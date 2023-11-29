Why is it that you can’t step outside without spotting a “dad hat” or a “dad sneaker,” yet when you try to buy a gift for anyone’s actual father, it’s like a 404 error message engulfs the universe. Tired gender norms aside, dads can be hard to shop for, largely because they’re not always great at communicating what they want.

To save you some time this winter season and to hopefully gift the fathers and father figures around you with some items they’ll truly cherish, we asked some of our favorite dads (and the people in close to them) what’s on their wishlists for 2023.

From kitchenwares to home tech to many types of socks, here are gifts for all sorts of dads that dads have actually asked for.