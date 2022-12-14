Shopping
Cold-Weather Accessories That Will Keep Anyone On Your List Warm

Stylish gloves, beanies, earmuffs and more to help you to help you survive winter’s chilliest days.

A <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=63975c29e4b0169d76d96746&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.verloopknits.com%2Fcollections%2Fhats%2Fproducts%2Fstriped-knit-balaclava%3Fvariant%3D43427497967846" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="striped balaclava from Verloop Knits" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63975c29e4b0169d76d96746" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=63975c29e4b0169d76d96746&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.verloopknits.com%2Fcollections%2Fhats%2Fproducts%2Fstriped-knit-balaclava%3Fvariant%3D43427497967846" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">striped balaclava from Verloop Knits</a>, <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=39789&u1=63975c29e4b0169d76d96746&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fcozy-fringe-scarf%3Fcategory%3Dscarves-and-kimonos%26amp%3Bcolor%3D040%26amp%3Btype%3DSTANDARD%26amp%3Bsize%3DOne%2520Size%26amp%3Bquantity%3D1" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="scarf from Anthropologie" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63975c29e4b0169d76d96746" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=39789&u1=63975c29e4b0169d76d96746&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fcozy-fringe-scarf%3Fcategory%3Dscarves-and-kimonos%26amp%3Bcolor%3D040%26amp%3Btype%3DSTANDARD%26amp%3Bsize%3DOne%2520Size%26amp%3Bquantity%3D1" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">scarf from Anthropologie</a>, <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63975c29e4b0169d76d96746&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Farctic-gear-adult-acrylic-cuff-winter-hat-grey-and-black-blended%2F-%2FA-82402700%3Fpreselect%3D82402709%23lnk%3Dsametab" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Artic Gear hat from Target" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63975c29e4b0169d76d96746" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63975c29e4b0169d76d96746&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Farctic-gear-adult-acrylic-cuff-winter-hat-grey-and-black-blended%2F-%2FA-82402700%3Fpreselect%3D82402709%23lnk%3Dsametab" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Artic Gear hat from Target</a> and <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=39789&u1=63975c29e4b0169d76d96746&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fcoin-purse-gloves%3Fcategory%3Dgloves%26amp%3Bcolor%3D001%26amp%3Btype%3DSTANDARD%26amp%3Bquantity%3D1" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="gloves from Anthropologie" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63975c29e4b0169d76d96746" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=39789&u1=63975c29e4b0169d76d96746&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fcoin-purse-gloves%3Fcategory%3Dgloves%26amp%3Bcolor%3D001%26amp%3Btype%3DSTANDARD%26amp%3Bquantity%3D1" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">gloves from Anthropologie</a>.
News flash: Cold-weather accessories are kind of the perfect holiday gift. Items like hats, gloves, scarves and socks are pretty universal in size, so you don’t need to stress over getting someone the perfect fit. No one can never have too many beanies or blanket scarves in their arsenal, so you don’t need to worry that your recipient already has one. Even better, these pieces come in a range of prices, from bargain finds to elegant designer items.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or your loved ones, we’ve rounded up our favorite hats, gloves, mittens, scarves, socks and more. Some are colorful, some are neutral but all are good-looking, toasty pieces that will keep the cold at bay this winter. From luxury cashmere scarves to affordable beanies from small businesses, these are highly-rated items that will last for many winters to come.

Hats and ear warmers

1
Target
Arctic Gear adult acrylic blended beanie
Artic Gear is a knit hat company that employs staff with intellectual and developmental disabilities and donates 100% of all profits to provide essential services for these communities. Many of their pieces are currently for sale at Target, like this soft, warm cuffed beanie that comes in 18 colors.
Beanie: $14.50 at TargetShop Artic Gear at TargetShop Artic Gear
2
Verloop Knits
Two-tone ribbed beanie
An elevated version of a basic beanie, this soft two-tone colorful rib beanie gives your winter look a little color. It's made from hypoallergenic yarn and comes in nine color combos.
$28 at Verloop Knits
3
Amazon
Adult Carhartt beanie
A classic for a reason, Carhartt beanies are durable, warm and stretchy while still be ruggedly chic. They come in over 30 colors and make any outfit look put together.
$19.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
Kid's Carhartt beanie
Have a mini-me moment with this kid's Carhartt beanie. Like the adult beanies, they're warm and durable and will keep their shape through the years. They come in 24 colors.
$13.99+ at Amazon
5
Amazon
Fuzzy earmuffs
The perfect balance of fashion and function, these fuzzy ear muffs will make you feel like a winter princess while still keeping your ears protected from the snow.
$16.95 at Amazon
6
Amazon
Fleece ear warmers
Keep your ears warm without damning yourself to a day of hat hair with this fleece ear warmer. It's perfect for biking, running or outdoor sports and comes in 13 colors and styles.
$8.72 at Amazon
7
Aeropostale
Aeropostale marled beanie
This cream-colored fitted acrylic beanie is flecked with color for a vibe that feels handmade, and the subtle rectangular logo sewn onto the front of the cap is reminiscent of luxury branding.
$7.49 at Aeropostale
8
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs logo balaclava
For the trend-driven person on your list, try Marc Jacob’s logo balaclava in 100% wool. They'll be impossible to miss.
$150 at Marc Jacobs
9
Merrell
Merrell fleece headband
The fleece headband is a timeless and very affordable cold weather gift, marrying the insulation of earmuffs with the convenient snug fit of a beanie. This style is perfect for the fitness enthusiast on your list, as it offers targeted protection from the elements without the overheating potential of a full-coverage beanie or watch cap.
$15 at Merrell

Gloves and mittens

1
Target
Women's tech gloves
A perfect stocking stuffer for the whole family, these lightweight gloves are made with recycled polyester and are touch-screen compatible on the thumb and index finger. These come in a dozen colors.
$3.50 at Target
2
Amazon
Touch-screen friendly thermal gloves
Finally, a warm pair of winter gloves that's made for spending time outside and using your phone on the go. With six touch screen fingertips and silicone non-slip palm, you won't drop your phone or tablet. These come in 10 colors in three sizes.
$10.99 at Amazon
3
Nordstrom
Barbour men's leather gloves
Call them driving gloves, subway gloves or just sharp-looking leather ones, they're a warm and handsome set with a cozy fleece lining. They come in four sizes, all with an adjustable cuff.
$100 at Nordstrom
4
Merrell
Merrell antimicrobial gloves
Thanks to a zinc-based treatment called PROXT2, Merrell’s fitted gloves are resistant to fungus, bacteria and microbes to keep hands safer from all the elements. A number of reviews praised the gloves’ lightweight warmth.
$35 at Merrell
5
Amazon
Cozy wool mittens
Like a sweater for your hands, these Swedish-made 100% Merino wool mittens come in 26 fun patterns. They're thick wool on the outside and fuzzy fleece on the inside, keeping your fingers extra cozy when walking the dog or waiting for the train.
$89.95 at Amazon
6
Anthropologie
Cashmere convertible mittens
Who doens't love cashmere? A little luxe, but still super wearable every day, these convertible mittens are unbelievably soft and come in five colors.
$138 at Anthropologie
7
Saucony
Saucony Bluster glove
These top-rated gloves from the fitness experts at Saucony promise to let your hands breathe on long runs thanks to a ventilated inner lining. The partially recycled polyester fleece exterior covers every inch of your hands to keep them protected from the elements as you jog.
$35 at Saucony
8
Etsy/NewEnglandKnitCo
Handmade chunky knit mittens
Handmade with 100% Peruvian wool, these mittens are as stylish as they are thoughtful. Buttery smooth without being itchy or scratchy, they come in 15 colors.
$42 at Etsy
9
Anthropologie
Vegan leather driving gloves with a coin purse
Keep your hankie, throat lozenges, chapstick or other mini winter necessities at hand with these faux leather driving gloves with a detachable coin purse. They come in black and gold.
$98 at Anthropologie

Scarves and neck warmers

1
Anthropologie
Soft long fringe scarf
Keep your head and neck warm and give a pop of color to any winter outfit with this extra-long soft scarf. It comes in six colors and measures nine feet long.
$48 at Anthropologie
2
Nordstrom
Barbour cashmere blend scarf
With a blend of merino wool and cashmere, this tartan scarf from Barbour is a sharp addition to any winter outfit.
$80 at Nordstrom
3
Quince
Quince cashmere scarf
Senior shopping writer Lourdes Avila Uribe swears by this affordable cashmere scarf, calling the 70-inch long accessory "stunning" and "delectable" in her recent review.
$49.90 at Quince
4
Target
Colorful checkerboard scarf
Made with fuzzy recycled polyester, this colorful scarf is as warm as it is stylish. It's a wider scarf that can worn and styled as a shawl or draped as a blanket during winter travel.
$10.50 at Target
5
Etsy/MerinoSeason
Merino wool balaclava
Shopping editor Emily Ruane loves these Merino wool balaclavas, calling them stretchy, cozy and non-itchy. They come in over a dozen colors in sizes for kids and adults.
$35+ at Etsy
6
Nordstrom
Burberry iconic cashmere scarf
Treat your loved one right with this elegant luxury cashmere scarf. Featuring Burberry's signature plaid, it will elevate any outfit this winter, while keeping your loved one warm.
$520 at Nordstrom
7
Amazon
Turtle Fur fleece neck warmer
Skiers and snowboarders know the importance of a high-quality neck warmer. This one from Turtle Fur is machine-washable, designed in Vermont and double lined to keep you warm all winter.
$16.99 at Amazon
8
Verloop Knits
Striped balaclava
Wear it under your chin, over your mouth or pulled down as a neck warmer — this knit acrylic balaclava is as versatile as it is good-looking. It comes in three different stripe combinations.
$85 at Verloop Knits

Socks

1
Bombas
Bombas wool socks
Keep your toes dry and warm with these Merino wool blend socks. They give you support around the arch of your foot with cushion around the toes and heels.
$20 at Bombas
2
L.L. Bean
L.L. Bean wool blend socks
Warm but moisture-wicking, these unisex wool blend socks have a comfortable flat-toe seam and thick cushioning. They come in four sizes and are meant to be worn with winter boots.
$24.95 at L.L. Bean
3
Aeropostale
Aeropostale fuzzy socks
These festive, deep-pile socks will add a sprinkle of merriment to fireside lounging or a layer of sub-boot insulation if your recipient chooses to brave the pavement on a blustery day. A stretchy acrylic knit means they will accommodate a variety of foot sizes.
$5.98 at Aeropostale

Cold weather accessories for kids

1
Amazon
Kids' hat and glove set
Easy to put on and not itchy, this high-quality kids' set will keep little heads and hats toasty this winter. It comes in five colors in an acrylic and spandex blend.
$18 at Amazon
2
Amazon
Baby and kids Thinsulate winter waterproof gloves
Warm and waterproof, these mittens will keep little hands warm and protected in the snow. With an extra long cuff and protective inner membrane, they're a high quality kid's mitten. These come in sizes from 6 months to 10 years old in 36 colors.
$19.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
Kids winter earmuffs
You can't help but smile when you see these plush kids' earmuffs. They come in a variety of fun shapes like strawberries, foxes, frogs and flowers.
$14.95 at Amazon
4
Amazon
Baby and toddler fuzzy hat and mitten set
With fleece on the outside and sherpa on the inside, this cozy winter set will keep your little one extra toasty. It's machine washable, and comes in eight colors, with thumb and no thumb mittens, with a soft Velcro clasp to secure the warm hats.
$14.95 at Amazon
5
Amazon
Kids knitted infinity scarf
Easy to pull on without being too tight around their neck, this kid's infinity scarf has a fuzzy inside that feels good on soft skin. It comes in 20 colors and styles; some even have matching hats.
$9.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
Kids' hat, scarf and gloves set
Set your little one in style with this three-piece kids set including gloves, a pom-pom hat and a scarf. It comes in 25 colors and styles.
$9.99+ at Amazon
