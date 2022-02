Mr. Coffee Cafe Barista espresso and cappuccino maker

Mr. Coffee's espresso maker has a bar pump system that brews rich, delicious cappuccinos, Americanos, lattes and espressos. The automatic milk frother is a breeze to use, and the machine has a control panel and removable water and milk reservoirs that are easy to fill, remove and clean. It has 4.4 out of 5 stars."This little machine was a game-changer for me. I spent weeks researching espresso machines and chose this one for 1) ease of use/cleaning 2) price 3) latte focused. Two months later, I have been consistently blown away on all three! For those who say it’s wears after some use, are you cleaning it properly? Cleaning is SUPER easy and I do it after each use and have had zero issues. You just turn the nob to “clean” and then hold down the latte button until the cleaning cycle begins. It self cleans with just one button and I have never had any issues. Also make sure to keep the water up! As long as you’re following the cleaning directions, you should have no problems! I moved from a bustling neighborhood with lots of coffee shops and I was certain I would miss it...I don’t! This machine saves me money and time, and the lattes are easily as good as the ones I would buy." — Shane and Celie