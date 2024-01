Just 26 Pieces Of Amazon Clothing That Have Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews

An adjustable raincoat from sportswear giant Columbia

I purchased this jacket a few years ago before a trip to the Peruvian Amazon and it definitely came in clutch. If you're a frequent traveler, you'll appreciate not only how easy it is to pack, but that you can actually fold it up into its own pocket so you can store it in your backpack or purse when you don't need it. Available in sizes XS–3X and in 55 colors.: "I got a chance to try it out in a Texas thunderstorm, too... Which if you haven't heard are massive! The jacket fit great! I am able to put another sweatshirt underneath and still feel comfortable. Now, for the functionality.The hood tucks nicely in the collar and is easy to put in and out. Very lightweight and super easy to throw in my purse just in case." — Sarah Crain