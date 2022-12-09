Under-$50 Crowd-Pleasing Gifts That Almost Anyone Will Love

Reusable tote bags, a manicure kit, kitchen accessories, a tech organizer and more gifts ideas that won’t break your holiday budget.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Despite concerted attempts to keep my holiday shopping list short and sweet, it always starts to add up as the month goes on. I can hear my bank account wimpering in the distance as we speak, and we’re not even halfway through December yet. This is why finding affordable gifts that are thoughtful and special is absolutely imperative. Even those of us who live for a splurge-y luxury item thoroughly appreciate a cost-effective gift that was picked with love and care.

Just because a gift is on the cheaper side doesn’t mean it isn’t unique or remarkable. I rounded up the very best holiday gifts under $50 that are perfect for even the pickiest person on your list. They include home goods, kitchen items, cozy slippers and a robe, a tech organizer and much more. It couldn’t be easier to pick up a few exciting gifts for your loved ones without breaking the bank.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
Artifact Uprising
Artifact Uprising walnut photo calendar
Perfect for in-laws, siblings and other loved ones, these Artifact Uprising photo calendars are as aesthetically pleasing and elegant as they are touching and personal. They're made from reclaimed walnut wood and include a brass-coated clip, peg stand, optional foil printing and your choice of starting month.
$29.75 at Artifact Uprising (originally $35)
2
Urban Outfitters
Tiny Planetarium: See the Stars! By Nick Perilli
Astronomy fans of all ages will love this charming mini constellation projector. It comes with an accompanying tiny book about astrological mythology. The 3-inch star projector comes with a disk that features 12 Hellenistic constellations.
$12.95 at Urban Outfitters
3
Amazon
A ring light and tripod stand
Perfect for the content creator or simply the person who wants to look great while on FaceTime, this 10-inch ring light and tripod stand will make them look absolutely fabulous. It has three lighting modes, 11 brightness options and a gooseneck adjustable clamp.
$21.99 at Amazon
4
Net-a-Porter
Cire Trudon Abd El Kader scented candle
I live for this glamorous candle — it makes me feel like I'm in the lobby of a grand Parisian hotel. It has a sophisticated, warm scent that is evocative of hot tea, with notes of ginger, clove, jasmine, spearmint and vanilla. It's made with vegetable-based wax in a hand-blown green glass vessel that sports the brand's signature gold plaque.
$46 at Net-a-Porter
5
Amazon
Oontz portable Bluetooth speaker
You can't go wrong with a really good portable Bluetooth speaker like this popular selection from Oontz. it has a long battery life and is even water resistant, so it can be enjoyed while in the shower or by the pool.
$29.99 at Amazon
6
Courant
Courant Catch:1 Essentials charging station
This simple and attractive wireless charger has a slim, low profile that is weighted so it doesn't slip off surfaces. It is made with Belgian linen with a durable coating that is as chic as it is durable. It's an extremely elegant way to charge your smartphone. It's available in four different colors.
$30 at Courant (originally $40)
7
Food52
Food52 gingham double oven mitt
Available in four cheerful colors, this gingham double oven mitt features two plush pockets that are attached by a thick layer of fabric between them to protect your arms and wrists from burns. It's even cute enough to leave out on display without taking up precious kitchen space.
$36 at Food52 (originally $40)
8
Sephora
Sephora Collection facial cooling wands
The rapid pace of the holiday season takes a toll, and if you're someone who gets puffy or simply likes the soothing sensation of an ice roller, then these are a real treat. They gently massage the face and neck while the coldness helps to reduce puffiness and makes you feel rejuvenated. Perfect for a skin care lover.
$28 at Sephora
9
Pottery Barn
Pottery Barn marble coasters
This set of four natural marble coasters is available in black or white and makes excellent hostess gifts. They're simple and timeless enough to work with any aesthetic, and will be treasured for a long time.
$29.50 at Pottery Barn
10
Ulta
Tweezerman mini nail rescue kit
Perfect for a loved one who is always traveling, this mini nail kit from Tweezerman includes a stainless steel nailclipper, a cuticle pusher and nail cleaner, a cuticle and hangnail nipper and a pocket nail file.
$21.60 at Ulta (originally $24)
11
Anthropologie
Anthropologie glossy twist taper candles
There's nothing cooler than the twisty taper candles that are currently in style, and these beauties from Anthropologie are stunning. They're hand dipped with a glossy finish that looks spectacular and adds a punch of color and fun.
$18 at Anthropologie
12
Quince
Quince organic Turkish cotton waffle robe
Few things are cozier than a brand new robe, and this soft, comfy option from Quince looks and feels much more expensive than it actually is. It's made with organic Turkish cotton, comes in four muted neutral hues and is available in sizes XS to L.
$49.90 at Quince
13
Sur La Table
Le Creuset butter keeper
Butter keepers are the kind of thing that you never think you need but love once you have it. They're perfect for vintage lovers and butter enthusiasts, and this sweet option from Le Creuset is as charming as it gets. It's available in four different colors.
$44 at Sur La Table
14
Net-a-Porter
Slip Moonflower Nights set of four silk hair ties
These sweet hair ties are made with mulberry silk that is soft and comfortable and won't cause creases, tug your hair or cause any damage. The "Moonflower Nights" set features four different colors to choose from, and they all look just as good on your wrist as they do in your hair.
$25 at Net-a-Porter
15
Baggu
Baggu tote
It doesn't get more practical (or cuter) than a Baggu tote. It's the best resusable bag there is, carrying way more than your everyday tote. It folds up into a small compact size that is easy to tuck into a purse so you're never without it. It's durable, strong and adorable and available in 29 kicky colors and patterns.
$14 at Baggu
16
Bombas
Bombas gripper slipper socks
Keep your loved one's toes nice and toasty all winter long with these hybrid slipper socks. They're insanely comfy and cute, thanks to the cushy cable knit design, while the grippers help to keep you steady on your feet. They're available in multiple colors and sizes.
Women: $45 at BombasMen: $48 at Bombas
17
Glossier
Glossier balm dot com
The perfect stocking stuffer, Glossier's cult-fave lip balm is a dream for dry winter lips. It's chock-full of antioxidants and natural emollients that moisturize and nourish dry lips, cuticles, elbows and more. It's currently available in six lush colors.
$12 at Glossier
18
Calpak
Calpak tech organizer
Available in eight different colors and patterns, Calpak's tech organizer keeps your cables, cords and chargers tangle-free while you're on the move. It's perfect for anyone who loves to travel or someone who works remotely. These cases have multiple interior pockets, soft padding to keep electronics safe and mesh panels for easy visibility.
$38 at Calpak
19
Amazon
iWalk small portable charger
Keep your Apple products at full charge with this small and, dare we say, elegant mini external charger. Don't be fooled by its small size. It's got enough power to fully charge an iPhone and is compatible with almost all phone cases and even AirPods. It has 4.3 out of 5 stars and 10,603 five-star ratings on Amazon.
$29.99 at Amazon (originally $34.99)
20
Fly By Jing
Fly By Jing spicy duo
Treat the spice lover in your life to Fly By Jing's iconic sauces with the perfect pairing of Sichuan chili crisp and Zhong sauce. They're flavorful, with just the right amount of spice and texture. Your pal will be hooked.
$30 at Fly By Jing
21
The Sill
The Sill mini upcycled planter
These delightfully tiny planters are perfect for someone with a green thumb and a small space. They're upcycled and made with natural fibers and agricultural by-products like bamboo fiber, wheat husk and coffee bean husks. They also include drainage holes and removable stoppers with the option to pick up the matching saucer as well. They're available in four different colors.
$34 at The Sill
22
Food52
Uashmama wine bag and cooler
With eight different colors to choose from, this Uashmama wine bag and cooler in one is lightweight, water and stain resistant and made to look like worn-in, elegant leather. Perfect for the wine lover in your life.
$44 at Food52
23
W&P
W&P Craft cocktail kit
Who doesn't love a cocktail on a cold winter night? This cocktail kit uses high-quality small-batch ingredients needed to make two classic Old Fashioneds. It doesn't include the booze, so don't forget to pick up a bottle of bourbon.
$19.20 at W&P (originally $24.50)
