Coffee is one beverage that people take very seriously — and understandably so, considering the craft of coffee-making has evolved into practically a science of flavor extraction, temperature control and other technique-intensive variables.
If you’re one of those people that go to great and costly lengths to get your morning brew from a fancy coffee shop each morning because you think it’s impossible to get the same brew at home, then you may want to keep reading.
As noble as your pursuit for the perfect cup of joe might be, we were curious if it was even possible to achieve exceptional coffee right at home on those days when you don’t want to venture outside your kitchen. Coffee experts from educators to roasters agree that with some knowledge and investment on your end, it’s not just possible, but worth the effort.
In the list ahead, find the coffee-making tools, gadgets and tips that three different notable coffee experts recommended for enjoying the perfect quality cup of coffee at home, no matter your taste, budget or beverage preference.
HuffPost may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.