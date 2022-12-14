Cold-Weather Accessories That Will Keep Anyone On Your List Warm

News flash: Cold-weather accessories are kind of the perfect holiday gift. Items like hats, gloves, scarves and socks are pretty universal in size, so you don’t need to stress over getting someone the perfect fit. No one can never have too many beanies or blanket scarves in their arsenal, so you don’t need to worry that your recipient already has one. Even better, these pieces come in a range of prices, from bargain finds to elegant designer items.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or your loved ones, we’ve rounded up our favorite hats, gloves, mittens, scarves, socks and more. Some are colorful, some are neutral but all are good-looking, toasty pieces that will keep the cold at bay this winter. From luxury cashmere scarves to affordable beanies from small businesses, these are highly-rated items that will last for many winters to come.

