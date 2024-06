The self-cleaning Bissell Little Green that does all the suction work for you

When we spoke to ' Queer Eye's' Bobby Berk about home cleaning must-haves, he put us on to the Bissell Little Green. Possibly one of the most adored Bissell products on the market, this portable and multi-purpose carpet and upholstery cleaner has close to 47,000 five-star-ratings on Amazon and effectively removes tough stains through a combination of suction and spraying power. Plus, you don’t have to worry about manually cleaning the scrubbing stain tool as it has a self-cleaning function to save you time and effort.: "And I am so happy with my new Little Green. I can't believe I waited this long to buy it. I've had my Little Green about a month now and I use it probably 2-3 times a week. I just got a new puppy and it is no problem cleaning up his messes and I know it's clean and not soaked into my rugs and carpet. I love that I can keep the clean water tank full so that it is ready at a moments notice for a quick clean up and all I have to do is plug it in and zip/zap the cleaning is done." — Michelle S. [This review was shortened for clarity.]