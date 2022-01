An Always Pan designed to replace eight pieces of cookware

Our Place is a woman of color-founded brand bringing inventive cookware and kitchen products. You can braise, sear, steam, strain, sauté, fry, boil and more with this pan. It does the same job as a fry pan, sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, nonstick pan, spatula and spoon rest. The spatula is designed to fit neatly on the pan's handle. The pan is dishwasher safe and only weighs 3 pounds."I bought this pan not sure it was going to live up to the hype. Yeah, it was cute (I got the green color to match my kitchen color palette) butI got it three weeks ago and since then the only time I've used a different pan was when the Always Pan was already in use for one dish and I needed to cook something else.It all just wipes off with almost no scrubbing, which is great, because I have no desire to put this pan in the dishwasher, because what if I need to cook something?! ... I love the built-in spatula rest. So much. My only comment on the pan is that the hole in the spatula could be just a hair larger so that it doesn't require any leveraging to remove from the rest, but very minor complaint. .. I'm moving in six months and I'm planning to donate most of my cookware when I do. Very confident that I won't miss any of it thanks to this pan." — Abigail R