Reviewers Say These Cleaning Products Made Cleaning Easier On Backs

Tired of bending and stretching to scrub every nook and cranny? These back savers will take a load off.
A Labigo electric spin scrubber, Tineco Breeze complete wet-dry vacuum and Rocco & Roxie stain and odor eliminator.
From scrubbing to carrying heavy things and reaching high places — deep cleaning can be a lot. A lot of time, a lot of mental energy and a lot of physical strain on your body. Even if you’re one of those people who’s lucky enough to find cleaning “relaxing,” lugging around supplies can still cause endue stress.

To make cleaning a little easier for your house and your body, we rounded up some of the highest-rated home supplies that do the hard work for you, all with reviews saying how much they’ve saved people time and energy.

You’ll find everything from vacuums to cleaning solutions here to help you keep your places and span without too much strain and stress.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A Labigo electric spin scrubber
Clean grout, stone, tile, hard surfaces, car rims, baseboards, ceilings and bathroom or living room floors with this chargeable cordless electric spin scrubber with a retractable pole. It lets you reach the ground without hunching over, scrubbing away dirt and grime simply by pushing the triggers. This machine comes with four rotating brush heads for reaching corners and cleaning wider surfaces. Many reviewers say scrubbing is effortless and doesn’t require much arm, back or leg strain to clean.

Promising review: "I am always looking for ways to save time and not have pain in my back from cleaning the shower and anything else that I can use this product on. This product has done both, especially helping with easing back pain from bending over." — Brenda Collier
$65.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
The Dyson V8 cordless stick vacuum that's lightweight and easy to maneuver
Cordless vacuums are total game-changers in terms of convenience and ease of use. This reader loved luxury option from Dyson can transform into a small handheld vacuum for stairs, cars or countertops and ca be easily used on ceilings, baseboards and other hard-to-reach places. A single charge will give you 40 minutes of cleaning time, and it has famously strong suction to get every bit of mess.

Promising review: "This is a "must have" vacuum. I can't believe I've been lugging around a heavy vacuum and a cord for years! The suction is terrific and the first time I used it, it wasn't even on max suction and did a fantastic job. First time I used it the debris canister was so full I couldn't believe I had thought my house was clean. Anyway, it's lightweight. I'm 69, have had back surgery and this is easy for me to use. My daughter and daughter in law have one and I was sold. I got this model because it empties the original way. The newer models require detaching attachments to empty. Research it. I am extremely pleased." — Harvey
$349 at Amazon
3
Amazon
The self-cleaning Bissell Little Green that does all the suction work for you
When we spoke to 'Queer Eye's' Bobby Berk about home cleaning must-haves, he put us on to the Bissell Little Green. Possibly one of the most adored Bissell products on the market, this portable and multi-purpose carpet and upholstery cleaner has close to 47,000 five-star-ratings on Amazon and effectively removes tough stains through a combination of suction and spraying power. Plus, you don’t have to worry about manually cleaning the scrubbing stain tool as it has a self-cleaning function to save you time and effort.

Promising review: "I had cervical spine surgery and suffered permanent nerve damage and my right arm is weak, so I am always looking for lightweight and efficient machines that I can easily manage. And I am so happy with my new Little Green. I can't believe I waited this long to buy it. I've had my Little Green about a month now and I use it probably 2-3 times a week. I just got a new puppy and it is no problem cleaning up his messes and I know it's clean and not soaked into my rugs and carpet. I love that I can keep the clean water tank full so that it is ready at a moments notice for a quick clean up and all I have to do is plug it in and zip/zap the cleaning is done." — Michelle S.[This review was shortened for clarity.]
$98.59 at Amazon
4
Amazon
Eufy X8 self-emptying robot vacuum that vacuums with the push of a button
Pet owners will love this Eufy robot vacuum with a tangle-free roller brush that removes pet hair — even the kind that's deeply embedded in your carpets. It self-empties into the standing dustbin and can run for 45 days before you need to empty it. The machine creates a map of your space to ensure it's getting every corner and not getting stuck or lodged into corners. Best of all, it comes with an app that you can control from your home setting boundaries and no-go zones at any time.

Promising review: "I love this vac and have no idea how I lived without it. I bought it on Primeday last year because I had surgery. Tile and wood floors were constantly needing to be swept and it became too difficult for me. I bought this after my physician recommended one. I ended up buying another for my son because I saw how much time this saves cleaning and how much it helps me with my injury. The battery is amazing and it alerts anytime something gets stuck or the pan needs to be emptied. I was shocked at how much this thing deep cleaned my floors! I love this!!!" — Valerie Clark
$399.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A portable Black+Decker cordless handheld vacuum
This cordless Dustbuster from Black+Decker is light and portable, making it ideal for small spaces. It has an ergonomic design with an extension nose so you don't have to hunch over and a rotating, slim nozzle that gets every last crumb. It even comes with a crevice tool and flip-up brush to help dust and vacuum upholstery.

Promising review: "I love this small vacuum! I have arthritis in my lower back and this vacuum is such a blessing. It's light and has a strong suction. We have viral planking floors and this little vacuum picks up all the crumbs and small dog hair that fall to the floor in our living room. I don't know what I would do without it. I'm 70 and have had other "dust busters" of various brands, over the years. In my opinion, for my limited mobility, this one is the winner! Love it" — Gloria J. Tjersland
$54.54 at Amazon
6
Amazon
Rocco & Roxie stain and odor eliminator that works without a ton of scrubbing
Another top seller, this Rocco & Roxie stain and odor eliminator specifically targets pet urine. It can be used on carpets and rugs but also floors, furniture, clothing, litter boxes, kennels, carriers and your pet's bed or sleeping area to get rid of stains and smells. Reviews say you don't need to use too much elbow grease, just spray and wait.

Promising review: "This smells delightful and is very powerful without seemingly a harsh chemical. I used it on a 3 year old dog pee stain that I could NOT remove. This GOT RID OF IT. I didn’t need to scrub and kill my back arms, shoulders, and hands to get it out. I sprayed it generously since other products never worked, I then used a microfiber cloth and rubbed in each direction for about a minute and walked away. The next day it was dry and there was no stain. Day two, no stain. I am on day five and still no stain. I am pretty impressed. This is going to be my go to for any stain on my carpet." — Kathy
$16.99+ at Amazon
7
Amazon
Tineco Breeze wet-dry vacuum that packs a lot of cleaning power into one easy-to-maneuver appliance
One of the newer models of the TikTok-viral cleaning phenomenon, this hybrid mop-vacuum from Tineco boasts and upgraded features let the device self-clean through centrifugal force. The brush is double sided to ensure that it touches — and scrubs — edges and corners in addition to flat surfaces, and an embedded sensor will automatically adjust water levels and suction intensity depending on the level of mess it detects.

Promising review: "I've only used the Tineco iFLOOR 3 Breeze Complete a few times so far but I'm impressed. Not only does it clean well and leave a fairly dry floor, but the motorized assistance when pushing forward and back is a game changer. I had a cyst removed from my spine and as a result of the surgery it's hard for me to vacuum & clean floors because the pushing and pulling motion is painful. However, I can clean my kitchen, entry, laundry room, and 2 bathrooms (about 1,200 sq feet) in one session and have no issues, back fatigue, or pain whatsoever. It's amazing! I've never run out of battery power for that amount of cleaning either." — K.J. [This review was shortened for clarity. See the full review here.]
$209 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A “wet it and forget it” shower spray that dislodges dirt for easy rinsing
With over 15,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, this "wet it and forget it" shower cleaner is well-loved here at HuffPost. It's a weekly shower spray that can keep walls and glass doors scum-, mildew- and stain-free without any scrubbing. It's formulated without bleach or ammonia, so there are no harsh fumes or chemicals, and the high-efficiency sprayer helps cover a larger surface area faster.

Promising review: "I was a little dubious about the rave reviews for this product, but I"m here to write a rave review of my own. Back troubles make it difficult for me to clean the bathroom, especially the tub, and nothing I'd tried was easy enough for me to do regularly.
I sprayed this around the sides and over the bottom of the tub, left it overnight, and rinsed it off in the morning. The dirt and soap scum just washed away! There was one particularly bad spot left that I thought I'd have to scrub, but I took a sponge to it and it wiped right off. I washed the tub out with regular soap and water afterwards, just to make sure all traces of the Shower Cleaner were gone. Didn't want to risk having any of a cleaner that strong left in my tub!" — Amazon Customer
$20.98 at Amazon
9
Amazon
The beloved ChomChom roller that simply glides pet hair away
The ChomChom multi-surface pet hair remover is a fast, reusable tool that picks up all sorts of hair and fur off furniture, rugs, clothes and more. Grab one for your upstairs, your downstairs and for any other pet owner in your life. You’ll love having clean, hair-less clothes and surfaces back and never having to remember to buy new lint rollers or deal with any sticky residue left over. Simply glide the roller all over, empty the hair, fur and lint from the back and repeat.

Promising review: "Where has this been all my life!! I have 2 cats... This chom chom works so much faster and easily than the fur scraper (that you have to hold at certain angle and feels like you’re tearing your carpet at times, and takes forever, unlike the chom chom!) Since the chom chom is great for my chronic pain and mobility issues, I especially appreciate it exists. I don’t leave reviews often, but this product deserves perfect score. I’ve had the chom chom for almost two months and cannot believe I went so many years without it. It so satisfying to get such quick results, be amazed at how much fur it picks up, and the cats appreciate it, too. Get this for yourself and for anyone who helps you clean because it’s the most effective, easiest, and quickest tool!" — RareReviewer
$27.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
A shower scrubber 3-in-1 58-inch cleaning brush for getting into hard-to-reach places with ease
No more bending, stretching, kneeling or crouching with this expendable 58-inch cleaning brush. It comes with a bristle brush, scrubber sponge and microfiber pad, letting you clean porcelain, ceramic, marble, mosaic, fiberglass, acrylic and more with ease.

Promising review: "I bought this for my sister as she has a back injury. She let me know "I love it!". I was so happy to hear because she can clean with out pain. That is priceless!" — Alytzel15
$22.95 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A 52-inch long handle brush and dustpan to eliminate the need to bend over
I'm a longtime fan of the standing broom and dustpan and continue to recommend them for easy sweeping that doesn't require bending or lifting. This one can go up to a 52-inch high handle and can easily fold for storage in small spaces.

Promising review: "I have purchased 2 sets and I love mine. I recently bought a set for my 94 year old mom. My mom loves her set too because she doesn’t need to bend over to collect the debris captured by the broom. I highly recommend this product it is good quality, easy to handle and washable!" — Jean Frances
$23.99 at Amazon
12
Amazon
A O-Cedar RinseClean microfiber spin mop that you can operate with your foot
An comfortable foot pedal that spins and wrings your mop for you and keeps clean and dirty water separate, makes this handy O-Cedar tool a must for easy cleaning. The two-tank system keeps you from ever lugging around big buckets and the mop head is removable and able to go in the washing machine.

Promising review: "I am a disabled young woman and I have had 5 spine surgeries. Purchasing this mop set has allowed me to clean and mop my home with little to no pain. I definitely recommend this product to anyone... Especially to those experiencing back/ lower back pain." — Gwen F.
$69.91 at Amazon
