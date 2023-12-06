Amazon

The Bissell Little Green portable carpet and upholstery cleaner

If you're concerned about your loved one's crusty carpet, stained couch or messy backseat, you can't go wrong with the Bissell Little Green cleaner. This thing is so TikTok-famous that gifting it will be more a nod to its trendiness than it is a gentle nudge to clean.



This portable carpet and upholstery cleaner is popular for good reason: It impressively sucks out messes, grime and stains (including puke and pee for those with pets or kids) using powerful suction. It's also remarkably lightweight, so they can easily carry it up and down stairs or to their car. This version includes specialized tough stain and spraying crevice tools for extra-effective deep cleaning, and comes with a trial-size bottle of Bissell's cleaning solution.