-turned-frenemies who wind up unexpectedly snowed in together with their families.

Advertisement

Despite its impressive leading ladies, “Best. Christmas. Ever.” has received mostly negative reviews from critics thus far.

Read on for more trending shows of the moment across streaming services including Max, Apple TV+, Hulu and Paramount+. And if you want to stay informed about all things streaming, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

Advertisement

A sentimental new documentary is trending on Amazon Prime Video at the moment.

As the title suggests, “Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story” chronicles the life of the titular filmmaker. The 115-minute movie explores Perry’s upbringing, relationship with his parents, inspiration, rise to fame and more.

“Kandahar” is currently the top movie on Hulu, according to the platform’s public rankings.

Originally released in theaters in May, the action movie stars Gerard Butler as a CIA operative who must escape Afghanistan with his translator after their mission is compromised and identities exposed.

The new DC Comics superhero film “Blue Beetle” is the top movie on Max right now.

First released in theaters in August, the movie was a box office bomb despite generally positive reviews. Xolo Maridueña stars as Jaime Reyes, a recent law graduate who discovers a relic of alien biotechnology that gives him incredible powers ― thus transforming him into Blue Beetle.

Advertisement

As Thanksgiving fast approaches, it’s perhaps unsurprising that a beloved Peanuts classic is the top movie on Apple TV+.

The 1973 animated television special “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” is dominating on the platform, just in time to celebrate its 50th anniversary. As with “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” Appel TV+ has the exclusive rights to the short Thanksgiving film.