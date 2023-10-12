Amazon Keurig brewer care kit, Cafiza espresso machine cleaning powder and Astonish foaming powder.

That daily cup of coffee or tea is essential to the morning routines of so many of us — yet you may not know that your at-home coffee maker could be harboring some nastiness that’s affecting its performance and the taste of your brew.

If you’ve been neglecting the regular cleaning and maintenance that your coffee maker deserves, whether you have an espresso machine, a manual brewer or Keurig, never fear: Better tasting coffee is here.

Advertisement

Keep reading to see a vast selection of cleaners that descale machines, remove buildup and eliminate stubborn stains in a blink of an eye. Many of them can also lend their cleaning power to other areas of your kitchen, like scalded tea kettles or grease-stained pots and pans.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.