Shopping

Our Favorite Cleansing Balms Will Leave Your Skin Clean And Makeup-Free

Don't damage your skin with aggressive makeup wipes. These gentle balms from brands like Juno & Co. and Clinique will melt away makeup.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=cleansingbalms-KristenAdaway-051822-6284fc5be4b04353eb0c2f9b&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fgreen-clean-makeup-meltaway-cleansing-balm-P417238%3FskuId%3D2111425" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Farmacy&#x27;s Green Clean cleansing balm" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6284fc5be4b04353eb0c2f9b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=cleansingbalms-KristenAdaway-051822-6284fc5be4b04353eb0c2f9b&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fgreen-clean-makeup-meltaway-cleansing-balm-P417238%3FskuId%3D2111425" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Farmacy's Green Clean cleansing balm</a> and <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=cleansingbalms-KristenAdaway-051822-6284fc5be4b04353eb0c2f9b&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Ftake-the-day-off-cleansing-balm-P126301%3FskuId%3D2039477" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Clinique&#x27;s Take The Day off cleansing balm" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6284fc5be4b04353eb0c2f9b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=cleansingbalms-KristenAdaway-051822-6284fc5be4b04353eb0c2f9b&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Ftake-the-day-off-cleansing-balm-P126301%3FskuId%3D2039477" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Clinique's Take The Day off cleansing balm</a>.
Sephora
Farmacy's Green Clean cleansing balm and Clinique's Take The Day off cleansing balm.

A couple months ago, I finally made the switch to using cleansing balms instead of makeup remover wipes to clean my face (I know, I know. I’m late to the game). But ever since I stopped using wipes, I noticed a huge difference in my skin. My natural glow is in full effect and my skin just feels healthier and cleaner after I use a balm instead.

My decision to switch to cleansing balms was influenced not only by seeing different types all over social media, but also a visit to my dermatologist, who said the wipes may be the culprit behind my very annoying adult acne flareups.

Dr. Lindsey Zubritsky, a Mississippi-based board-certified dermatologist, told HuffPost she prefers cleansing balms over makeup-remover wipes for multiple reasons.

″[Makeup remover wipes] do not properly cleanse your skin or remove makeup, which leaves dirt and residue on your skin and leads to breakouts. They also are damaging to our skin barrier. They tend to be rough and aggressive — the act of wiping and rubbing is the worst — which can lead to inflammation and redness,” she said.

Since I have sensitive, combination skin, I’m also cautious about using products on my face that are heavily scented or have a ton of drying alcohols, which of course, many makeup remover wipes also tend to have. According to Zubritsky, these ingredients can do more harm than good to your skin. The safest bet? Go with a cleansing balm instead.

“Cleansing balms are my go-to for removing makeup. These tend to be more effective and gentle on the skin,” she said. “They are typically oil-based, which help to gently dissolve makeup. Cleansing balms also do not strip away the skin barrier and can even nourish the skin.”

Below, we rounded up five cleansing balms that are good for dissolving makeup, sunscreen, dirt and oils, including one Zubritsky is a huge fan of.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Sephora
The Inkey List oat cleansing balm
First up on our list is The Inkey List's oat cleansing balm, which Zubritsky recommends. It's vegan, gluten-free, cruelty-free and comes in recyclable packaging.

"The Inkey List oat cleansing balm is so affordable while still being very effective. It contains oat kernel oil to moisturize and hydrate and colloidal oatmeal to reduce redness and inflammation," Zubritsky said.
$10.99 at Sephora
2
Amazon
Juno and Co. Clean 10 cleansing balm
Made with only 10 ingredients, including Japanese pearl barley, vitamin E and orange peel oil, the Juno and Co. Clean 10 balm suitable for all skin types. It's designed to remove makeup (even waterproof makeup), brighten skin complexions and reduce dark spots.
$14.99 at Amazon
3
Sephora
Farmacy Green Clean makeup removing cleansing balm
One of my favorite balms, hands down, is Farmacy Green Clean, which feels like butter on my skin and literally melts away makeup. It contains sunflower and ginger root oils that remove even the most stubborn makeup without stripping your skin, and turmeric and moringa extract, which help get rid of impurities.
$22+ at Sephora
4
Sephora
Clinique Take The Day Off cleansing balm
A classic in the world of skin care and makeup, Clinique also has a gentle cleansing balm that's suitable for all skin types. It's free of phthalates and easily dissolves makeup and sunscreen.
$13+ at Sephora
5
Sephora
Paula's Choice omega + complex cleansing balm
This Paula's Choice cleansing balm is great for all skin types, but especially dry skin as it contains jojoba oil, which soothes and conditions skin with omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, and meadowfoam seed oil that smooths skin and prevents moisture loss with omega-9 fatty acids.
$28 at Sephora
Tarte

15 Beauty Brands You Probably Didn't Realize You Can Get At Target

Popular in the Community

shoppingWomenBeautyMakeupskin care

MORE IN LIFE

Style & Beauty

A Paradox: With Anti-Asian Hate Crimes On The Rise, So Is ‘Asianfishing’

Parenting

Stop Saying ‘Breastfeeding Is Free.’ It Absolutely Isn’t.

Work/Life

Everyone Who’s Ever Had A Job Can Identify With This Part Of Taylor Swift’s Speech

Relationships

How To Politely End A Conversation With A Guest At Your Wedding

Wellness

The One Thing You Should Do If Your At-Home COVID Test Is Positive

Style & Beauty

25 Funny Tweets About Baffling Wedding Dress Codes

Parenting

What To Do If You Suspect Your Teen Is Getting Radicalized Online

Wellness

A Reminder That Mental Health Disorder Is Not Synonymous With Being Violent

Shopping

The Comfiest High-Waisted Underwear That's Actually Cute

Shopping

Just 13 Car Cleaning Kits To Keep Your Ride Looking Brand-New

Food & Drink

Wisconsin Man Celebrates 50 Years Of Daily Big Macs At McDonald's

Shopping

You Need Comfy Shoes If You're Going On A Trip, So Here Are 24 Pairs

Shopping

These 2 Doctor-Backed Items Have Magically Soothed My Aches And Pains

Shopping

The Best Showerheads To Upgrade Your Bathroom To True Luxury

Shopping

A Pregnancy Must-Have That Helps With Stretch Marks And Growing Bellies

Food & Drink

This Son Of 2 Immigrants Turned 20 Acres Of Weeds Into An Award-Winning Winery

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That This Fake Fireplace Insert Is A Year-Round Treat

Shopping

23 Of The Best Fidget Toys On Amazon To Keep Little Hands Occupied

Shopping

12 Practical Gifts That New Graduates Will Actually Use

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

This New Legal Drama Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This New High School Comedy Is The Top Movie On Netflix

Food & Drink

What's The Best Ground-Beef-To-Fat Ratio For A Perfect Burger? Here's What Experts Say.

Shopping

Crochet Bucket Hats Are One Of This Spring's Biggest Trends

Travel

Why You Should Make This Florida Town Your Next Beach Vacation

Shopping

Where To Get The Coolest Graphic Tees Online

Shopping

We Found The Best Insta-Famous Orange Lens Sunglasses

Relationships

Women Are Sharing How Little The Men In Their Lives Know About Reproduction

Relationships

The Rude Wedding Guest Behavior You May Be Guilty Of

Work/Life

7 Unspoken Job Interview Rules That Everyone Needs To Know

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Parenting

Can't Find Baby Formula During The Shortage? Here's What To Do (And Not Do).

Shopping

These Sandals Look Just Like Birkenstocks, Without The Hefty Price Tag

Shopping

This $15 Makeup Tool Makes Your Skin Look Like Filtered Perfection

Wellness

Uterine Fibroids Are Very Common. Here's How To Tell If You Have Them.

Parenting

SI Swimsuit Features First Model With Visible C-Section Scar, And The Reactions Are Mixed

Relationships

21 Of The Best Engagement Photos You Probably Haven't Seen Before

Shopping

10 Tiny Grills That Are Perfect For Small Spaces And Portable Cookouts

Shopping

You Need This Portable Neck Fan For The Summer

Shopping

The Best Items To Have If You Leave Your Dog Or Cat Home Alone