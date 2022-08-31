With fall on the horizon, it’s time to start thinking about how to transition your wardrobe. But if you’re looking to revamp your style from last year or create a new capsule garment collection, figuring out where to start can be pretty challenging. That’s where clothing rental services come in handy.

Like the name suggests, this type of service allows you to essentially borrow clothing from top designers and brands. Clothing rental comes in handy for special occasions, when you just want to wear something fancy, and for times when you want to overhaul your entire style but are unsure of what prints and materials complement you best. Not to mention, they make it so easy to try on items to see how they fit before committing to a purchase.

There are several clothing rental services that work on a membership-based model, including Nuuly, Rent the Runway and Rocksbox (for all your accessory needs!). Simply pay a flat rate per month, get the items in the mail and return (or keep to buy) them after you’re done. You can wear designers and brands like Lisa Says Gah, Avantlook, Eloquii, Farm Rio, Staud and more without having to spend thousands of dollars.

Below, we rounded up six clothing rental services you should check out for giving your style a refresh. And if you’re concerned about the sanitary nature of renting clothes, we did some research on each service’s cleaning protocols, which you’ll also find in our list.

