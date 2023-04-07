Storage Products That Will Make Your Closet A Place You No Longer Avoid

Amazon

Three space-saving hangers for pants

These hangers allow you to layer up to 5 pairs of pants, skirts or dresses neatly over the non-slip arms without taking up too much closet space. Whenever you're ready to get your clothing item, you simply unhook the fold-open arm and slide the garment off before placing it back on the latch. Each hanger features a rotating hook so you can access clothes from any direction they happen to be facing.