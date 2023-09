Twelve mineral packets for ideal brewing water

Drew Frohn, a wholesale manager and coffee educator for Coava Coffee Roasters , told HuffPost that a good cup of coffee starts with the quality of water you use. After all, a cup of coffee is 98% water, and if it doesn't taste right, your brew won't either."Factors such as hardness level (ideally not too soft or hard) and levels of solubles (such as minerals like calcium and magnesium) also affect the way your coffee extracts and ultimately tastes," Frohn said.If you don't have access to a water filtering system, he suggests these pre-dosed packets of minerals by Third Wave Water that can be dissolved into distilled water to create the ideal brewing water. Available in three different roast profiles as well as an option just for espresso, these pre-brewing water-additives can help you achieve a consistent and optimum flavor extraction from your beans and also protect your coffee maker from limescale buildup.