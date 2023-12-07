Under-$50 Crowd-Pleasing Gifts That Almost Anyone Will Love

Despite concerted attempts to keep my holiday shopping list short and sweet, it always starts to add up as the month goes on. I can hear my bank account wimpering in the distance as we speak, and we’re not even halfway through December yet. This is why finding affordable gifts that are thoughtful and special is absolutely imperative. Even those of us who live for a splurge-y luxury item thoroughly appreciate a cost-effective gift that was picked with love and care.
Just because a gift is on the cheaper side doesn’t mean it isn’t unique or remarkable. I rounded up the very best holiday gifts under $50 that are perfect for even the pickiest person on your list. They include home goods, kitchen items, cozy slippers and a robe, a tech organizer and much more. It couldn’t be easier to pick up a few exciting gifts for your loved ones without breaking the bank.