14 Cleaning Gifts That Actually Won’t Insult The Recipient

While there are some circumstances in which gifting cleaning supplies might be considered awkward, these genuinely nice items will be the star of the holiday.
By 

Shopping Writer, HuffPost

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Stuff-Miracle-Purpose-Cleaner/dp/B00DU5SRIY?tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=656e0334e4b07b937ff57faf%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="The Pink Stuff" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="656e0334e4b07b937ff57faf" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Stuff-Miracle-Purpose-Cleaner/dp/B00DU5SRIY?tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=656e0334e4b07b937ff57faf%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">The Pink Stuff</a>, the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Bissell-Multi-Purpose-Portable-Upholstery-1400B/dp/B0016HF5GK?tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=656e0334e4b07b937ff57faf%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Bissell Little Green portable cleaner" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="656e0334e4b07b937ff57faf" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Bissell-Multi-Purpose-Portable-Upholstery-1400B/dp/B0016HF5GK?tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=656e0334e4b07b937ff57faf%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Bissell Little Green portable cleaner</a> and the <a href="https://prf.hn/click/camref:1101lmhaR/pubref:656e0334e4b07b937ff57faf/destination:https://www.chewy.com/litter-robot-4-automatic-self/dp/617574" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Litter Robot 4" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="656e0334e4b07b937ff57faf" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://prf.hn/click/camref:1101lmhaR/pubref:656e0334e4b07b937ff57faf/destination:https://www.chewy.com/litter-robot-4-automatic-self/dp/617574" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Litter Robot 4</a>.
Amazon
The Pink Stuff, the Bissell Little Green portable cleaner and the Litter Robot 4.

Cleaning is a tedious task that’s only amplified by caring for kids or pets, so it makes sense that gifts that help make cleaning a breeze would be welcomed by anyone stretched thin or generally stressed out by keeping up with chores. After all, isn’t that most of us?

You may be worried that gifting a cleaning appliance will be seen as a backhanded present, but worry not: These picks are so popular and truly helpful that they’ll be actually appreciated, even more so by folks who struggle with cleaning. In fact, you may end up giving the best gift of the season — it’s hard to top anything that’s effective and easy, especially when it comes to chores that many of us dread, like mopping or scooping cat litter.

Check out our roundup of cleaning gifts that actually aren’t awkward, spanning from popular robot vacuums (and robot mops!), a countertop dishwasher, a portable washer and dryer and more. It’s okay if you’re looking for a splurgy appliance for yourself, too — we could all use the help.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A self-emptying Roomba i3+ robot vacuum
Everyone could benefit from a little less time spent vacuuming. If vacuuming is something your loved one struggles to keep up with, especially if they have pets, kids or carpeting, a Roomba robot vacuum may well feel like a gift sent from heaven. They can just set the vacuum to clean while they're out and return home to a pristine floor, or catch up on literally any other task (whether that's cooking or having some me-time in front of the TV) while the robo-vacuum does its thing. The Roomba essentially offers an extra helping hand to make daily life a little more manageable.

This model has even more perks than the original, including the ability to empty itself (!) and a smart mapping feature that allows it to clean more efficiently over time as it learns the contours of your space. It's designed to clean carpets just as well as hard floors, and you can even control it by voice by connecting it to an Alexa- or Google Assistant-enabled device. When its 90-minute runtime is up, it automatically docks itself to recharge. Frankly, it’s a gift that just keepings giving.
$370 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A self-emptying, self-charging Shark Matrix robot mop and vacuum
If you’re looking to really wow your recipient, this two-in-one robot vacuum-mop will do the trick. It ups the ante by mopping floors as well as vacuuming them with "sonic" vibrations that scrub hard floors an impressive 100 times per minute. What's more, it empties and charges itself, plus includes HEPA filtration to trap dust and allergens.
$549.88 at Amazon (regularly $699)
3
Amazon
The Pink Stuff cleaning paste
This viral cleaning paste is a perfect multi-purpose stocking stuffer. It can remove everything from burnt-on messes on the bottom of pots and pans to difficult rust stains left on stovetops. It can even remove permanent marker from walls. The non-abrasive and scratch-free formula works on virtually any surface like glass, porcelain, marble and wood.
$5 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A "gold standard" Roborock S7 Max robot vacuum and mop
If you don't mind spending extra for the best of the best, this self-mapping Roborock robot vacuum and mop has been deemed a "gold standard" for robot vacuums. Designed for use on hard floors and carpets, it scrubs a whopping 3,000 times per minute as a mop and sports a "boost" feature for spots that need an extra deep clean (especially useful for households with kiddos or pets).

Extra impressive for folks stretched thin or crunched for time, this gizmo can wash and dry its own mop and refill its own clean water once it's done working (in addition to emptying its self-emptying its vacuum-mode debris, of course).
$949.99 at Amazon (originally $1,299.99)
5
Amazon
A handy cleaning pen for AirPods
This useful three-in-one earphone cleaning kit makes a great stocking stuffer for audio lovers. The kit includes a flocking sponge, high-density brush and a metal pen tip to dust, clean and freshen up your loved one's AirPods and other earbuds without causing any damage.
$7.99 at Amazon
6
Chewy
The Litter Robot 4, an automatic self-cleaning litter box
If your cat-owning loved one’s home always smells like cat pee, it’s not entirely their fault: Scooping cat litter is a gross, laborious endeavor and can be difficult to keep up with, especially if they own multiple cats.

Self-cleaning litter boxes like the Litter Robot are pricey, but as a (mildly obsessed) owner of the Litter Robot myself, I'm convinced that they're a huge quality of life upgrade for cat owners. The gadget is designed to automatically scoop litter by rotating its inner shell, shaking clumped litter through a filter and finally depositing it in a sealed drawer-like compartment underneath the box. (Check the process out in action on TikTok or on YouTube.)

The result? A fresh, hygienic bed of litter for their cat every time they go, with the tremendous bonus of ridding kitty parents from having to deal with cat poop on a daily basis. An extra benefit? The automatic scooping will majorly cut down on odor from cat urine, so you can actually visit your loved one comfortably.
$699 at Chewy
7
Amazon
The Bissell Little Green portable carpet and upholstery cleaner
If you're concerned about your loved one's crusty carpet, stained couch or messy backseat, you can't go wrong with the Bissell Little Green cleaner. This thing is so TikTok-famous that gifting it will be more a nod to its trendiness than it is a gentle nudge to clean.

This portable carpet and upholstery cleaner is popular for good reason: It impressively sucks out messes, grime and stains (including puke and pee for those with pets or kids) using powerful suction. It's also remarkably lightweight, so they can easily carry it up and down stairs or to their car. This version includes specialized tough stain and spraying crevice tools for extra-effective deep cleaning, and comes with a trial-size bottle of Bissell's cleaning solution.
$96.78 at Amazon (regularly $109.59–$123.59)
8
Amazon
A two-pack of laundry detergent cup holders
There's something uniquely frustrating about stepping in laundry detergent while you're trying to get a load of clothing done. These detergent cup holders catch any detergent, fabric softener or other liquids that might drip from their bottles, helping keep your loved one's laundry room as neat, tidy and streamlined as possible. The holders are designed to fit on most economy-sized detergents and fabric softeners.
$5.92 at Amazon
9
Amazon
The Chom Chom reusable lint roller
The internet-famous Chom Chom picks up pet fur so effectively that reviewers are literally singing its praises. Best of all, it's reusable, eliminating those single-use sticky sheets that don't work that well anyway. To use it, you just run it across furniture in a back-and-forth motion like you would a regular lint roller, then empty the receptacle at the bottom once it's full.
$24.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
A cordless Dyson V11 vacuum
The Dyson V11 may well be a game-changer for anyone who hates vacuuming. It makes vacuuming easier than ever thanks to it lightweight body and extra-portable cordless design, with three powerful cleaning modes so they can tailor its suction to the job at hand. Those with pets (or long hair) will also appreciate how effectively this thing traps fur and hair without getting strands tangled in its brush. Plus, it's designed to capture an impressive 99.99% of dust and other allergens in its filter for a cleaner home and cleaner air.

This version comes with seven accessories to help suck dirt from tight crevices and even get some dusting in.
$399.99 at Amazon (regularly $459)
11
Amazon
A bestselling countertop dishwasher
If your loved one is living in a home without a dishwasher, trust me, they will really appreciate a countertop dishwasher. This compact Energy Star-compliant option is a bestseller on Amazon and is both convenient and powerful, sporting eight cleaning cycles to tailor-clean dishes whether they’re made of glass, are extra-dirty, or just need a quick clean (it even has an eco-cleaning option). It fits up to 70 pieces of tableware, so it can easily accommodate loads for homes with kids or roommates. Needless to say, your recipient will love being to pop dirty dishes in this instead of hand-washing every snack bowl and water cup stacked in their sink.
$249.99+ AT AMAZON
12
Amazon
A portable washing machine and dryer
Likewise, it’s hard to underestimate the convenience of in-unit laundry, so if your recipient is having to drag their dirty clothes to a laundromat (or to a shared washer-dryer in their building), this portable washer and dryer will be a sigh of relief.

HuffPost senior editor Janie Campbell bought these while she was living somewhere without laundry and vouches for their continued usefulness even after she moved. "I can't tell you how handy these continue to be, whether for quick delicate loads, a second dryer for bedding wash day and beyond (reviewers love them for use in RVs, cabins and small apartments, and for skipping the laundromat and stairs)," wrote Campbell. "The washing machine has cleaning power beyond what I expected (and an automatic drain pump, so there's no labor involved), and the clothes dryer dries a load of clothes in the same time it takes my 'big' one. Neither requires a special hookup or outlet."
WASHER: $229.99 AT AMAZONDRYER: $169.99 AT AMAZON
13
Amazon
Affresh washing machine cleaning tablets
Washing machines need cleaning, too, and these Affresh tablets do just that with a mere toss into a top-load or front-load washer. They're formulated to help remove smelly residue and stubborn grime, and work so well that reviewers rave about them, calling them an effortless household staple. They'll make an excellent stocking stuffer; as one reviewer writes, once you try them, you won't know why you waited so long.
$10.16 at Amazon
14
Amazon
A Greenworks 2000 PSI electric pressure washer
Anyone with a backyard is sure to make use of a pressure washer to quickly clean up their outdoor space. This wheeled Greenworks version will literally blast away grime with its 2000 PSI spraying power to make even the dirtiest of pathways and lawn chairs sparkle. Its 25-foot long pressure hose and 35-foot power cord ensure that they’ll be able to reach every corner of their space. Plus, it has a siphon hose so they can easily switch between using water and soap to clean.
$174 at Amazon

Before You Go

An organizing bag insert

Supremely Useful Under-$30 Gifts For All The Practical People You Know

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage
Close

Gift Guides

MORE IN SHOPPING