An Aztec clay mask for oily and acne prone skin

"If you’re doubting STOP and order it already.. I’ve had a problem with hormonal acne and I have sensitive skin so anything I tried was always too strong. I left this for 40 minutes, way more than I should, and yes your face will be red but it goes away. I found it easier to use a wet towel to remove it from my face. The only thing I regret is not taking before and after pictures.. Go buy it.