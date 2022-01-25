Shopping

Cleaning Tools, Beauty Products And Cooking Items That Work Great

Cleaning sprays, pet hair-removing rollers, stain removers and acne treatment masks that work so well, people just had write a review.
Jonathan Mazzei
Cook everything from grilled chicken to steamed dumplings in this <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=productsthatwork-TessaFlores-012121-&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffromourplace.com%2Fproducts%2Falways-essential-cooking-pan%3Futm_source%3Dgoogle%26utm_medium%3Dcpc%26utm_campaign%3Dus_brand_search_gen_na%26utm_version%3D1%26gclid%3DCjwKCAiA0KmPBhBqEiwAJqKK4xVwz6ZX4d_c_13505Qry18Pmhszg7PaNHnyktNMYTLG9vJrgzA6GBoCWVwQAvD_BwE%26variant%3D32876763054155" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="multipurpose pan" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61eb1ea0e4b087281f83ef89" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=productsthatwork-TessaFlores-012121-&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffromourplace.com%2Fproducts%2Falways-essential-cooking-pan%3Futm_source%3Dgoogle%26utm_medium%3Dcpc%26utm_campaign%3Dus_brand_search_gen_na%26utm_version%3D1%26gclid%3DCjwKCAiA0KmPBhBqEiwAJqKK4xVwz6ZX4d_c_13505Qry18Pmhszg7PaNHnyktNMYTLG9vJrgzA6GBoCWVwQAvD_BwE%26variant%3D32876763054155" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">multipurpose pan</a>, de-wrinkle clothes with a few spitzes of <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Downy-Wrinkle-Release-Spray-Crisp/dp/B072L28CNM?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61eb1ea0e4b087281f83ef89,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="wrinkle release spray" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61eb1ea0e4b087281f83ef89" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Downy-Wrinkle-Release-Spray-Crisp/dp/B072L28CNM?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61eb1ea0e4b087281f83ef89,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">wrinkle release spray</a>, deeply hydrate chapped lips with a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Jack-Black-Intense-Therapy-Natural/dp/B000MIH34Q?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61eb1ea0e4b087281f83ef89,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="healing lip balm" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61eb1ea0e4b087281f83ef89" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Jack-Black-Intense-Therapy-Natural/dp/B000MIH34Q?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61eb1ea0e4b087281f83ef89,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">healing lip balm</a> and get rid of all debris with a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B000EFDOOA/?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61eb1ea0e4b087281f83ef89,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="carpet squeegee" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61eb1ea0e4b087281f83ef89" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B000EFDOOA/?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61eb1ea0e4b087281f83ef89,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">carpet squeegee</a>.
It’s one thing to read a company’s claims about how well their product performs, but when countless reviews corroborate those statements, I become a bit more convinced.

Check out this list of stove cleaners that actually break down grease like they say they will and wine stain removers that really do make that spilled cabernet disappear. But don’t take our word for it, hear what reviewers had to say instead.

1
A drill brush so you never have to scrub difficult build up or stubborn surfaces again
Promising review: "Bought these on a whim and was skeptical if they would really help, but man am I glad I did! They made cleaning our glass shower door and fiberglass shower a breeze! Don't really want to admit how long it had been between cleanings, but the shower shined like it never had before (even with using tough elbow grease and a standard bristle brush). No issues with the brushes leaving marks, but definitely want to err on the side of caution on how long you stay in a spot. Used the large, flat, circular brush for the door and walls, and the round toilet-bowl-type brush worked great in the corners and on fixtures." — Molly
Get a set of three brush heads from Amazon for $14.95.
2
A double-sided cleaning brush to make your hair brush look brand new
Promising review: "This is the tool I never knew I needed. It may seem like a silly thing to spend money on when you can clean your brush out by hand but this gets so much more out of the brush! It's easy and rather enjoyable. Who wants to brush their nice clean hair with a brush full of dirty oily hair and dust. When you really think about it makes you want to throw out all your old brushes. I will be buying these as gifts for all my girlfriends." —Emmaline
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
3
A cooktop cleaning kit that tackles caked-on food and stubborn grime
It comes with a bottle of cleaner, a scraper, and a cleaning pad that all your cooked on crud is no match for.

Promising review: "My stove looks brand new again! I love my glass stovetop, but it is so hard to keep clean and looking nice! Pretty much every time I cook on it, a pot boils over or splatters and leaves the glass looking nasty. Having tried other cleaners in the past without much success, I was skeptical about this one. With so many good reviews, I figured I'd give it a try, and I'm so glad I did. The combination of the scrubby pad and cleaning product and the razor blade knife got rid of all the baked on residue! This is by far the most effective cleaning product I have found for my glass stove!" — Rebecca B
Get it from Amazon for $11.54.
4
A wine stain-removing spray that lifts spills even from fabrics
Promising review: "Totally impressed! The unassuming generic packaging and label left me a bit skeptical but this stuff is almost as exciting as the wine I spilled! This cabernet stain sat on my ivory faux fur blanket for over a month before I tried this product. Completely gone in one try! Get this. Seriously. You won’t be disappointed." — PersianTess
Get it from Amazon for $10.60.
5
An Aztec clay mask for oily and acne prone skin
Promising review: "If you’re doubting STOP and order it already. I was skeptical, but oh boy was I wrong. I’ve had a problem with hormonal acne and I have sensitive skin so anything I tried was always too strong. I left this for 40 minutes, way more than I should, and yes your face will be red but it goes away. I found it easier to use a wet towel to remove it from my face. The only thing I regret is not taking before and after pictures. My skin is glowing and clean, any patch of dry skin is gone, pores are small and my textured skin is suddenly smooth. Go buy it."Brytnee
Get it from Amazon for $14.95.
6
A set of bed sheet suspenders so when you wake up, your fitted sheets are still in place
Promising review: "I was kinda skeptical at first but once I put these into my bedsheets...OMG. These are a must have for anyone who has loose sheets or an ill-fitting mattress pad + memory foam on my mattress. I used to wake up because of rumpled sheets/mattress pad lumps. These are SO easy to install and grip both my sheets and mattress pad to keep everything nice and taut!" — watrskiergurl
Get a set of four from Amazon for $12.99.
7
A silicone paw cleaner to make cleaning your your pet’s feet hassle-free
Promising review: "I have to admit that I was skeptical... but this is worth EVERY PENNY and more! Our Great Dane's paws would track in huge amounts of dirt/mud, and wiping them down with a towel was never good enough. This is definitely big enough for his huge feet, and he doesn't even fight it. I wonder if it feels good on his paws? The fact that the rubber 'bristles' are removable for cleaning out afterward is an awesome bonus, too. You can actually see all the dirt it's cleaning off. Thanks for a great product!!!!" — Bitsy C
Get it from Amazon for $24.17+.
8
A wrinkle release spray to smooth out clothes without the use of an iron
Promising review: "HOLY SMOKES. I wasn't expecting this product to work so well. Literally 10 seconds after spraying and gently stretching as the directions suggested, this was the difference! I let it hang for another 15 mins with a subtle improvement, but the first few seconds after were mind-blowing. Highly suggest this product if wrinkled garments are planning your closet." — Desiree
Get two bottles from Amazon for $13.94.
9
A fast-acting carpet spot-removing spray that'll remove those stains you never thought would come out
Promising review: "This stuff is AMAZING! I was a little skeptical because I have some carpet stains I’ve let sit for a while because I didn’t have any cleaner at the time of the accident. The accidents have included coffee spills and poorly cleaned cat barf stains. I ordered this because I didn’t want to spend the money on a carpet cleaning service plus you have to be out of your house too long. This stuff was INCREDIBLE. You just spray a concentrated amount and then scrub the stain away. It worked in every single stain I had and was super quick and easy. 100% recommend if you need a good spot cleaner!" — Kimberly
Get it from Amazon for $12.39.
10
A pet hair remover that actually removes all your pet's hair from the most stubborn of fabrics
Promising review: "I have three cats and am constantly fighting a losing battle in my attempts to stay ahead of the cat hair. After months of reading reviews and watching videos I was still somewhat skeptical when I finally decided to order the ChomChom. I'll be the first to admit that my skepticism was unfounded — after the first few swipes on a recently vacuumed couch I was 100% sold! I use it on furniture, lampshades, and even my bedspread — the ChomChom gets up hair that I don't even see. The informational video by the company was a big help in making me a successful user. Had I not watched it I have a feeling that I would have done straight strokes instead of rapidly running it back and forth across the upholstery — that's the trick in getting up loads of hair." — K. Patao
Get it from Amazon for $24.95.
11
A no-scrub shower cleaner that lets you spray then walk away
Promising review: "This may be the best thing I have ever bought off of Amazon.The tub in my kids' bathroom was atrocious, due to spotty cleaning and hard water. I bought this with a heavy dose of skepticism, even though the reviews were mighty impressive. On the back of the bottle it says that you may need several daily applications before your tub is clean, and then you can switch to weekly application. I'm on day three, and let me say, even if this stuff worked no further, I AM BLOWN AWAY. The shower looks close to new. A couple more days, and I'll be able to switch to weekly! I won't post pictures because I'm embarrassed of how bad it looked before. But seriously, I am SO happy to have discovered this product, and I plan to keep on using it." — Tee
Get it from Amazon for $16.89.
12
A hot-air brush to help you get a salon-worthy blow-out quickly
Promising review: "Just wow! I was skeptical at first. I wish I would have bought this sooner! After showering I get all the moisture I can out of my hair. And leave it to kind of air-dry while I’m getting ready, having coffee, or whatever I’m doing that morning. It takes me about seven minutes to dry my hair if that! I have very thick, naturally curly hair. It’s is a fabulous tool to have in your arsenal! May be the only one I have to use. No flat iron needed as of yet! Would buy again in a heartbeat!" — D.K.
Get it from Amazon for $34.88+.
13
A jar of universal cleaning paste that has reached cult-favorite proportions
Promising review: "Say what?! It works??! YOU GUYS!!! My daughter decided the world is her canvas. Her medium: crayons. Almost every door and wall in my rented home is covered. I've tried everything, and my arms are super buff from scrubbing, all for nothing. I saw the Pink Stuff on a Pinterest post and thought I would check it out here on Amazon. I thought, 'Well, it looks like it'll work, and if not, it's not expensive and it can't damage my walls anymore than they already are.' I am NOT disappointed! I used a damp microfiber cloth, scooped it up, and wiped it on the walls. I kid you not when I say it just wiped off!! My husband's mouth fell open and I happily did my entire hall. Seriously, get it." — Sarah B
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
14
Teeth whitening strips to remove years of stains on your teeth in under a month
These professional Crest Whitening strips even include one-hour express strips that give you same-day results if you need a little last-minute whitening!

Promising review: "Great product! I was skeptical at first, because any OTC teeth-whitening product I’ve ever used never worked for me. Only professional dental bleaching has. I tried this and saw a difference after the fifth treatment. I did like that you can use it every day until you’re done with all 14 treatments. That way you can see results a lot faster. I’ll be repurchasing this regularly now (every six months like it says) to always have a nice white smile." — Danny
Get it from Amazon for $47.99.
15
Dishwasher cleaning tablets that get dishes sparkling clean with little effort
Promising review: "I have to admit that I was skeptical that this product was actually going to do anything. I noticed my dishwasher wasn’t cleaning dishes very well lately, and I did everything I could to get it working properly again, but was ready to finally give up and buy a new dishwasher. I bought these tablets thinking they were designed to eliminate odors, but I was willing to give them a shot before buying a whole new dishwasher. I put one in the bottom of the dishwasher last night per the instructions and woke up to completely clean dishes for the first time in weeks. They look perfect. I don’t know why these tablets work but they absolutely did and I am a happy customer!" — B. Turner
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
16
Earwax removal drops that'll actually remove the wax instead of just shoving it deeper into your ear
Check with your doctor first, but to use, just place 5–10 drops in your ears and let the micro-foam action start softening the wax. Wait a few minutes, then flush with water using a bulb. Reviewers say it may take a few uses before wax is soft enough for removal, but... worth it.

Promising review: "I was skeptical, but this actually works and works well. Freaked me out at first — sounded like Pop Rocks in my ears. Day-one flush did not reveal much debris, but day two definitely had it rolling out." — Guy from Mt P
Get it from Amazon for $5.98.
17
A rechargeable hand warmer for people with hands that are constantly cold
This is USB rechargeable, and you can even use a power bank or your phone to charge it!

Promising review: "I bought this product to keep me warm at work since my office is freezing. At first I was a bit skeptical, but after using it I absolutely love it! It really does the trick. It has different temperature controls in case you're not satisfied with the first level. The battery lasts for about six hours if you use it continuously, but I just leave the charger at work, so that doesn’t bother me." — Amazon customer
Get it from Amazon for $25.99.+
18
A wine purifier that can help reduce sulfates, leaving you with less of a hangover
This sulfate remover can also help restore opened and oxidized wine to its natural state so you can save the rest of that bottle you thought was gonna go to waste.

Promising review: "OMG!!!! This works. I love wine, but have terrible allergies to the histamines, sulfites, and preservatives in wine. I actually use one wand for two glasses of wine. I was very skeptical, but it works like a dream! Thank you, PureWine. This is really a breakthrough for me." — Penny Froh
Get it from Amazon for $23.97+.
19
A pack of cleaning tablets to make hard-to-clean coffee pots, tumblers and kettles look new
Promising review: "I keep two stainless steel mugs at work, and they rotate between tea, water and occasionally coffee. I'm good about washing them, but they had still developed a thin, tea-colored patina. I didn't think there'd be much of a difference after using these tablets (I really bought them for a coworker whose mug is thick with stains), but WOW! Ten minutes with simmering-hot water made my mugs look brand-new. I didn't realize how stained the mugs actually were." — Library Chick
Get a pack of 12 from Amazon for $8.
20
A set of packing cubes that'll help you fit more in your suitcase than you thought
The set comes with four packing cubes of various sizes as well as a laundry bag.

Promising review: "I was skeptical about packing cubes, but finally decided to give them a try and I won't travel without them now! It helps with organizing and to prevent wrinkles. Especially helpful when I’m going to multiple destinations so I don’t have to completely unpack or dig through my suitcase at each stop. My son has used them when packing a duffle bag, I can’t imagine using a duffle bag without them. The quality of the brand is very good, I love that each cube has their own handles. I ended up buying a second set since one wasn’t quite enough for extended travel." — April
Get it from Amazon for $21.99.
21
A pack of cleaning tablets just for your washing machine that can eliminate any moldy odors
Promising review: "I purchased with skepticism, but after using them I am pleasantly surprised. I LOVE this product!! Our laundry used to come out smelling WORSE than before I washed it. I thought I needed to buy a new washing machine. NO!!! I used two tabs initially (two different wash cycles), then use one a month for maintenance. My clothes always come out smelling fresh and clean! What a miracle, money-saving product. Only wish I’d known about them sooner!" — Ashley
Get a box of six tablets from Amazon for $10.79.
22
A streak-free anti-fogging spray so your glasses don't fog up when you're wearing a mask
Promising review: "I bought this six weeks ago and it’s definitely an awesome product. My glasses always fogged up going inside, summer or winter. This eliminates that problem. Also since COVID, wearing masks really creates condensation on my glasses. I use it every few days and the problem is solved. Great product!" — Amazon customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.55.
23
A rubber squeegee perfect for picking up debris, hair and dust from your carpets
Promising review: "I really didn’t expect this to work. We’ve had short-haired cats for years and I had a rubber upholstery brush that never seemed to do anything. Well, we recently got a dog — a black Great Pyrenees mix. There is fur everywhere. Our downstairs is all hard flooring with area rugs and I hate lugging my Shark vacuum every couple of days but just daily sweeping with a regular broom wasn’t cutting it. I decided to take a chance on this broom and I am so happy I did. It takes some elbow grease but it gets the fur off the area rug in my living room... Not only is it great for getting the fur off rugs, but it’s also even better on the hard floors. My regular broom catches some of the hair (which I then have to clean off by hand) but much of it just swirls away in the breeze the sweeping creates. This broom actually collects even the tiny stray hairs and deposits them in the dust pile without me having to get my hands dirty (literally)." — Sarah R
Get it from Amazon for $12.98.
24
A garbage disposal cleaner that requires no work on your part
Here's what you do: Run some hot water, pop one of the packets in your disposer, let it foam, then wait for the foam to fully disappear. Then your garbage disposal is smell- and ickiness-free.

Promising review: "Works like a charm! These are pretty cool! I was a little skeptical but I followed the easy-to-use directions and it worked just like the product said it would. Foamed up and cleaned the drain!! Smell removed!!" — Jennifer K.
Get a pack of eight from from Amazon for $8.60.
25
A cat toy sure to please even the most unexcitable cat
Promising review: "This little toy is a miracle! Was skeptical at first since it’s such a simple design but my cat (who usually only plays for a couple of minutes) was obsessed with this toy from the moment I opened the package. Even more, he won’t let it out of his sight and brings it to me so he can play some more. Will be buying a lot more of these in the future!" —Amcooper2006
Get it from Amazon for $2.21.
26
A tea tree and calendula oil–infused pimple patch that can help reduce the appearance of acne
Promising review: "Wow. I was SO skeptical about this product but bought it anyways because of the good reviews and how desperate I am to find a quick fix to my acne. This product is incredible. I had two large zits on my jaw line put the patch on over night and they are 90% better after I woke up the next morning and I can easily cover up what’s left with makeup. I 100% recommend this." — Marie
Get it from Amazon for $8.49.
27
An Always Pan designed to replace eight pieces of cookware
Our Place is a woman of color-founded brand bringing inventive cookware and kitchen products. You can braise, sear, steam, strain, sauté, fry, boil and more with this pan. It does the same job as a fry pan, sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, nonstick pan, spatula and spoon rest. The spatula is designed to fit neatly on the pan's handle. The pan is dishwasher safe and only weighs 3 pounds.

Promising review: "I bought this pan not sure it was going to live up to the hype. Yeah, it was cute (I got the green color to match my kitchen color palette) but I've bought plenty of cute, millennial-branded products that turned out to be all style and no substance. How good could it be? It's phenomenal. I got it three weeks ago and since then the only time I've used a different pan was when the Always Pan was already in use for one dish and I needed to cook something else. The nonstick coating is great. Eggs don't stick! Dried-on sauce doesn't stick! Yesterday's oatmeal doesn't stick! It all just wipes off with almost no scrubbing, which is great, because I have no desire to put this pan in the dishwasher, because what if I need to cook something?! ... I love the built-in spatula rest. So much. My only comment on the pan is that the hole in the spatula could be just a hair larger so that it doesn't require any leveraging to remove from the rest, but very minor complaint. .. I'm moving in six months and I'm planning to donate most of my cookware when I do. Very confident that I won't miss any of it thanks to this pan." — Abigail R
Get it from Our Place for $145.
28
A hydrating intense therapy lip balm to relive dry winter lips
Promising review: "I was skeptical when I read others' reviews that this product had helped reduce their dependence on lip balm. For as long as I can remember, I've been that person who cannot leave the house without lip balm. I would apply multiple times a day, and still my lips would continually chap and peel. I had tried pretty much every brand, all with similar results. Jack Black is different, though. I applied it for the first time at night, and when I woke up the next morning I didn't feel the need to reach for more lip balm (usually my first order of business in the morning). Within two days, the entire texture and feel of my lips had changed. They are soft and smooth. I no longer feel like I have to reapply lip balm throughout the day. I put some on in the morning as part of my routine, and I put some on before I go to bed at night. I've been using Jack Black exclusively for more than two months now, and my lips haven't peeled once in that time. It is unbelievable. I'm totally sold." — Mel Belle
Get it from Amazon for $8.
29
A n eye cream that uses vitamins and organic botanicals for rejuvenating results
Promising review: "Love this! This product is solid. I was skeptical at first, however, using it for 10 days now and WOW! My eyes don’t look so tired with the wrinkle bags. It has really made a difference for me. The bottle and dispenser are cute and easy to use. Thank you for such a wonderful product!" — Melissa
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+.
30
A MiracleGro growing stick to save your plants from the verge of death
Each one feeds your plant for up to two months!

Promising review: "An essential. I absolutely adore this product. When I first got my coleus plants, I seriously thought it was going to die in less than a week. I was searching on Google for a quick fix and I came across these plant food sticks. I honestly didn’t think it was going to help, but my plant is amazing now. I just stuck it In the soil and watered it regularly, and two weeks later it was ready to move into a bigger pot. It is growing it is beautiful, it is a vibrant — every positive word you can think of basically. Thank you so much, Miracle-Gro, for turning me into a green thumb." — suttonkae
Get a pack of 24 from Amazon for $2.98.
31
A foot file designed to get rid of stubborn calluses and cracked heels
Promising review: "I wouldn’t have believed it if I didn’t see it!!! In less than five minutes all of the dry, dead skin came off. It didn’t hurt and I didn’t need expensive paraffin treatments or foot soaks. I can’t believe I’ve struggled with dry heels for so long! Can’t express how amazing it feels to have smooth heels. Easy to use and quick!" — Teacher Mom
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
32
A natural nail and cuticle repair oil for healthy looking nails
Promising review: "I have peeling, brittle, difficult nails. I've tried everything out there to fix my nails, from oils, polishes, and creams, to medications and supplements and nothing worked. I was skeptical about this oil, but it really is a miracle. I apply once or twice a day, and my nails no longer peel or break. I saw results within about five days. My nails look and feel much healthier and a little goes a long way. I don't smell anything when I use the oil and it absorbs quickly, unlike other oils I've tried." — Mary
Get it from Amazon for $8.50+.
33
A leather cleaner designed to quickly and gently remove dirt, oil and tough stains
Promising review: “All I can say about this product is WOW!!! No dislike whatsoever. I love that it is not scented and a small amount goes a very long way. I was a bit skeptical just because of my previous experiences with other leather cleaners. I had a couple of Coach bags that had some stains that wouldn’t come off with leather cleaner and even Coach itself couldn’t get the stain off. My tote had been stained for over a year now with what I believe is car grease and it came off with a couple of swipes. The second bag: The stain was probably car grease or ink of some sort. It came right off with gentle rubbing.” — iPoutside365
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+.
34
A gentle but powerful anti-dandruff shampoo that gets to the source of dandruff
Promising review: "I was totally surprised that this worked. I have tried so many different products. I was skeptical, to say the least, that this would be just like the rest, but from the first shower I noticed a HUGE decrease in dandruff. After the second shower (the next day) I noticed the dandruff was even smaller, almost nonexistent. By the third shower (the next day), boom, dandruff is totally gone. It has been over two months and still no dandruff. Will definitely purchase this again when needed." — You mean she's NOT Irish?
Get it from Amazon for $14.84.
35
An oven cleaner that breaks down grime without scrubbing
Promising review: "This product is amazing. I have tried the regular-strength Easy-Off and was disappointed, so when I came across this I was skeptical, but after reading the views, I decided to give it a try. I'm glad I did; this did wonders for my oven. Cleaned all the stuck-on spots that other cleaners missed with ease. I let it sit for two hours and tested a small section and I was pleased with the results so far so i let it sit overnight and almost all of it came off with no problem. I did have to scrub some off but not like other products. This is a lifesaver." — Trisha Skubisz
Get it from Amazon for $5.96.
36
A grout cleaner to make easy work of tile cleaning
Promising review: "I don’t typically write reviews, but I feel this product is VERY worthy. My grout lines were stained with red mud before we moved into our brand new house. I tried almost every grout cleaner I could find, and unfortunately never had any luck even lightening the stains. Grout-Eez worked beautifully and completely cleaned the lines to make them look like new with very little work and minimal time compared to the things I’ve tried in the past. I was skeptical so I only bought one bottle and the brush, but I will definitely keep this in my house at all times now." — Bhans89
Get it from Amazon for $19.95+.
37
A lifesaving sunburn soother to reduce peeling and itching
Promising review: "Pleasantly surprised that this works great. My husband tried on his pale skin that got burnt then I tried on mine that got burnt. Nonsticky, smooth, smells fresh, and the next day I got tanned skin instead of irritated skin. When I get burned, I get red spots the next day all over and start itching like I got a skin rash or allergy to something. With this, none of that happened. Love it!" — S.B
Get it from Amazon for $4.41.
38
A clip-on silicone colander that'll take the strain out of straining noodles
Promising review: "I love this thing! I received one as a wedding present and was kind of skeptical that it would work well. I was wrong. It works great. I can use it on my large pots and my small pots. It is easy to clip on and strain quickly. I have used it straining boiled potatoes and noodles. It cleans up easily and is not overly bulky." — M.H.
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
39
A well-loved foot stool that may actually help you poop better
Promising review: "I had been reading about these for a while and will admit I was a bit skeptical, but still really interested to see how they might impact my bathroom habits. Suffice it to say I am more than pleased with how well this has worked for me. First off, the unit is significantly stronger and more sturdy than I was expecting. I assumed it was going to be something like lawn chair strength, but this thing is actually moderately strong. It puts my feet at a great angle for pooping, and I would say that I'm able to go more 'thoroughly' than I would otherwise. Happy with the purchase for sure. As a nice bonus, its helping with my 3-year-old daughter starting to transition to an adult potty as opposed to using her toddler potty." — M. Smith.
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
