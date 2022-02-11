Shopping

The Best Coffee Machines On Amazon That People Love

From drip coffee makers to espresso machines and French presses, these are the most highly-rated, sought-after coffee machines on Amazon.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

juanma hache via Getty Images
If, like so many of us, enjoying a cup of coffee first thing in the morning is imperative to starting your day on the right foot, then investing in the right kind of coffee machine is an absolute must. Gone are the days of having to hop into the car anytime you desire an espresso or pour-over coffee. Thanks to Amazon, you can get exactly the kind of brew you love in the comfort of your own home.

Knowing which method you prefer is crucial. Are you a classic drip coffee fiend? Do you love the convenience of a pod? Do you crave a daily Americano? Regardless of your pick, we’ve got you covered. You’ll be able to swan about in your favorite fancy loungewear with your morning java without setting foot outdoors.

Depending on your preference, purchasing a coffee-making machine can be quite an investment. That said, think of the time, money and energy you’ll save when you don’t have to travel for your morning cup of joe. We’ve made it easy by rounding up the most popular, highest-rated coffee machines on Amazon. You won’t be able to resist.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Breville Barista Express espresso machine
Get coffee shop-quality espresso in the comfort of your home with Breville's wildly popular espresso machine. Lattes, Americanos, cappuccinos and espresso shots are precisely crafted thanks to a carefully designed conical burr grinder that grinds beans on demand and a frother for perfectly delicious steamed milk. It's the stuff coffee dreams are made of. It has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars.

Promising review: "Still use it daily, and it's working well! It's now been almost 4 years! (Time flies when you're drinking good coffee :) I love this thing. I've been using it multiple times a day for almost a year I think. Every day it makes amazing espresso, and as long as I keep it clean it preforms beautifully. This thing is also easier to maintain and requires less cleaning than other cheaper espresso machines I've tried." — Amazonian
Get it from Amazon for $599.99.
2
Amazon
Mueller Austria French press
Mueller's French press is as elegant as it is easy to use and effective at making delicious coffee. It has a four-level filtration system that stops coffee grounds and sediment from contaminating the beverage but lets the coffee oils through. It's dishwasher-safe and rust-proof and includes a matching travel canister that can hold beans or grounds for two full batches, making it perfect for camping or other travels. It has 4.8 out of 5 stars.

Promising review: "This product is an example of how to sell something common and making it premium. I am using the Mueller double-walled French press to serve coffee for at least 3 people in the morning. The large 1 L size makes at least 300mL for everyone to take to go. The coffee is not only hot but full bodied and flavorful. I'm glad I made the purchase. It's something I will use for a long time." — A. Cheung
Get it from Amazon for $19.97.
3
Amazon
Cuisinart Perfectemp coffee maker
Cuisinart's programmable coffee maker gives you the hottest coffee temp possible without sacrificing flavor or quality. It is fully automatic and can be programmed 24 hours in advance. It is self-cleaning, has automatic shut-off and holds up to 14 cups. It practically does everything but pour the coffee for you! It has 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Promising review: "This is the best coffee maker, hands down. The carafe keeps your coffee hot on its own... No burner means no burnt coffee and it stays hot for hours. This model has some really handy improvements over my old one, e.g., the display is very big, bright and easy to read and the indicator lights are also bright, so it's much easier to notice when you forget to turn the timer on!" — Tha Queen
Get it from Amazon for $99.95.
4
Amazon
Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition espresso coffee maker
How beautiful is this nickel Keurig K-Cafe machine? As if that weren't enough, it also has multiple functions that can create pod coffee, lattes, cappuccinos and espresso shots. The milk frother is dishwasher safe and the water reservoir accommodates up to six cups of water. Form meets function! It has 4.7 out of 5 stars.

Promising review: "We resisted the K-Cup trend for a long time, but the features of this machine won us over. We are stupidly happy to make this machine our first Keurig.

• Out of the box, it sets up incredibly easy.
• Install the filter to the water vessel, add water and you're good to go.
• You can use any K-Cup in this machine.
• Selecting 'Coffee,' you are offered four brewing volumes to choose from. 6, 8, 10 and 12 ounces.
• You can also select Latte/Cappuccino, which results in a strong shot from your pod of choice.
• The heated frother is impressive. I can't believe what it does to 2% Lactaid!
• Brewing times are very efficient and clean-up is very simple.
• The water reservoir is easy to handle, refill and reinstall.
• It's not overly noisy.
• It has a larger footprint than our classic brewer but having the heated frother is worth it.
• The design is smartly efficient and very good-looking." — Reviewer
Get it from Amazon for $195.
5
Amazon
Mr. Coffee Cafe Barista espresso and cappuccino maker
Mr. Coffee's espresso maker has a bar pump system that brews rich, delicious cappuccinos, Americanos, lattes and espressos. The automatic milk frother is a breeze to use, and the machine has a control panel and removable water and milk reservoirs that are easy to fill, remove and clean. It has 4.4 out of 5 stars.

Promising review: "This little machine was a game-changer for me. I spent weeks researching espresso machines and chose this one for 1) ease of use/cleaning 2) price 3) latte focused. Two months later, I have been consistently blown away on all three! For those who say it’s wears after some use, are you cleaning it properly? Cleaning is SUPER easy and I do it after each use and have had zero issues. You just turn the nob to “clean” and then hold down the latte button until the cleaning cycle begins. It self cleans with just one button and I have never had any issues. Also make sure to keep the water up! As long as you’re following the cleaning directions, you should have no problems! I moved from a bustling neighborhood with lots of coffee shops and I was certain I would miss it...I don’t! This machine saves me money and time, and the lattes are easily as good as the ones I would buy." — Shane and Celie
Get it from Amazon for $199.99.
6
Amazon
Hamilton Beach programmable coffee maker
Hamilton Beach thought of every possible coffee machine inconvenience and circumvented it. It features a front-access water tank for easy refills and a swing-out brewing basket that is more accessible in small spaces. It has three brewing options and a programmable clock, so you can wake up to the smell of delicious coffee. It has 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Promising review: "Great maker and smart design. I am very happy with this coffee maker. The design is very easy to use and I like that the water can be added in the front. The coffee tastes very good. I usually buy Mr Coffee but this is a much better maker and I am pleased with this purchase." — Dunk013
Get it from Amazon from $52.99.
7
Amazon
Keurig K-Slim coffee maker
Thanks to its slim profile, the Keurig K-Slim coffee machine fits in even the tiniest of kitchens. Despite its petite size, it features a multiple-cup water reservoir, so you don't have to worry about constant refilling. It's tall enough to be travel mug-friendly, is energy efficient and has a removable drip tray for easy cleanup. It has 4.6 out of 5 stars.

Promising review: "Had it for a few days now, everything works great. It takes almost no space up on the counter, I love this 5 inch wide size. Having the water reservoir is very convenient...I had considered some of the other models where you fill up each cup manually, but am glad I decided on this one, you can make several cups and not have to refill. Coffee comes out at a nice temperature, not scalding, but the temperature coffee should really be, just hot enough. Using normal k-pods, no issues so far. Having the 3 sizes is also helpful, I didn't think I'd want this, but it turns out it is useful. I would recommend and would purchase again." — Joe A
Get it from Amazon for $92.50.
8
Amazon
Aeropress coffee and espresso maker
AeroPress is quickly becoming a popular French press alternative among enthusiasts. It quickly and easily makes tasty, smooth and deliciously full-flavored coffee while eliminating bitterness, acidity and grit. The lightweight, small and durable design makes it incredibly portable, so you can take it on the go no matter where you may be. It has 4.8 out of 5 stars.

Promising review: "This is my second Aeropress. I had the first well over 5 years when the seal began loosening a little. This is a great gadget for coffee lovers! It makes a rich and delicious cup every time. I only have one or two cups a day so it's great for me. Practical and no waste. It comes with everything you need to get started, including the coffee scoop!" — JCT
Get it from Amazon for $29.95.
9
Amazon
Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espre
Nespresso's VertuoPlus Deluxe brews both coffee and espresso, making it versatile and easy to use. Nespresso offers wide variety of pod flavors, which is always a treat. It comes with an Aeroccino milk frother, so you can enjoy lattes with cold or steamed frothy milk that will make you feel like the barista you always wanted to be. It has 4.6 out of 5 stars.

Promising review: "If you've never had coffee from a Nespresso Vertuo machine, you owe it to yourself to try it out. It is a whole level beyond Keurig-type brewing. The new generation Vertuo machines use an entirely new way of making coffee by putting the coffee pod in a miniature centrifuge and using that pressure to drive the hot water through the coffee instead of using hydraulic pressure. The result is fantastic -- a rich coffee with an amazing crema that is the equal or better to any you've ever tasted. it gives a rich brewed crema to both espresso and regular coffee blends. It is super easy to use and quiet and actually is smaller than my Keurig. It gives coffee that is the equal or better to Starbucks, especially if you use a separate frother when you blend in milk or cream." — James John Hollandsworth, M.D.
Get it from Amazon for $190.99.
10
Amazon
Bodum pour-over coffee maker with permanent filter
Bodum's pour-over coffee maker includes a permanent stainless steel mesh filter that keeps coffee's natural aromatic oils and subtle flavors intact. The carafe is made of durable and heat-resistant glass with a cork band that is as functional as it is aesthetically pleasing. It's a quick and easy way to make coffee that doesn't require outlets, plugs or a lot of countertop space. It has 4.7 out of 5 stars.

Promising review: "I picked this up on a whim, having never tried pour-over coffee. After my first cup, I was hooked! Literally having used my old faithful Mr. Coffee a single time since receiving this! It's too dang easy and delicious. Prep? A breeze. Clean up? Stupid simple. Taste? Remarkable. " — Adam Pace
Get it from Amazon for $21.99.
11
Amazon
Bialetti Moka Express
Made in Italy, the Bialetti Moka Express is the original moka coffee pot for stovetop espresso. It is beautifully crafted with a patented safety valve and easy-to-clean features that make it a wonderful alternative to investing in a massive espresso machine. It's available in one-, six-, nine- and 12-cup sizes. It has 4.6 out of 5 stars.

Promising review: "If I could give this more than 5 stars I would...It makes delicious coffee. Put some full city roast in their and fire it up and what comes out is espresso. From my readings I've gathered that its not actually espresso, as the Moka pot doesn't make enough pressure for it to be real espresso. But its playing the part convincingly, I can't tell the difference between what comes out of this and a shot of espresso. Its paid for itself a dozen times over at this point. Absolutely one of the best purchases I've ever made. I couldn't be happier.

Pros
- Excellent coffee
- Cheaper than buying espresso from coffee shops
- Tastes like coffee from espresso shops

Cons
- A bit time consuming (although I've grown to like the ritual of it)
- Can be a bit finicky to get the coffee to brew right
- Time-consuming to do a deep clean (a quick rinse is usually enough though)

If you're on the fence, buy it. You won't regret it." — Patrick
Get it from Amazon for $40.99.
