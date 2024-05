The 1 Shoe Podiatrists Say You Should Try If You’re On Your Feet A Lot

The bestselling, ultra-comfy leather Dansko clog

"The brands that I advise my patients to research are Dansko [which has the] American Podiatrist Medical Association's Seal of Approval , Birkenstock and Sanita," Dr. Saylee Tulpule , a podiatrist based in Washington, D.C and Maryland, told HuffPost."For my patients that are professionals, I recommend[] a closed back clog for additional support and minimal risk to 'coming out of the shoe,'" Tulpule added.Based on Tulpule's recommendation, we selected this bestselling slip-on, closed-back Dansko clog. I own and have walked miles upon miles in this clog. Once sufficiently broken in, this thing proved unparalleled to any other shoe I've owned due to its long-lasting comfort and built-in arch support (which I especially appreciate for my wide, flat feet). It's available in dozens of designs and colors at Amazon, but I love its oiled black and brown styles; they provide a put-together vibe that's served me well everywhere from formal work environments to running errands and drinks out. I even wore these clogs out clubbing once, and while admittedly I was the only one there in clogs, I'll bet I was the happiest and certainly the most pain-free. Needless to say, these Danskos have been a true love affair for me.The style also sports a two-inch heel, which gives my 5'2" frame a fun height boost.It's available in women's sizes 5-15 and in wide and narrow sizes. Even though I have wide feet, I opted for the regular sizing and was just fine. For the best fit, aim for a pinky-length gap between the back of your foot and the shoe's heel.