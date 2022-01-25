It’s one thing to read a company’s claims about how well their product performs, but when countless reviews corroborate those statements, I become a bit more convinced.
Check out this list of stove cleaners that actually break down grease like they say they will and wine stain removers that really do make that spilled cabernet disappear. But don’t take our word for it, hear what reviewers had to say instead.
A drill brush so you never have to scrub difficult build up or stubborn surfaces again
A double-sided cleaning brush to make your hair brush look brand new
A cooktop cleaning kit that tackles caked-on food and stubborn grime
A wine stain-removing spray that lifts spills even from fabrics
An Aztec clay mask for oily and acne prone skin
A set of bed sheet suspenders so when you wake up, your fitted sheets are still in place
A silicone paw cleaner to make cleaning your your pet’s feet hassle-free
A wrinkle release spray to smooth out clothes without the use of an iron
A fast-acting carpet spot-removing spray that'll remove those stains you never thought would come out
A pet hair remover that actually removes all your pet's hair from the most stubborn of fabrics
A no-scrub shower cleaner that lets you spray then walk away
A hot-air brush to help you get a salon-worthy blow-out quickly
A jar of universal cleaning paste that has reached cult-favorite proportions
Teeth whitening strips to remove years of stains on your teeth in under a month
Dishwasher cleaning tablets that get dishes sparkling clean with little effort
Earwax removal drops that'll actually remove the wax instead of just shoving it deeper into your ear
A rechargeable hand warmer for people with hands that are constantly cold
A wine purifier that can help reduce sulfates, leaving you with less of a hangover
A pack of cleaning tablets to make hard-to-clean coffee pots, tumblers and kettles look new
A set of packing cubes that'll help you fit more in your suitcase than you thought
A pack of cleaning tablets just for your washing machine that can eliminate any moldy odors
A streak-free anti-fogging spray so your glasses don't fog up when you're wearing a mask
A rubber squeegee perfect for picking up debris, hair and dust from your carpets
A garbage disposal cleaner that requires no work on your part
A cat toy sure to please even the most unexcitable cat
A tea tree and calendula oil–infused pimple patch that can help reduce the appearance of acne
An Always Pan designed to replace eight pieces of cookware
A hydrating intense therapy lip balm to relive dry winter lips
A n eye cream that uses vitamins and organic botanicals for rejuvenating results
A MiracleGro growing stick to save your plants from the verge of death
A foot file designed to get rid of stubborn calluses and cracked heels
A natural nail and cuticle repair oil for healthy looking nails
A leather cleaner designed to quickly and gently remove dirt, oil and tough stains
A gentle but powerful anti-dandruff shampoo that gets to the source of dandruff
An oven cleaner that breaks down grime without scrubbing
A grout cleaner to make easy work of tile cleaning
A lifesaving sunburn soother to reduce peeling and itching
A clip-on silicone colander that'll take the strain out of straining noodles
A well-loved foot stool that may actually help you poop better