Amazon

A precision thermal brewer

When it comes to the automatic thermal coffee making that you're probably most familiar with, the Precision Brewer from Breville, a trusted brand favored by all of the coffee experts we spoke to, was recommended by both Ali and Hardin.



"[It] does a great job of brewing at hot enough temperatures to make a balanced cup while not brewing too fast or too slow — a flaw I find in most other automatic machines, which can lead to inconsistent results," Ali said.



According to Hardin, this "bells-and-whistles" machine provides him with all sorts of options for dialing in his brew, from different strength settings to cone or basket filter brewing options, over-ice and even slow drip settings, an auto-start feature and even the ability to calibrate his own cup with bloom time, drip timing and more.