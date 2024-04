The 10 Books That Scientists Say Can Make A Difference In The Climate Crisis

“Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants” by Robin Wall Kimmerer

Author and trained botanist Robin Wall Kimmerer is the director of the Center for Native Peoples and the Environment at the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry and a member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation. Her New York Times-lauded collection of essays binds together her intimate knowledge of Western science, nature and Indigenous teaching into a meditative gift for any reader. With moving and sly prose, Kimmerer shows how living beings, from the strawberries and squash to the slippery salamanders and even algae, are whispering lessons to us. A surprise bestseller, “Braiding Sweetgrass” is also a bold call to action to address climate change as Kimmerer compels the reader to revisit and alter their views on the life and environment surrounding them, to challenge our European-centric ecological lenses and see the world instead as she does — with the influence of Native American creation stories and views on sustainability.“The subtitle of the book says it all. So many people believe climate change is a technological challenge, and we must find technological solutions. ‘Braiding Sweetgrass’ reminds us that what got us here is not going to solve the climate crisis. It presents a different way of understanding climate change — our relationship to the earth, and the solutions we need, embodied in ‘two-eyed seeing,’ which Dr. Kimmerer describes learning from both Western science as well as traditional, Indigenous ecological knowledge (using both eyes). Every chapter of ‘Braiding Sweetgrass’ is a story, with experience and insights on approaches that will help us achieve a livable climate, healthy communities, and thriving nature. I recommend listening to the audio book, which Dr. Kimmerer reads. Listening to her stories in her beautiful voice has a particular power. The stories of Braiding Sweetgrass remind us that tackling climate change is really about culture, meaning it’s about us and our relationship to the wider natural world, and how we appreciate and understand that, including just being grateful for the many gifts the Earth provides.” — Bill Ulfelder , executive director of the nature conservancy in New York