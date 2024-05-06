The 1 Shoe Podiatrists Say You Should Try If You’re On Your Feet A Lot

Mattia Marchi via Getty Images Podiatrists say clogs are a popular choice for professionals who spend a lot of time on their feet because of the shoe's arch support and comfy cushioning.

Most footwear trends come and go, but one style that’s garnered a community of lifelong enthusiasts? The ever-practical, stylish yet quirky clog. This stalwart group — of which I am a proud member — can rattle off a plethora of reasons for our devotion to the clog. The comfort! The ease! The support and understated functional chic (which many of us lovingly refer to as “ugly chic”)!

But of course, the best person to ask about whether clogs are really worth their salt is a professional — namely, a podiatrist.

Huffpost spoke to podiatrist Dr. Saylee Tulpule about her professional take on clog fandom. Tulpule is based in Washington, D.C. and Maryland and is active on Instagram as @thesoledoctor.

Tulpule explained that folks who spend a lot of time on their feet often enjoy clogs because of their built-in arch support, their frequently added comfy cushioning and the easy-on, easy-off slip-on style. That’s why “clogs are traditionally worn by professionals who stand all day: nurses, teachers, doctors, chefs, etc.,” she wrote. Clogs are also often slip-resistant and waterproof, an added benefit for active professionals, Tulpule added.

The beloved shoes can also be beneficial for those with certain medical conditions. In particular, “Clogs can be comfortable for people that suffer from flat feet, heel pain, tendonitis or even lower back issues due to the degree of arch support and cushion,” Tulpule said.

That said, you may want to avoid fashion clogs with high heels over three inches, which can lead to tripping and potentially strain your Achilles tendon, Tulpule noted. In addition, clogs with overly firm wooden soles will not provide the same cushiony support and thus can “aggravate flat feet,” she added.

As long as you stick to a practical style without high heels and wooden soles, clogs are one of the best comfy, supportive all-day shoes you’ll find. The best ones to stick to, according to Tulpule? Those from Dansko, Birkenstock and Sanita brands. She noted that the Dansko brand also carries the American Podiatrist Medical Association’s Seal of Approval.

Based on Tulpule’s recommendations, we rounded up some of the bestselling Dansko, Birkenstock and Sanita clogs for you to check out, below. And, if you do fall in love with the clog as I once did, congratulations — you’re now part of one of the best footwear fandoms around.