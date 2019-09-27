These Are The Best American Cities For Coffee Lovers

Harriet Bailey/EyeEm via Getty Images

Coffee fans, take note! A new report from the personal finance website WalletHub is offering some interesting stats about coffee culture in the U.S.

In honor of National Coffee Day on Sept. 29, WalletHub compared the 100 most populated American cities in terms of coffee-lover friendliness. This comparison was based on metrics such as number of coffee shops per capita, presence of coffee-centric events, average price of a cappuccino and Google search traffic for the term “coffee.”

According to the report, the best cities for coffee lovers are Seattle, New York and San Francisco.

The rankings draw on 14 metrics, including coffee shops, coffee houses and cafés per square root of the population. New York dominates in that category with 19.3 times more than Laredo, Texas, which took the bottom spot. New York also has the second-highest number of affordable coffee shops, coffee houses and cafés per capita ― just behind San Francisco.

Other interesting findings include the fact that Aurora, Colorado, offers the lowest average price of a cappuccino, followed by El Paso, Texas; Newark, New Jersey; and Pittsburgh. The highest average price of a cappuccino goes to Gilbert, Arizona ― with Honolulu and Chula Vista, California, right behind it.

Apparently Fremont, California, has the highest annual average spending on household coffee. The study found that the average coffee spending per household in Fremont is $221.21 per year (more or less the equivalent of about three packs of coffee per month), which is 3.4 times the amount in bottom-ranked Cleveland at $64.53.

Below, find the Top 25 “Best Coffee Cities in America.” Visit WalletHub for the full rankings and more information about the methodology behind this report.