ShoppinghomeCleaningOrganizing

If Your Home Has Seen Better Days, These 19 Products Will Help

These fan-favorite cleaning solutions are low effort with high payoff.
By 

Shopping Writer, HuffPost

The Hoover carpet shampooer and cleaner, the Wet and Forget shower cleaner, an under-bed fabric storage organizer and The Pink Stuff cleaning paste.
Amazon
The Hoover carpet shampooer and cleaner, the Wet and Forget shower cleaner, an under-bed fabric storage organizer and The Pink Stuff cleaning paste.

I’m always surprised by how quickly dirt, dust and disorganization pile up at home, just days or a week after a previous deep cleaning session. Suffice to say, for cleaning hiatuses that lost longer as a result of sickness, a busy schedule or seasonal changes, it can be intimidating to get back on track. Where to even begin? But don’t worry: Messes happen to all of us, and we’re here to help.

We’ve compiled reviewers’ favorite cleaning and organization products to help you jumpstart refreshing your space and tidying up, one step at a time. Best of all, these items are designed to be as low effort as possible with high payoff, so you’ll make progress faster than you know it. Read on for our top picks.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
The TikTok-famous Pink Stuff cleaning paste
This popular multi-purpose cleaning paste can remove everything from burnt-on messes on the bottom of pots and pans to difficult rust stains left on stovetops. It even removes permanent marker from walls. The non-abrasive and scratch-free formula claims to work on virtually any surface including glass, porcelain, marble and wood.

Promising review: "I bought this product after seeing it on social media and I was not disappointed. It works wonders on all kinds of surfaces, from kitchen tiles to bathroom sinks. It removes stains, grease, grime, and dirt with ease. It has a pleasant scent and a thick paste consistency that makes it easy to apply. A little goes a long way, so one tub lasts for a long time. I highly recommend this product to anyone who wants a versatile and effective cleaner for their home. It is truly the miracle all purpose cleaning paste!" — JL
$5.29 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A cult-favorite Wet and Forget shower cleaner
This shower cleaner promises to require no scrubbing at all — just spray it on dingy, scummy shower walls, let sit overnight and then rinse to get rid of built-up soap, grime, stains and body oils. It’s bleach-free and safe for most surfaces, including glass, porcelain, sandstone and tile, though it’s not recommended for use on natural marble.

Promising review: "Easy to use, gets all the hard water off my tile shower. No more scraping, and scrubbing, and hurting my back.Takes mold away. Been searching for a cleaner that really works. this is the product! One important warning. Slippery the next day. I let the water run and gently scrub the floor of the shower. Good to go for another week!" — Joyce Mascatelli
$20.98 at Amazon
3
Amazon
The Bissell Little Green portable carpet and upholstery cleaner
If you're concerned about your crusty carpet, stained couch or messy backseat, you can't go wrong with the Bissell Little Green cleaner.

This portable carpet and upholstery cleaner is popular for good reason: It impressively sucks out messes, grime and stains (including puke and pee for those with pets or kids) using powerful suction. It's also remarkably lightweight, so you can easily carry it up and down stairs or to their car. This version includes specialized tough stain and spraying crevice tools for extra-effective deep cleaning, and comes with a trial-size bottle of Bissell's cleaning solution.

Promising review: "This vacuum is great. I cannot believe how easy it is to use. do read the owners manual since it helps on first use. however, after that, it is an amazing item that will leave you shocked on how much your daily furniture, car seats, carpets Etc. needed this type of cleaning. if you don't have the budget to hire professionals, this is the item you want when you have young children spilling juice and other fluids on the daily. our couch looks like new thanks to this item, I was about to rent one for use but if you rent often you might as well save and by this so you can have it whenever you need to use it." — Diego
$122.49 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A set of clear organizers to tame your junk drawer
If you're afraid of your junk drawer, same, but we don't have to be. These clear organizers act as dividers in your drawer, helping keep everything neat, delineated and accessible. You can use them in your kitchen, bathroom, vanity and more, or even on top of shelves for added storage. They also come with silicone pads you can attach to the bottom of the trays so they'll stay in place. Each set includes 25 storage bins in four different sizes.

Promising review: "These organizers are excellent quality and the various sizes make it easy to fit drawers and clean up the clutter! Great value! Getting ready to order another set." — S. McKinney
$17.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A six-pack of Affresh washing machine cleaning tablets
Washing machines need cleaning, too, and these Affresh tablets do just that with a mere toss into a top-load or front-load washer. They're formulated to help remove smelly residue and stubborn grime, and work so well that reviewers rave about them, calling them an effortless household staple. As one reviewer writes, once you try them, you won't know why you waited so long.

Promising review: "I used to worry about my washing machine getting stinky, but since I started using Affresh cleaner, it's like a whole new machine! My clothes come out smelling amazing, and I don't have to worry about hidden odors anymore. It's so easy to use too, just toss it in the drum and run a cycle. Plus, it's good for my machine, keeping it clean and running smoothly. I highly recommend Affresh to anyone who wants their clothes and washer smelling their best!" — Parisa Alizadeh
$11.95 at Amazon
6
Amazon
The ChomChom reusable lint roller for cleaning away pet hair
The internet-famous ChomChom picks up pet fur so effectively that reviewers actually sing its praises. Best of all, it's reusable, eliminating those single-use sticky sheets that don't work very well anyway. To use it, just run it across furniture in a back-and-forth motion like you would a regular lint roller, then empty the receptacle at the bottom once it's full. It works great on couches, bedspreads, rugs and more.

Promising review: "Thisendlessly reusable tool works amazingly well at removing pet hair from large surfaces such as beds and sofas. Also good on clothing but one must lay the item flat. It is quick and efficient-you can really get all the hairs in a few sweeps. My cat usually sleeps in one spot on the sofa and leaves a great deal of hair in that one spot-this takes care of that easily and the rest of the couch goes quickly too, It's easy to clean-The felt-like stuff on the rollers seem to clean themselves during the back-and-forth motions and all the hair is left in a little bin in the bottom. Then you press a button on the handle, the bin pops open and you can shake the hairs out over the trash or just pick them out with a quick pinch of your fingers and you are good to go again. It is reusable!. One issue: I find that when gripping it, my thumb tends to be just where the button to pop it open is located so I have to hold it a bit sideways-but it still works fine. Maybe the handle could be a bit longer. I've had it over a year and no other issues." — handbag maven
$26.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A Greenworks 2,000 PSI electric pressure washer
This handy wheeled pressure washer will literally blast away grime from your backyard with its 2,000 PSI (pounds per square inch) spraying power, making even the dirtiest of pathways and lawn chairs sparkle. Its 25-foot long pressure hose and 35-foot power cord ensure that you'll be able to reach every corner of your space. Plus, it has a siphon hose so you can easily switch between using water and soap to clean.

Promising review: "Easy to put together, easy to use, easy to move around, and makes my patio and driveway look like new! I tried another brand before buying this one. Greenworks is a bit more expensive than the other well rated brand I tried but worth every penny. It's just easier to manage and everything has a place so all the pieces can be easily stored and moved around together. Does a great job cleaning! So much better than paying someone to power wash your house, this machine is worth every penny" — Ln
$161.49 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A game-changing cordless Dyson V11 vacuum
If you hate vacuuming, the Dyson V11 is here to help. It makes vacuuming easier than ever thanks to its lightweight body and extra-portable cordless design, with three powerful cleaning modes so you can tailor its suction to the job at hand. Those with pets (or long hair) will also appreciate how effectively this thing traps fur and hair without getting strands tangled in its brush. Plus, it's designed to capture an impressive 99.99% of dust and other allergens in its filter for a cleaner home and cleaner air.

This version comes with seven accessories to help suck dirt from tight crevices and even get some dusting in.

Promising review: "Very surprised by how well thought and functional this vacuum is. It's light and ergonomic. Cleaning it works as a charm, as the chamber holding the trash is propelled out from filter, so one doesn't need to put one's hands inside the chamber to empty it. It's super convenient to clean the stairs now. In fact, cleaning is very easy anywhere, as one just grabs the vacuum, clean what need to be cleaned, and it's finished. The suction power is very good for cleaning fluffy rugs too. Attaching and detaching accessories is very easy. Extremely well thought. This product is a game changer to me. I haven't even used my robot vacuums in a while." — Alex V.
$445 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A pair of under-bed fabric storage organizers
These reviewer-favorite under-bed storage organizers will help you store away seasonal clothes and other weather-specific items until next year. Their clear top allows you to view their contents at a glance, so you won't have to dig through everything to find what you're looking for. They also sport zippers to help protect your items from dust and three handles for easy accessibility.

Promising review: "These are perfect for any under bed storage. Great space, easy to zip up and perfect clear window top. Absolutely perfect for any home. You definitely need to buy these if looking for any extra storage." — Frank Donnelly
$25.59 at Amazon
10
Amazon
A 10-pack of reusable, biodegradable Swedish dishcloths
These Swedish dishcloths are a beloved eco-conscious alternative to paper towels and disposable sponges. They're made from super-absorbent cellulose and cotton material that becomes soft to the touch when wet but are gritty enough for scouring when dry. Besides drying dishes, they're great for cleaning countertops, shelving and more, since they are compatible with virtually any surface. They're even machine-washable.

Promising review: "Just got these little goodies and they are better than paper towels and better than my kitchen towel for drying my hands after washing dishes (with another towelette). That’s a plus! Like the colors, the easy washing of dishes, feels more thorough than sponge because of soft texture when wet. Very happy I got them!" — g. and co.
$12.99 at Amazon (regularly $18.50)
11
Amazon
A versatile pack of antibacterial Efferdent cleaning tablets
I’ve found that these Efferdent cleaning tablets — originally designed to deep-clean dentures — help get rid of icky bacteria-causing odor, stains, buildup and particles on thermoses, vases, coffee pots and more. Amazon reviewers swear by these, too, using them for cleaning everything from toilet bowls to electric toothbrushes, Invisalign trays, grout, antique car parts and porcelain tea cups.

Plus, they’re so cheap, they basically pay for themselves.

All you have to do is fill your receptacle with warm water, plop a tablet in, soak and rinse. They’re designed to work in three minutes, but I like to let the tablet do its work for an hour. Afterward, any sludge or grime slides right off.

Promising reviews: "On occasion I use these for things like cleaning my electric toothbrush, but most of the time we use these as a super cheap, easy, safe, and effective way to keep our toilets from staining from our hard well water. We drop one in each evening before bed so that it has several hours to work. It's not a substitute for cleaning your toilet on a regular basis, but it does help prevent those ugly brownish stains that tend to happen when you've got hard water. We still clean the toilets once a week (using the tablets, rather than harsh chemicals - just drop one in, wait about 15 min, and then clean with the toilet brush). Super simple and very effective!" — E. Stephens

"I use these to clean my Contigo travel mug that I drink tea in. They're way cheaper than bottle cleaners and do wonders against the staining that occurs on the stainless steel. Cheap andeasy hack." — A
$3.99 at Amazon
12
Amazon
A silverware organizer to simplify your cutlery drawer
Reviewers are obsessed with this cutlery organizer, which promises to manage even the unruliest of silverware drawers and is designed to maximize storage in tight spaces. It has eight deep slots that promise to hold up to 48 pieces of cutlery.

Promising review: "I wanted to reorganize my silverware drawer. My present silverware tray took up too much room. I didn’t know what to do and then I saw this compact storage tray. What a space saver! Easy to use, plenty of space for 12 teaspoons, knives, salad forks and dinner forks. Takes up a fraction of the space and leaves me with plenty of room for other items. Highly recommend this method of sorting and storing your silverware." — GrandmaBell
$12.52 at Amazon (originally $14.99)
13
Amazon
A handy Roomba 692 robot vacuum
If you're looking for an affordable robot vacuum that'll get the job done, this Roomba model is a great choice. You can have it clean while you're out and return home to a pristine floor, or catch up on literally any other task (whether that's cooking or having some me-time in front of the TV) while the robo-vacuum does its thing.

It has versatile brushes that pick up everything from dirt and dust to pet hair (including on carpet), and can detect which areas in your home are particularly dirty, like a high-traffic entryway, so it can clean them more thoroughly. Plus, it can connect to your Alexa or Google Assistant device. When its 90-minute runtime is up, it automatically docks itself to recharge.

Promising review: "The iRobot Roomba 692 is a total lifesaver for keeping my floors clean with minimal effort! It is amazing how it can get every inch of the floor on its own. The WiFi connectivity is a great upgrade for the Roomba, I can schedule cleanings from my phone or even use voice commands with Alexa. It's like having a personal cleaning assistant! Emptying the trap is as easy as pushing a button!

"The personalized cleaning recommendations are spot-on, and it tackles pet hair like a champ. Whether it's carpets or hard floors, this little robot does the job thoroughly. I love that it's self charging, so I don't have to worry about it running out of juice and is always ready for the next sweep. If you want a smart, efficient vacuum that takes care of the cleaning for you, the Roomba 692 is a fantastic choice!" — Amazon Customer
$169.99 at Amazon (regularly $269)
14
Amazon
A slim rolling storage cart for optimizing organization space
This three-tier mobile rolling cart can fit into the most narrow of spaces in your home, including between your washer and dryer and next to your bathroom sink or bed, making it perfect for organizing tight spots so they're not just a no-man's land. Load it with laundry and cleaning supplies, extra toiletries, snacks, bedside must-haves and anything else you want to keep easily on hand. It's available in three colors.

Promising reviews: "This is easy to put together and good for storage. I am using it in a small area next to my bathroom sink. It slides in and out nicely. I really like this little cart!" — Clint Gilman

"Hard to find such a narrow cart to fit under the vanity counter. This is perfect. Very easy to put together. Did not want to spend a lot of money. Super happy with this." — Donna
$21.99 at Amazon
15
Amazon
The Tineco Floor One wet-dry vacuum mop, a cleaning workhorse
Pulled right from TikTok fame, this vacuum-mop floor cleaner by Tineco has the ability to intelligently sense wet and dry messes and automatically adjust its suction power to deliver an immediate and streak-free clean with its mop-head roller. It's self-propelled and cordless and offers a 5-in-1 self-cleaning system so it stays at peak performance and completely odor-free.

Promising review: "Let me preface this review by stating I have 3 (now 4 kids) and a large breed dog and two cats, all of which behave like we live in a barn.

"I had my eye on this machine for months and finally bit the bullet and purchased it as a Christmas gift for myself while 8 months pregnant and in the middle of an extreme nesting and cleaning spree. When it arrived I almost immediately assembled and started charging it so I could use it as quickly as possible. I have all hard wood floors with tile in the three bathrooms, one of which houses a kitty litter box. I use this to clean my floors at least 2-3 times a week and I’m always disgusted by how much dirty and nasty stuff is left in the dirty water container.

"I no longer dread letting the dog inside from the rain or snow and getting mud and dirt all over my floors because of how easy it is to just whip this out and clean my floors.

"10 out of 10 would highly recommend. Also the self cleaning is literally he BEST! I can’t wait for my vacuum to break so I can replace with another from this company!" — amanda
$299.99 at Amazon (regularly $399.99)
16
Amazon
Or the efficient and easy Tineco steam cleaner and vacuum
This Tineco model can clean and steam floors at the same time, helping melt away sticky, stubborn messes and effectively sanitizing your floor. It's designed to adjust its suction power and water flow as it cleans, so it can tackle whatever you (or your kids or pets) throw its way. Reviewers say it works for carpets, too, calling it a "clean-freak's dream."

Plus, you can be confident you're not pushing around dirty water: Its dual-tank system stores clean and dirty water separately, so your floor receives only fresh water treatment. When you're all done, this intelligent appliance will steam-clean its brush head itself.

Promising review: "One of the better purchases I made in 2023! This literally cut my flooring cleaning time from an hour to 20 minutes! Not only does it clean and steam your floor extremely well. It is also super easy and convenient to clean. The snap open lid to the floor roller and the easiness of removing the dirty water tank makes cleaning the tineco very efficient and easy. I highly recommend to anyone who has a lot of mopping to do in their house." — Hunter
$299.99 at Amazon (typically $399.99)
17
Amazon
A 24-pack of airtight dry food storage containers
These food storage containers are made with BPA-free plastic and airtight locking lids, making them an excellent option for storing dry food in your kitchen and pantry and keeping goods fresh. They're also stackable so you can maximize space and keep your area neat. The pack includes 24 reusable chalkboard labels and a chalkboard pen for customized organizing, plus a measuring spoon set.

Promising review: "I desperately needed to organize the snacks and other food storage in my home. These work great, and the various sizes make it easy to store everything." — Rachel Field
$59.99 at Amazon
18
Amazon
A hardworking (and satisfying!) Hoover carpet shampooer and cleaner
This carpet shampooer is efficient, streamlined and designed for optimum hygiene. To clean, it dispenses a mix of water and cleaning solution, and then sucks dirty liquid into a separate compartment so the two never mix. A bonus: during the drying mode, it automatically transitions from washing to heated drying so you can start enjoying your carpet again as quickly as possible. It's specifically designed to clean up heavy pet messes, and comes with a dedicated wand that detaches from the machine's body to target particularly tough stains or messes on upholstery.

Promising review: "I have the sweetest dog but he is a very messy dog. My dog likes to roll around the grass and mud and then come inside to roll around on the carpet. After lots of research and reading of reviews, I ordered this machine and what a wonderful purchase it was! The samples of cleaner included in the box smelled so lovely and the machine did the work I desired. The machine is easy to load with soap and water and using the carpet cleaner is fool proof! Old stains that I thought were permanent were removed and did not 'reappear' after drying. I really appreciate that I can make passes over the carpet to remove excess moisture to help decrease the drying time. Also, it is so satisfying to see the dirty water being sucked up from the carpet. My husband was extremely skeptical that this carpet cleaner would work and thought I had wasted money. Well, he changed his mind and even bragged about the carpet cleaner to his work friends! I highly recommend this carpet cleaner for anyone with messy dogs or children." — PNW Mom
$249.99 at Amazon
19
Amazon
A four-tier water bottle organizer
If you're like me and have somehow ended up with a dozen different water bottles from all walks of your life, you know how difficult it is to actually store them compactly. This organizer will simplify your crowded cabinet: You can just slip your bottles neatly into this stackable shelf. It'll free up space, eliminate clutter and help encourage you to actually use your water bottles since you'll be able to easily access them. Plus, it's surprisingly aesthetic thanks to its clear construction. It also fits other beverage containers like wine bottles.

Promising review: "It makes it easier to organize them so you can grab the one you want without knocking everything over. I’m using it on the counter under the kitchen cabinet and it definitely looks less messy." — Michael
$39.99 at Amazon
|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

HuffPost Shopping’s Best Finds

MORE IN SHOPPING