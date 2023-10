A versatile espresso machine cleaner

Cafiza is a hidden hero product that coffee shop owner Adam Keita previously recommended to us. He called it his secret weapon for not just cleaning and maintaining his espresso machines, but also for ridding stubborn coffee and tea stains from the interior of their travel tumblers and ceramic mugs, cleaning coffee makers, and making those terrible scorched and oil-stained pan bottoms look like new again. If you do have an espresso machine however, this odorless and organic-material powder is specially developed to eliminate coffee residue and oils from both internal and external espresso machine components in order to deliver better tasting and more evenly extracted coffee, all without any scrubbing on your end."I have used Cafiza cleaning powder since I worked in Starbucks a few years ago, so when my family opened a cafe, I put this on the TOP of things that we needed. They doubted me until I showed them the cleaning power of Cafiza. It gets the thick stuck-on coffee stains on urns, caked-on gunk of convection oven trays, cleans the espresso machine, cleans milk off the inside of steaming wands, gets grill gunk off of grill brushes, etc. You name it, and Cafiza will probably clean it! I WISH I was sponsored by Cafiza to write this review, but I’m not. Just a happy happy customer who won’t clean with anything else! The value for your dollar is too good to beat for a product that performs so well with so little! I go through about one of these per month to a month and a half with daily use in my machine, steaming wands and grill brushes, and weekly or monthly use on my runs and other appliances that develop buildup.” — Carly