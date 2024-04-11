The 10 Books That Scientists Say Can Make A Difference In The Climate Crisis

Amazon

"The Soil Will Save Us: How Scientists, Farmers and Foodies Are Healing the Soil to Save the Planet" by Kristin Ohlson

Is it possible to reverse global warming? In bestselling author and journalist Kristin Ohlson’s book, she’s optimistic that we can begin to create a reversal — and it begins with dirt. Looking at the history of industrial agriculture and its rampant increase to meet consumption demands, Ohlson reveals that we have caused an 80% loss of carbon from our earth’s soils, which is released into the atmosphere, warming the planet. Her answer to combat this lies in the production of our food. Calling upon the history and present science of farming, along with the expert opinion of ranchers and climate researchers, she contends that what makes a vibrant and healthy soil, can also help in mitigating the modern problems of extreme climate and producing healthy consumable food.



“A fantastic analysis of how we can feed the world sustainably and use natural systems to mitigate and adapt to a changing climate.” — Mobley