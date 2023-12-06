Cleaning is a tedious task that’s only amplified by caring for kids or pets, so it makes sense that gifts that help make cleaning a breeze would be welcomed by anyone stretched thin or generally stressed out by keeping up with chores. After all, isn’t that most of us?
You may be worried that gifting a cleaning appliance will be seen as a backhanded present, but worry not: These picks are so popular and truly helpful that they’ll be actually appreciated, even more so by folks who struggle with cleaning. In fact, you may end up giving the best gift of the season — it’s hard to top anything that’s effective and easy, especially when it comes to chores that many of us dread, like mopping or scooping cat litter.
Check out our roundup of cleaning gifts that actually aren’t awkward, spanning from popular robot vacuums (and robot mops!), a countertop dishwasher, a portable washer and dryer and more. It’s okay if you’re looking for a splurgy appliance for yourself, too — we could all use the help.
HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.