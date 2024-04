If Your Home Has Seen Better Days, These 19 Products Will Help

A handy Roomba 692 robot vacuum

If you're looking for an affordable robot vacuum that'll get the job done, this Roomba model is a great choice. You can have it clean while you're out and return home to a pristine floor, or catch up on literally any other task (whether that's cooking or having some me-time in front of the TV) while the robo-vacuum does its thing.It has versatile brushes that pick up everything from dirt and dust to pet hair (including on carpet), and can detect which areas in your home are particularly dirty, like a high-traffic entryway, so it can clean them more thoroughly. Plus, it can connect to your Alexa or Google Assistant device. When its 90-minute runtime is up, it automatically docks itself to recharge."The iRobot Roomba 692 is a! It is amazing how it can get every inch of the floor on its own. The WiFi connectivity is a great upgrade for the Roomba, I can schedule cleanings from my phone or even use voice commands with Alexa.Emptying the trap is as easy as pushing a button!"The personalized cleaning recommendations are spot-on, and it. Whether it's carpets or hard floors, this little robot does the job thoroughly. I love that it's self charging, so I don't have to worry about it running out of juice and is always ready for the next sweep. If you want a, the Roomba 692 is a fantastic choice!" — Amazon Customer