Just 26 Pieces Of Amazon Clothing That Have Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews

A pair of fleece-lined joggers
Available in sizes XS–XXL and in 21 colors.
Promising review
: "These pants are warm and comfortable. I have been wearing these for over a year now and they are wonderful. They wash and dry well, and I have experienced no pills or shrinkage. They also have a functional back pocket as well as side pockets. I have these in three colors and I will purchase again.
" — Spotted Mermaid
A silky satin midi skirt
Available in sizes XXS—5X and in 24 colors/patterns.
Promising review:
"Wow I honestly had low expectations, but love this skirt! It became a staple in my closet and I’m not one to wear colors or many prints. So silky and smooth, so comfy. Got so many compliments. The band doesn’t dig in and doesn’t look awkward. I can’t wait to get it in different colors
." — Daria Z.
A slouchy matching lounge set
Available in sizes S-XL and in 25 colors.
Promising review:
"The material feel and weight is very luxe. A must-have set. Looks and feels very chic, especially with a little French tuck action
. Can’t wait to order in other colors!!!" — Michelle Ramirez
A pair of fleece-lined tights
Available in three sizes and individually or in pairs of various color combinations.
Promising review
: "Absolutely love these winter leggings. I have been living in them! They are comfy and warm.
They do pill in the dryer so I make sure to air dry them. These are thick! They allow my legs stay warm during really cold weather. Even at the temp outside now — 20 degrees Fahrenheit! I am planning to get one more set!" — Ninar
A teddy coat
It’s available in sizes S–3XL and 24 colors.Promising review
: "I LOVE this coat. I get so many compliments on it. It is so warm and comfortable. I wore it in Chicago in 10-degree weather and walked for hours and never even got a chill. I am back to purchase it in more colors
." — lisa cicciarelli
Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed
A cult-favorite Orolay parka with fleece-lined hood
This has six sizable pockets and side zippers which give it a more relaxed fit — especially when sitting. Available in sizes XXS-XXL and in 13 colors.Promising review:
"This coat is no joke. The coldest temperature I tested it out was 9 degrees and I did not feel like I was freezing at all!
I even tried to wear with just a T-shirt, no sweaters/layers underneath, to see if I felt cold...nothing. No cold! Boomshakalaka
! It's also so stylish, roomy, has a thousand pockets (goodbye purse!) and looks different from all the rest out there." — Zhure
A pair of fleece-lined leggings
Available in sizes XS–6XL, three styles, and 24 colors.
Promising review
: "These are by far my favorite legging that I own! I initially bought the unlined version about a year ago and decided to get these fleece lined leggings to wear under dresses at work. They are thick enough to wear on their own without being see-through, and they are warm enough to wear as the weather gets cold.
They are my go-to for running errands on the weekend and the material looks so nice. l wouldn't say that its shiny, but the material looks more like a compression/athletic material than the thin, cottony leggings you get for cheap. Love, love, love them! I would absolutely buy again!" — Andrea
A pair of Levi's Ribcage jeans
Available in sizes 24–32 Standard and 35–39 Plus and in 17 washes.
Promising review
: "Bought these for both my daughter and me, and they look great on both of us!!! They’re extremely comfortable and they stretch just enough. The quality is exactly what you expect from Levi’s. We purchased three pairs in total and plan on purchasing more in other colors."
— Lulu Herrera
A pair of Levi's pull-on skinny jeans
Available in sizes 2–28, in three lengths, and 18 washes.
Promising review
: "OK, I'm not going to lie. I was skeptical about these pants. I hate buying clothes online without trying them on first, but the reviews here said that they run true to size, so I trusted them. I am SO GLAD that I did. These pants are everything I ever wanted. Make my butt look cute? Check. No nasty zipper to dig into my gut? Check. Perfect length for any season? Check.
I can wear these with a cute blouse as a teacher, and still look professional, while still being comfortable. I feel comfortable wearing these basically any time, and I think that if you're lacking a pair of them and thinking about it, you should go get a pair. They're AMAZING.
" — AlySedai
A faux-shearling pullover
Available in sizes S–XL and 17 colors.
Promising review
: "Well, as soon as I took this sweater out of the box, my toddler grabbed it and wouldn’t give it back because he assumed it was a blanket for him. Update: Son dropped it to grab a cookie I bribed him with so I got to try it on. He then tackled me and has been cuddling ever since. Let it be known that it’s a very warm sweater, obviously the softest thing ever created, and I’m trapped in it under my kid in a 70-degree house.
Highly recommend." — Kristy Noble
A slip dress
Available in sizes XXS–5X and 25 colors.
Promising review:
"Love this dress so much. It’s like wearing a satin nightgown but out in public. I pair a tank top over it and sneakers for a casual look. The slits are sexy without being overtly sexy and the material just hugs my curves with enough room to still move about." — Jordan
A structured blazer with a classic collar and lapel
Available in sizes XXS–5X and 16 colors.
Promising review
: "This is a beautiful blazer! I ordered the pink and it's such a fun color. I'm really impressed with the quality of the fabric.
It came out of the package in great shape but I do think it would wrinkle a bit if I packed it in a suitcase. I love the length and how it covers my butt. The sleeves weren't too tight in my upper arms which always seems to be an issue for me with blazers. I definitely want this piece in more colors!
" — Ketoinchi
A pair of extra-wide-leg darted palazzo pants
Available in sizes XS–2X, in two lengths, and 31 colors and patterns.
Promising review
: "These are so comfortable and I receive so many compliments every time I wear them. As a matter of fact, I like them so much, I bought another pair just in a different color.
I’m also going to get a third pair in a different color. If you’re asking me 'should I buy?' YES!" — Frequent Buyer
An adjustable raincoat from sportswear giant Columbia
I purchased this jacket a few years ago before a trip to the Peruvian Amazon and it definitely came in clutch. If you're a frequent traveler, you'll appreciate not only how easy it is to pack, but that you can actually fold it up into its own pocket so you can store it in your backpack or purse when you don't need it. Available in sizes XS–3X and in 55 colors.Promising review
: "I decided to take a chance on this as I needed a light rain coat to take to Japan. Little did I know that a GIANT storm was rolling in before we left.
I got a chance to try it out in a Texas thunderstorm, too... Which if you haven't heard are massive! The jacket fit great! I am able to put another sweatshirt underneath and still feel comfortable. Now, for the functionality. I wore this for two days in the pouring rain and didn't get wet once! It also did a great job shielding the wind.
The hood tucks nicely in the collar and is easy to put in and out. Very lightweight and super easy to throw in my purse just in case." — Sarah Crain
A pair of fleece-lined jeggings
Available in sizes XXS–5XL and in 38 washes.
Promising review:
"Quality is fantastic. Fits exactly to size indicated. I'm always cold, and I'm in love with these jeans. Not bulky... in fact they look fantastic on. I've bought five different pairs in various styles and colors.
" — Debbie L Morawski
A fuzzy hooded cardigan
Available in sizes S–3X and 38 colors/prints.
Promising review:
"Absolutely LOVE this jacket. I bought it in two colors: black and white.
Well made, super warm and comfy. I washed it and hung it to dry immediately and the fur changed slightly but still great. I plan to wear with tights or my distressed jeans. It is true to size. I usually wear a small but bought a medium, and it was an oversized fit just like I wanted. The jacket is so versatile I plan to make this a 'go-to' gift for all my friends." — Reading for Knowledge
A fuzzy three-piece loungewear
Available in sizes S–XL and in 31 colors.
Promising review:
"No joke, these are pretty much exactly the same as my Skims lounge set for half the price.
The pants graze the tops of my feet even when I wear them high-waisted at my belly button, so I think they’re plenty long. The robe is like wearing a blanket, but still looks put together
. Anyway, I’m back here to buy a second color because I loved them so much!" — Jenna
A buffalo plaid poncho
Available in 11 colors.
Promising review:
"I LOVE this!!! It is as thick as a wool blanket, nearly as soft as silk, yet still lightweight, warm, cozy! I work the graveyard shift at work in the High Plains so sometimes when I get off work early in the morning it can be as much as 50 degrees colder than it was went I left for work! This is a great for me so I can have something in my bag to cover up with on those colder mornings!" — Elle
A cable knit chunky pullover sweater
Available in sizes XS–XL and in 23 colors.
Promising review:
"This sweater dress is a dream! Not a scratchy material, not super short (especially for anyone with a little more in the back), warm, literally the PERFECT sweater dress
!! Some sweaters I don’t like because the wind will blow through the holes from the knitting/stitching but this one is perfect. It looks great on anyone and the burgundy is a stunning wine color that’s great for the holidays! I’ll probably be wearing this to Thanksgiving dinner for sure and more than likely, a Christmas event, too!" — Taylor
A chunky striped sweater
Available in sizes S–XL and 16 colors.
Promising review:
"I love this sweater! I saw this last year on an influencer's Instagram, but by the time I checked it out, it had sold out. Glad they restocked! It's soft and so warm.
In fact, I work in my home office, which has eastern-facing windows, and it's almost too snuggly in the mornings when the sun is shining. Love. Easy to dress up or down
." — Anne
An asymmetric-hem turtleneck
Available in sizes XS–XL and 30 colors/patterns.
Promising review:
"This is my absolute favorite sweater I own!! Dress it up or wear with leggings for a cozy day. It’s absolutely comfortable in every way. Worth every penny!" — TUV
A padded cropped tank
Available in sizes S–XXL and 22 colors.
Promising review:
"This top is super comfortable. I already know I'm going to be living in it during the summer. It has great support." — Candace
An off-the-shoulder jumpsuit
Available in sizes S–3X and 31 colors/patterns.
Promising reviews:
"This is perfect for travel. I've worn it as PJs, on a plane with a blazer, and for a nine-hour car trip. Super comfortable and goes anywhere. I'll definitely be getting more!" — My Cat Steve Judges My Purchases.
"I bought the navy blue to take on vacation after reading an article about how easy care these jumpsuits are. I loved it so much I bought the green. I take them out of my suitcase, hang them up, and they are ready to go in a few hours, no ironing needed. I get compliments every time I wear one of them." — AKSunshine
A fleece hoodie dress
Available in sizes S–3X and 14 colors.
Promising review:
"Great fall go-to outfit with your favorite pair of boots.
The material is just right. It washes well, no shrinkage or fading. It's roomy and I like it to fit big, so I had plenty of room. I could have gone down a size, but this was just right for me. Plus I like to layer my clothing during the winter months. This is not an olive green, but more of a dark hunter green. I still gave it five stars. I ordered three more in different colors
." — Ynv-Jazz-E
A quilted fleece pullover
Available in sizes XS–XXL and 26 colors.
Promising review:
"I live along the coast of Oregon and freeze most of the time either with northern winds or massive storm systems. That said, it's paramount that I have clothes that keep me warm. This fleece pullover is SUPER warm. It's really soft, and I love wearing it most days. I've gotten two different colors so far and might even go for a third!
" — April SJC
Some budget-friendly high-waisted leggings
Available in standard and plus size, three lengths, and 25 colors/pattern.
Promising review:
"If you’re on the fence about buying these leggings, DO IT. I bought a black pair to see how they’d fit and let me tell you! I have wide hips, big thighs, and a large behind, and these leggings fit perfectly! Even better, THEY ARE NOT SEE-THROUGH
when I bend over!! I’ve *never* found leggings that weren’t sheer when I bent over before! I bought eight more in different colors and they all are the same quality!
I love them so much that over a year later I bought two more black pairs!! I recommend these leggings to everyone. I swear I wear these to work three times a week, at least. I love them!!
" — hali howard