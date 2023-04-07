ShoppinghomeCleaningOrganizing

Storage Products That Will Make Your Closet A Place You No Longer Avoid

These space-saving hangers, clothing bins, shoe racks and other clever items will keep you organized.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

A hanging <a href="https://www.amazon.com/ROOMTALK-8-Shelf-Hanging-Organizer-Organizers/dp/B097NY4VTR?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=642c8ec1e4b00c951754d145%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="shoe organizer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="642c8ec1e4b00c951754d145" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/ROOMTALK-8-Shelf-Hanging-Organizer-Organizers/dp/B097NY4VTR?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=642c8ec1e4b00c951754d145%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">shoe organizer</a>, a set of <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=37353&u1=642c8ec1e4b00c951754d145&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.containerstore.com%2Fs%2Felfa%2Fbest-selling-solutions%2Fdrawer-units%2Felfa-platinum-mesh-start-a-stack%2F123d%3FproductId%3D10009305%26amp%3Bcountry%3DUS%26amp%3Bcurrency%3DUSD%26amp%3Bcid%3Dcse%257cPMAX%257cGoogle%257cTCSP_X_US_EN_Elfa_PMAX_X_18324707996___en%257c%26amp%3Butm_source%3Dgoogle%26amp%3Butm_campaign%3Dpla%26amp%3Badpos%3D%26amp%3Bscid%3Dscplp10037599%26amp%3Bsc_intid%3D10037599%26amp%3Bgclid%3DCj0KCQjwla-hBhD7ARIsAM9tQKs1bf-lr_5hQ0pqBO54K75npAiQWf4E4PxMcGUnQW8viYJ57RjMZlQaAsjmEALw_wcB%26amp%3Bgclsrc%3Daw.ds" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="closet dresser drawers" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="642c8ec1e4b00c951754d145" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=37353&u1=642c8ec1e4b00c951754d145&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.containerstore.com%2Fs%2Felfa%2Fbest-selling-solutions%2Fdrawer-units%2Felfa-platinum-mesh-start-a-stack%2F123d%3FproductId%3D10009305%26amp%3Bcountry%3DUS%26amp%3Bcurrency%3DUSD%26amp%3Bcid%3Dcse%257cPMAX%257cGoogle%257cTCSP_X_US_EN_Elfa_PMAX_X_18324707996___en%257c%26amp%3Butm_source%3Dgoogle%26amp%3Butm_campaign%3Dpla%26amp%3Badpos%3D%26amp%3Bscid%3Dscplp10037599%26amp%3Bsc_intid%3D10037599%26amp%3Bgclid%3DCj0KCQjwla-hBhD7ARIsAM9tQKs1bf-lr_5hQ0pqBO54K75npAiQWf4E4PxMcGUnQW8viYJ57RjMZlQaAsjmEALw_wcB%26amp%3Bgclsrc%3Daw.ds" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">closet dresser drawers</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Spacesaver-Vacuum-Storage-6-Pack-Clothes/dp/B00X8KSKF6?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=642c8ec1e4b00c951754d145%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="vacuum-sealed storage bags" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="642c8ec1e4b00c951754d145" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Spacesaver-Vacuum-Storage-6-Pack-Clothes/dp/B00X8KSKF6?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=642c8ec1e4b00c951754d145%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">vacuum-sealed storage bags</a>.
Amazon, The Container Store
A hanging shoe organizer, a set of closet dresser drawers and vacuum-sealed storage bags.

I know from experience that closets can be places of complete and overwhelming disarray. Clothes hang haphazardly from their hangers, old sweaters are heaped in piles on shelves and shoes are missing their pairs, never to be found again. It can be easy to close the door and avoid the scene altogether.

Before you resolve yourself to the depths of your wardrobe remaining chaos forever, take a look at some of the organizational solutions below. You’ll find items like stackable modules for providing more storage, vacuum-sealed bags and strategic hangers that can double your existing hanging space, and useful over-the-door shelving that can keep your shoes visible and easily accessible.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A set of hanging vacuum storage bags
Perfect for bulky winter coats or anything else taking up too much hanging space in your closet, these hangable vacuum storage bags keep items compressed and protected when not in use. This set comes with four clear bags — two short and two long — and promises a lasting double zip-seal and one-way suction. All you need is a vacuum with a hose extension for these to work.
$26.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A set of six re-configurable storage cubes
These modular organizers can be arranged in whatever configuration best suits your existing space using the interlocking structure to keep contents better organized and secure. Easily tuck away folded T-shirts, shoes, handbags or hats. Thanks to their lightweight design, these can easily be stacked atop existing closet shelves, and they come with a rubber mallet for simple assembly.
$26.39 at Amazon
3
Amazon
An over-the-door shoe rack
If you're unable to spare precious floor space, you probably have use for this over-the-door shoe rack. It features up to 12 sturdy bars that have the ability to fold up in order to customize the storage options and accommodate a number of different shoe types.
$36.23 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A pair of stackable zippered storage bags
For those instances when out-of-season clothing, extra towels or wintertime duvets are taking up too much closet real estate, these large-capacity stackable storage bags can keep things tidy. Each tear-resistant tote comes with a clear front-facing window so you always know its contents without having to dig around, and can hold just over 17 pounds.
$10.55 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A hanger stacker
Finally, you can have a designated place to store those unused hangers without eating up space on your closet rail. This 33-inch tall stacker is compatible with all types of hangers, including wood and plastic.
$24.92 at Amazon
6
Amazon
Space-maximizing shoe holders
Shoe Slotz claims to double your footwear storage space while keeping pairs of shoes neatly together. This set comes with 10 "Slotz" that work with a variety of shoe types, from stilettos to low profile boots.
$32.95+ at Amazon
7
Amazon
Three space-saving hangers for pants
These hangers allow you to layer up to 5 pairs of pants, skirts or dresses neatly over the non-slip arms without taking up too much closet space. Whenever you're ready to get your clothing item, you simply unhook the fold-open arm and slide the garment off before placing it back on the latch. Each hanger features a rotating hook so you can access clothes from any direction they happen to be facing.
$21.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A set of four shelf dividers
Keep folded clothing and accessories securely in place once and for all with these useful dividers that slide onto shelves up to nearly 1-inch thick. Each divider stands eight inches tall and 12 inches deep.
$13.99+ at Amazon
9
Amazon
A space-saving hanger system
These hanging attachments are made from a durable plastic and have a cascading design that holds five hanging items using the same amount of space that it would take to hang one.
$13.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
A 3-tiered shoe rack
This simple 3-tiered shoe rack has a sturdy metal construction and a near-perfect 5-star Amazon rating. It's available in both brown and gray, can accommodate up to 20 pairs of shoes, and each shelf is height-adjustable so even your taller footwear can fit.
$19.47 at Amazon
11
The Container Store
A stackable shoe shelf
This simple slotted bench is another shoe shelf option that's designed by the organizing queen herself, Marie Kondo. This shelf is available in two size options and is endlessly stackable to meet your space needs.
$29.99 at The Container Store
12
Wayfair
A closet starter system
Maybe your current closet space is in need of a floor-to-ceiling overhaul, in which case, this closet starter system from Wayfair might prove useful. Measuring a little over six feet tall and 10 feet wide, this easy-to-install system offers five shelves and three hanging rods' worth of organized space.
$179.99 at Wayfair
13
Amazon
A pair of arched hangers
Each one of these thoughtfully designed arched hangers can hold up to 10 pairs of leggings, dress pants, skirts and more while still making it easy to see which garment is up for grabs. They use large rubber coated clips and are made from durable high carbon steel.
$16.99 at Amazon
14
Etsy/TheRollKeeper
A roll-up organizer
Designed and crafted by a Washington-based small business, this dual-sided organizer can hold up to 20 rolled up T-shirts and can hang from the back of a door or from a hanger in your closet.
$27.99 at Etsy
15
Amazon
A set of vacuum-sealed storage bags
This pack contains six vacuum seal storage bags that are capable of compressing thick and bulky items like coats and quilts so they can live neatly on closet shelves without taking up too much space. Like the vacuum sealed bags from above, these can reduce the volume of their contents up to 80% and only require a vacuum with a hose extension, although a pump is included.
$39.99 at Amazon
16
The Container Store
A set of closet drawers
Enjoy the benefits of dresser drawers inside your closet with these from The Container Store. They are made from a steel material and the retailer promises that the meshed-designed drawers slide in and out smoothly.
$179.99 at The Container Store
17
Amazon
A hanging shelf organizer
Create your own in-closet shelving unit, no installation required, with this organizer that simply hangs from your clothing rack. It comes with eight side pockets and eight shelves that hold their structure thanks to interior plastic boards.
$19.99 at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Urban Outfitters Ebba storage bed

This Furniture With Secret Storage Space Is Actually Nice-Looking

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

The 7 Biggest Early Warning Signs You’re Developing Depression

Travel

Don’t Go On A Cruise Without Taking These 10 Steps

Wellness

Why F1 Drivers All Have Thick Necks (And Why You May Want One Too)

Travel

Passport Wait Times Are Worse Than Before. Here’s How To Get Yours In Time For Summer.

Wellness

The Trouble With Saying ‘They’re In A Better Place’ And The Christian White-Washing Of Grief

Food & Drink

6 New Instant Coffees That Are So Good, You’ll Never Believe They’re Instant

Work/Life

What Trump’s Body Language At His Arraignment Hearing Said

Home & Living

An Expert’s Guide To Successful Gardening

PAID FOR BY LOWE'S
Home & Living

Essential Gardening Tips To Keep Your Nursery Green

PAID FOR BY LOWE'S
Shopping

31 Things That Work So Well, It'll Feel Like Cheating

Parenting

Vacation Sleep Is Hard For Little Kids. These Tips Can Help.

Shopping

Get These Camper-Approved Portable Power Stations For Up To 41% Off

Parenting

Siblings Who Grow Up Together Can Have Vastly Different Childhoods. Here's Why

Shopping

The $20 Appliance That Saved My Apartment’s Tiny Bathroom

Shopping

The Best Nightstand Organizers For Anyone Who's Unrepentantly Messy

Shopping

38 Things To Take Your Beauty Routine To The Next Level

Style & Beauty

I'm A Single Mom And Shopping Editor. These Are My 12 Go-To Wardrobe Staples.

Wellness

How To Take Care Of Yourself When You're Grieving, According To Grief Therapists

Parenting

10 Kid-Friendly Destinations To Consider For Your Next Family Vacation

Shopping

Several of Breville’s Smartest Ovens Are Up to 36% Off Today

Travel

8 Things Therapists Do When They're Stressed While Traveling

Shopping

The Best Camping Equipment, According To An Experienced Camper

Shopping

12 Convenient Luggage Pieces That Amazon Shoppers Have Already Vetted

Food & Drink

Genius Ways To Get More Meals Out Of A Single Box Of Cereal

Shopping

34 TikTok Beauty Products That Will Genuinely Wow You

Shopping

11 Worthwhile Buys From Amazon's Secret Beauty Sale

Style & Beauty

The Profound Way That Keeping A Loved One’s Clothes Can Help You Grieve

Home & Living

This Action Comedy Sequel Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Work/Life

5 Things Productivity Experts Do If They've Been Putting Off A Task

Wellness

This Is What Grief Physically Feels Like

Shopping

Amazon Is Having A Big Beauty Sale. Here Are 20 Things You Should Definitely Buy.

Food & Drink

Can Cooking Heal Us? Here's What Experts Say.

Shopping

Buy This Boutique-Worthy Outdoor Furniture From Target Before Someone Else Does

Shopping

26 Unnecessarily Extra Products You’ll Be Glad You Own

Shopping

31 Cult-Favorite TikTok Beauty Products To Do Yourself A Favor And Buy Already

Relationships

13 Sex Questions You Probably Haven't Asked Your Partner — But Should

Home & Living

Here's What Most People Miss When Clearing Their Browser Search History

Work/Life

There's A Big New Ruling On What You're Allowed To Say About An Ex-Employer. Here's What It Means For You.

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

These Are The Highest-Rated Long-Sleeve T-Shirts At Walmart