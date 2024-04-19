26 Versatile Pieces To Help You Maximize Your Travel Wardrobe

Popular items on this list include:
A plain white Madewell tee
Available in sizes XXS–XXL and in 15 colors.
: "The perfect white T-shirt. Comfortable. Good quality. Not too expensive. I’ve worn it time and time again. Relaxed fit." — Bartow
A pair of budget-friendly high-waisted leggings
Available in standard and plus sizes, three lengths, and 25 colors/patterns.
"I travel a lot and now won't get on a plane without wearing them
. They are comfortable and thick enough and they have a deep pocket on each side. I put my boarding passes, ID, and credit cards in one pocket, and my phone and ear piece in the other so I'm hands free
and can put my purse in my carry on without having to open it. The leggings look great with tunics or longer tops/sweaters and boots. They're also great for road trips and of course everyday use. I have them in navy, brown, and black so far. I also have the shorts version in pink and light blue to go under sundresses in the summer. I highly recommend these leggings." — JoJoBrew
A padded tank
Available in sizes S–XXL and 20 colors.
"I was so skeptical of buying these, as I’m not a crop top kind of gal and don’t trust built in bras! These shirts are magic. I bought two colors. I wore one to a theme park and it held me in and kept me comfy ALL DAY.
I can’t recommend these enough for traveling, lounging, and everyday wear." — Nikki
A crewneck shirt with built-in bra
is a woman-founded small biz from Natalie Rogers. Each of the brand's brami tops is designed with removable padding and you can even buy extras
if you need/want! Available in women's sizes XXS–3XL and in four colors.Promising review
: "Love this top so much! The medium fits perfectly! I was expecting the thin pads similar to what is in a swimsuit or sports bra, but these pads feel more like an actual bra and gives good coverage and support! The length hits perfect. 10/10 would recommend" — Heather K.
An off-the-shoulder jumpsuit
Available in sizes S–3X and 31 colors/patterns.
"This is perfect for travel. I've worn it as PJs, on a plane with a blazer, and for a nine-hour car trip. Super comfortable and goes anywhere
. I'll definitely be getting more!" — My Cat Steve Judges My Purchases.
"I bought the navy blue to take on vacation after reading an article about how easy care these jumpsuits are. I loved it so much I bought the green. I take them out of my suitcase, hang them up, and they are ready to go in a few hours
, no ironing needed. I get compliments every time I wear one of them." — AKSunshine
A pair of Levi's Ribcage jeans
Available in sizes 22–32 Standard and 35–39 Plus and in 17 washes.
: "Bought these for both my daughter and me, and they look great on both of us!!! They’re extremely comfortable and they stretch just enough. The quality is exactly what you expect from Levi’s. We purchased three pairs in total and plan on purchasing more in other colors."
— Lulu Herrera
A pair of pull-on skinny jeans
Available in sizes 2–28, in three lengths, and 18 washes.
: "OK, I'm not going to lie. I was skeptical about these pants. I hate buying clothes online without trying them on first, but the reviews here said that they run true to size, so I trusted them. I am SO GLAD that I did. These pants are everything I ever wanted. Make my butt look cute? Check. No nasty zipper to dig into my gut? Check. Perfect length for any season? Check.
I can wear these with a cute blouse as a teacher, and still look professional, while still being comfortable. I feel comfortable wearing these basically any time, and I think that if you're lacking a pair of them and thinking about it, you should go get a pair. They're AMAZING.
" — AlySedai
A classic London Fog trench
Available in two colors and sizes XS–3X.
: "This trench coat is well constructed and very high quality. It looks great over formal attire but can also elevate a casual look.
It has a slightly loose fit, as expected with this style, but can be cinched with the belt. It’s lightweight, making it ideal for spring or fall. Just enough to cut the chill and keep you dry in the rain, but not overly warm. This is my second LF trench, the first had a plaid flannel lining which — while very soft and pretty — always made me sweat. This one is perfect!!" — Ash
A two-piece tank top and shorts set
Available in sizes XS–XL and in 13 colors/patterns.
: "I got so many compliments when wearing this set on vacation in Hawaii! The top is very comfortable and cropped at just the right length. The shorts were a little see through, but for the price they were very comfortable." — Courtney Smith
A pair of Croc platform wedges
I have these in all black (as pictured above) and I am OBSESSED with them. They are my go-to travel/all-day walking shoe. They have gone around the world with me and walked 20,000-step days in NYC without so much as a hint of a hint of a blister.
They're super easy to get on and off, v cushy, and are impossible to stain. I had my last pair for two years and they didn't even scuff at all — I had just completely worn off the soles so it was time to replace them. Available in sizes 4–11 and in 14 colors/patterns; check out additional colors here
: "These sandals are a game-changer. One of my friends got a pair and I thought they were the cutest shoes ever, I did a double-take when she told me they were Crocs. Really? That ugly clog-making company? Well, call me a Crocs convert because I want a pair in every color. I’ll die in these shoes because I’m never going to take them off. It feels like you’re walking on clouds, they’re so comfortable and supportive.
The gradual platform looks edgy but is super easy to walk in, it does not feel like heels or wedges — I can still run after my toddler all day. These elevated sandals have changed me life. They go with everything — jeans, shorts, dresses. Buy the shoes, guys." — oh no
Macarena Collection / Etsy
A pair of handmade huaraches
is a Buena Park, California–based small biz with all sorts of Mexican-made leather sandals, embroidered Huipil shirts, and home goods. Available in sizes 5–10.Promising reviews:
"I swear, these are the comfiest shoes
I've ever worn straight out of the box. On my first day of wearing them, I walked about 40 city blocks with no pain, blistering, or rubbing. Zilch! I basically live in them now and, it turns out, they match with basically everything I wear.
I most recently wore them on a day trip to Malacca, Malaysia. I walked all over Jonker Street in search of rice balls and baba cendol, and up a grueling hill to see the ruins of St. Paul's Church. Despite it feeling about 1000% humidity, these sandals kept my feet cool and comfy for hours and hours...like they always do!" — Elizabeth Lilly
, BuzzFeed
"I am loving these shoes! They are high quality, super comfortable and go with anything. I bought them in both black and brown and have been wearing them daily!!!!
I would recommend them to anyone. I read the reviews before I bought them and bought a half size smaller then I normally wear. They fit perfectly." — Sarah Niegocki
An oversized hoodie smartly designed with a built-in sleep mask
is a woman- and Asian American-owned brand based in sunny California. Available in women's sizes XS–XL and in five colors.Promising review:
"I fly a lot and am constantly trying to find a hoodie with a big hood to cover my eyes so I can catch up on some beauty sleep on the plane. I saw this product on Instagram and knew it would be a game-changer. I was able to use it recently for the first time on an early morning flight, and let me tell you, it is EVERYTHING I was looking for and more. It’s comfy, cozy, oversized, and the eye covers make you feel like you’re in a whole other world and not packed like a sardine on a plane. My over-ear headphone fit perfectly under it, and I got the best sleep I’ve had on a plane — EVER! Like other reviews have said, it is big, so size down if you want something a little more snug. It’s a little big, but I love my stuff oversized, so I am fine. I have been wearing it every day at home and can’t wait to get the black and blush one!" — Heather G.
A Pashmina scarf infused with SPF protection
Available in six colors.
: "I absolutely love this wrap!! It is the perfect weight and size for travel. It didn't leave my side on an 11-day backpack trip through Europe and was used as a scarf, blanket, towel, and wrap all throughout the trip.
Fashionable enough to dress up a basic travel day outfit, warm enough to keep away a chill on a cooler night, and light enough to pack away small into a bag or tie around a purse strap. I can't say enough great things! I am buying these as gifts for everyone I know who travels." —Jenn
A trusty pair of Reebok Club C Sneakers
I have three pairs of these babies because they're just so comfortable straight out of the box. You don't have to worry about blisters and they don't look out of place with dresses and skirts. They're also simple enough to slip on and off when going through the airport so they check all of my travel boxes! Available in sizes 5–11 and in 56 colors/patterns.Promising review
: "Love these shoes! I saw them in store at UO but they didn't have my size. Obviously I turned to Amazon because what doesn’t this site sell, and lo-and-behold, y’all had it. I try to pair these with almost every outfit because they’re so comfy and stylish! Recently went to Philly, where I had to walk everywhere because we didn't rent a car and these were only pair of shoes I brought (I travel light). These didn’t cramp up my feet at all as I walked over seven hours daily over the course of five days.
Definitely recommend! But one thing hurts my heart...the creasing at the front of the shoe that comes with loving these shoes so much." — Alli J
A Levi's denim jacket
Available in sizes XS–XL and 1X–4X and in 13 washes.
: "I absolutely love this jacket!!! It goes with just about everything, and is comfortable.
I went up a size after reading some of the reviews, and that worked out well for me. The length of the jacket is also a nice feature, it hits right about the hip, and is not a midriff. I'm really glad I ordered this jacket, it's so cute, and I know it will last a lifetime, Levi's makes the best denim wear as far as I'm concerned.
" —Jo Packer
A tiered maxi dress
Available in sizes XXS–5X and in 18 colors.
: "Love the adjustable straps, pockets, and light brushed canvas feel of the dress. Does show sweat stains pretty quickly, but I’ll be buying a darker color for hot mom summer." — Modern Day Moguls
A silky satin midi skirt
Available in sizes S–XL and in 20 colors.
"This skirt is absolutely stunning! The quality is amazing for the price. I’ve bought similar skirts at other stores that are $60+ but this one is the best I’ve owned. You won’t regret it!" — Abby
A stretchy tank top jumpsuit
Reviewers also say this is a great option during pregnancy because it's bump-friendly and works long after baby is born. Available in sizes XS–3X and in 14 colors, prints, and styles.Promising review:
"This romper is so comfy. It is the best travel outfit of all time. You can dress it up or down.
Wear it out for dinner or just to get groceries. I’m buying more in other colors!" — Amazon customer
A pair of cropped, feather-light pants that offer UV protection
I have these in black and they are my go-to pants for travel days — especially ones that involve flying.
The wide-leg design/silky fabric is ultra-comfortable, the pockets are large enough for smartphones, boarding passes, and passports, and the elastic waist/drawstring sitch guarantees there's no pinching or bagging even if you're sitting and/or standing for an incomprehensible amount of time. The sides also have some subtle darting that take them up a notch in the fashion department. Available in women's sizes 0–26 regular, tall, and petite, and in three colors.Promising review
: "I can't think of anything I don't like about this pant. The material is wonderful and easy to care for. I like the crop as you can so easily dress them up or down. I have found traveling with two pairs of these, four or five tees, a wrap, a pair of sandals and flats, and wearing sneakers I can be gone for a week in a carry-on only.
Couldn't live without them." — LaVon V
A simple flat that's easy to slip on and off
Available in sizes 5–15, including wide sizes, and 33 styles.Promising review:
"I bought these for traveling as I wanted something comfortable and easy on/off for the airport. They totally exceeded my expectations!
These flats are very comfortable. Fit is great. I have a wide foot and the wide width in my size was perfect. The snakeskin print looks very nice in person." — Allyson Cohan
A ruched bodycon dress
Available in sizes S–XL and in 14 colors.
: "This thing fits like a dream! I am a pretty 'chesty' person so dresses can sometimes be hit or miss. But this is perfect. I did size down and it fit me perfectly. 10/10. I’m buying more colors too
." — Ashley Patterson
A pair of high-waisted palazzo pants
Available in sizes S–XXL and in 15 colors/prints.
: "Love these!!! Super flowy, lightweight, and surprisingly well fit. They wash and dry incredibly well, no wrinkles after drying. I’m planning on buying more." — PBMC
A stylish midi tank dress
Available in sizes XXS–5X and in 11 colors.
"I was a bit skeptical about buying a bodycon dress from an unknown...but am soooo glad I did. The fit is amazing. I can dress it up or down (think New Year's Eve, or a beach party). It is really that cool and versatile... This is an all-season, all-event dress...
This dress will work for a variety of body shapes. Cons: Sorry, can't think of any." — Susan R.
A pair of bike shorts
Available in sizes XS–XL, in three lengths and 44 colors.
: "These are perfect! Exactly how I want my gym shorts to fit right now. This fabric is amazing and the rise is perfect for my pregnant growing belly. Inseam is perfect. Love that there’s no logos. The green is sooooooo luxurious. Love it
." — Nick
A simple V-neck blouse
Available in sizes S–XXL and in 24 colors.
: "This is a great traveling class because it’s easy to wash well-made and hardly wrinkles." — mertz
AHackwith Design House shirt that can be worn six different ways
Hackwith Design House
is a woman-owned small business. Their sustainable designs are made to order and sewn in their Minnesota studio. Their sizes run from XS–4X. On Mondays, they also release limited-edition designs so you can be one of only 25 people to own a piece! Available in sizes XS–4X and in five colors. I have this shirt and I love it.
All credit for its discovery goes to TikToker @jennifer.bianca
who I happened to stumble across on my FYP. It checks all my boxes: black, comfortable, versatile, and durable. My initial worry was that I wouldn't feel secure in it (most wrap tops/dresses I've tried haven't stayed where they're supposed to), but I haven't had an issue with this! I've worn it tied in the front giving me a square neck (like the middle picture) and tied in the back giving me a V-neck up front (just like the photo on the right) — both were super comfortable and I didn't have to adjust myself at all. As someone whose weight fluctuates, I also appreciate that this piece can handle pounds gained and lost. The fabric is medium weight so I'll be wearing it season to season and there's just enough elasticity in the arms that if you roll up your sleeves, they won't fall back down. All that is to say trust that I will be buying additional colors!