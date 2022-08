Amazon Prime Try Before You Buy

variesThough it's not technically a rental service, Amazon Prime Try Before You Buy (formerly named Amazon Prime Wardrobe) is a great way to test out select women's, men's and children's clothing items to see if you like the fit and style before buying them permanently. Choose up to six items to try over the course of seven days and you'll only be charged for the items you keep (you can return the rest). Brands you can test out include Crocs, Ray-Ban, Adidas, Ugg, Skechers, Hanes and Aldo. The service is only available to Amazon Prime members (you can sign up here if you're not a member already). As of now, Amazon doesn't have a cleaning process in place, so it's a good idea to wash your items before wearing them if you decide to keep them.