The Best Clothing Rental Services To Upgrade Your Wardrobe

These services let you borrow clothes from top designers and brands, so you can save money and closet space.

With fall on the horizon, it’s time to start thinking about how to transition your wardrobe. But if you’re looking to revamp your style from last year or create a new capsule garment collection, figuring out where to start can be pretty challenging. That’s where clothing rental services come in handy.

Like the name suggests, this type of service allows you to essentially borrow clothing from top designers and brands. Clothing rental comes in handy for special occasions, when you just want to wear something fancy, and for times when you want to overhaul your entire style but are unsure of what prints and materials complement you best. Not to mention, they make it so easy to try on items to see how they fit before committing to a purchase.

There are several clothing rental services that work on a membership-based model, including Nuuly, Rent the Runway and Rocksbox (for all your accessory needs!). Simply pay a flat rate per month, get the items in the mail and return (or keep to buy) them after you’re done. You can wear designers and brands like Lisa Says Gah, Avantlook, Eloquii, Farm Rio, Staud and more without having to spend thousands of dollars.

Below, we rounded up six clothing rental services you should check out for giving your style a refresh. And if you’re concerned about the sanitary nature of renting clothes, we did some research on each service’s cleaning protocols, which you’ll also find in our list.

1
Rent the Runway
Rent the Runway
Price: $101-$165 per month

One of the more popular designer clothing rental services is Rent the Runway, which offers three membership plans to choose from: up to 8 items per month, up to 12 items per month or up to 16 items per month. The site offers multiple clothing categories like dresses, tops, pants, skirts, jumpsuits and activewear. The selection of designers is also massive and includes Balenciaga, LaQuan Smith, Club Monaco, Maison Margiela, Ellery and more. Sizes range from women's 0-22. Rent the Runway has an extensive cleaning process for clothing, according to their FAQs.
Rent from Rent the Runway
2
Gwynnie Bee
Gwynnie Bee
Price: $49-$199 per month

Rent up to 10 items at a time through Gwynnie Bee, which offers a selection of dresses, pants, sweaters, skirts and outerwear from brands like Betsey Johnson, Eloquii, Leota and Vince Camuto. Sizing ranges from women's 0-32. Gwynnie Bee's cleaning process includes wet cleaning, dry cleaning and high-steaming; read more about it here.
Rent from Gwynnie Bee
3
Vince Unfold
Vince Unfold
Price: $160 per month

Vince Unfold carries women's and men's clothing, and unlike other services on this list, you won't find a multitude of designer brands. Instead, you can rent items exclusively from Vince, a California-inspired brand that sells luxury apparel and accessories. With this service, you have the ability to try as many items as you want (four items per shipment) on a monthly basis and you can even purchase them at a discounted price if you really like them. Women's sizes include XXS-XXXL, 0-24 and jeans sizes 24-32, and men's sizes include XS-XXL for tops, 36-46 for blazers and pants in 28-42. Each garment is cleaned thoroughly and inspected three times. Read more about that process here.
Rent from Vince Unfold
4
Rocksbox
Rocksbox
Price: $21 per month

Every stunning outfit needs accessories to complement it, and Rocksbox allows you to wear as many earrings, necklaces, anklets, bracelets and more as you want each month. With your membership, you'll receive three pieces per shipment and there's no limit to how many shipments you can receive every month. Your subscription will also include a monthly credit that can be applied to the cost of any jewelry item you want to purchase for yourself. Designers include Slate, Kendra Scott, Kate Spade, Perry Street, Melinda Maria and more. Rocksbox jewelry is held for a period of time before it is sterilized with medical grade alcohol and disinfecting cleaners. Read more about their cleaning process here.
Rent from Rocksbox
5
Nuuly Rent
Nuuly Rent
Price: $88 per month

Nuuly Rent lets you pick six clothing items a month with the option to buy the ones you can't live without. Enjoy styles from brands like Bellevue, Ranna Gill, Suboo, Sunday in Brooklyn, Lisa Says Gah and Noize. You can pause or cancel your subscription at any time. Women's sizes include petite, standard and plus options. In addition to an extensive cleaning process for clothing, all Nuuly bags are also cleaned and sanitized between uses. Read more here.
Rent from Nuuly
6
Amazon Prime Wardobe
Amazon Prime Try Before You Buy
Price: varies

Though it's not technically a rental service, Amazon Prime Try Before You Buy (formerly named Amazon Prime Wardrobe) is a great way to test out select women's, men's and children's clothing items to see if you like the fit and style before buying them permanently. Choose up to six items to try over the course of seven days and you'll only be charged for the items you keep (you can return the rest). Brands you can test out include Crocs, Ray-Ban, Adidas, Ugg, Skechers, Hanes and Aldo. The service is only available to Amazon Prime members (you can sign up here if you're not a member already). As of now, Amazon doesn't have a cleaning process in place, so it's a good idea to wash your items before wearing them if you decide to keep them.
Try Prime Try Before You Buy
