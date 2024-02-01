Shoppinghomecloset organizer

13 No-Brainer Closet Organizers That You Can Get So Easily On Amazon

Get a head start on spring cleaning with these handy organizers — all available on Amazon.
By 

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Space-saving compression bags, a hanging closet shelf and a shoe rack.
Amazon
Space-saving compression bags, a hanging closet shelf and a shoe rack.

Even the tidiest among us eventually need to do a bit of closet reorganization at some point. Whether you want to get a head start on spring cleaning or simply need to give the closets in your home a facelift, having the right items at your disposal can help keep things nice and neat.

Things like space-saving compression bags, shelf dividers, over-the-door organizers, shoe racks and more can all come in handy when trying to make sense of a cluttered, messy closet.

Below, we’ve rounded up highly rated organization items at Amazon to help keep your closet looking immaculate. Pick up a few to get your closet as neat as a pin — you might be surprised how just a few tweaks can make a big difference and ultimately help you feel more at ease every time you go pick out your daily clothing.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A set of space-saving hanging vacuum storage bags
Utilize vertical storage with this set of four vacuum storage bags that are ideal for storing bulky items like puffer coats or items that are rarely worn like fancy dresses or costumes. These hangable compression bags keep clothes protected while also helping to maximize the space in your closet, which is a must if you have limited storage space. If you have a vacuum with a hose extension, you can make this work.
$24.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A stackable hanger organizer
Is there anything worse than the pile of hangers taking up space in the corner of your closet floor? Keep your extra hangers tidy and untangled with this simple stacking organizer. Made from sturdy chrome, it keeps hangers from breaking as well as saving space in your closet.
$25 at Amazon
3
Amazon
An over-the-door organizer
Whether you need to organize your pantry, hallway closet or clothes closet, an over-the-door organizer adds extra storage space and can help to keep items organized and easily visible. You can pick from a range of basket sizes to fit your specific needs while the cream white metal looks good and feels sturdy. It includes two suction cups and the top hooks can be affixed with screws for extra stability, so you and your items remain safe.

$37.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A cube storage set
Available in eight color options, these organizers are a great way to keep shirts, sweaters, T-shirts, purses and even shoes organized. The modular design conveniently allows you to arrange them in whatever configuration best serves your closet or space, they have a lightweight construction and can be easily stacked on each other or previously existing closet shelves.
$29.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A set of 12-inch wire shelf dividers
Few things are as annoying as having a stack of sweaters piled sky-high on closet shelves falling over each other. These wire dividers are sleek and simple, and can help to keep items in place without taking too much space. Pop them on your closet shelves and make life a whole lot easier. This set comes with eight white dividers.
$29.99 at Amazon (regularly $45.99)
6
Amazon
A tiered shoe rack
Simple, easy and sturdy, a good shoe rack can make all the difference in a cluttered closet. This highly rated rack is available in two colors and in two-tier, three-tier, four-tier and five-tier options. The three-tier rack can fit up to 16 pairs of shoes and even comes with an adjustable lower shelf so you can put boots and other tall shoes beneath it. It's a game-changer.
$14.47+ at Amazon
7
Amazon
A set of space-saving pants hangers
Available in packs of one or two hangers, these high-quality beechwood hangers can hold up to 30 pounds of clothing. It's also great for scarves, belts and other items. They have a 360-degree swivel hook design so you can utilize the five tiers and then cascade it so they store vertically, taking up significantly less space in your closet.
$18.99 at Amazon (regularly $25.99)
8
Amazon
A set of hanging storage shelves
These popular and highly-rated hanging shelves make it easy to utilize closet space for clothing you'd traditionally put on shelves or in a dresser. This organizer hangs from the clothing rack with ease, so you can get all the benefits of a shelving unit without having to actually build one. It includes six shelves and clever side pockets for things like belts, scarves and more. They promise to be sturdy and keep their shape without drooping thanks to their durable construction.
$13.98 at Amazon (regularly $18.99)
9
Amazon
A pack of six vacuum storage bags
If you're looking to store blankets, quilts or other items in a linen closet, then you'll definitely want to get a set of compression vacuum bags. They're ideal for winter sweaters and coats as well, so they won't take up too much space on a closet shelf. These bags are capable of reducing the size of your items up to 80% and while they do require a vacuum and hose extension, the set also includes a pump.
$34.99 at Amazon (regularly $44.99)
10
Amazon
A belt hanger
If, like me, you have your belts scattered around your closet and dresser, then you'll benefit from a special belt hanger to keep them all tidy and in one place. Not only does it make for easier access, but it keeps them in better condition than if they were being knocked about or improperly stored. You can purchase these hangers in packs of one, two and four and can also use them to hang bras, ties, scarves and even purses.
$7.64+ at Amazon (regularly $9.99)
11
Amazon
A pair of hat-organizing hangers
Keep your caps close at hand and organized. You just put these hat rack clips on a traditional hanger and turn them into a special cap organizer. It doesn't get much easier than that. You can buy them individually or in sets of two.
$7.19+ at Amazon
12
Amazon
A three-shelf hanging closet organizer
If you prefer a smaller shelf situation, then this three-tiered hanging organizer is just right. (You can, however, buy this shelf in packs of two or with more tiers). It is designed to help prevent clothing and other items from slipping off the front of the shelf and is machine-washable.
$9.99+ at Amazon
13
Amazon
A set of zippered storage bags
If you've got room in the back of your closet then you may want to utilize these foldable zippered storage containers. Each tote is designed with a clear front-facing window so you know what is tucked away where and can hold over 17 pounds. Whether you're looking to hide away seasonal clothing, linens, beach towels or more, these make it easy to keep things clean, safe and organized. You can get it in packs of two, three, four, six, eight or 10 in four different colors.
$21.99+ at Amazon

Before You Go

A set of hanging vacuum storage bags

Storage Products That Will Make Your Closet A Place You No Longer Avoid

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

HuffPost Shopping’s Best Finds

MORE IN SHOPPING