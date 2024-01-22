This popular humidifier "is so important in my winter life," wrote one reviewer
who struggles with cold and dry winter air. It makes sense that they'd appreciate having this bestseller around: It adds humidity to dry air for up to 25 straight hours in large rooms, which may help ease flaky skin, congestion, dry eyes and snoring that can worsen in dry winter climes, or even help improve quality of sleep. Plus, it's whisper-quiet. "I can't believe how quiet it is," noted a second reviewer
.
It sports a 360-degree nozzle so your space can receive even, balanced humidity. And it includes an optional night light that reviewers enjoy. It’s surprisingly chic, too. “I love that this humidifier looks very contemporary,” wrote one Amazon reviewer
. “Not a 'medical' looking device at all.” It’s also free of bisphenol A (or BPA) and comes with a five-year warranty from the manufacturer!Promising reviews:
"This humidifier has been a life saver for me during these dry winter months.
I always wake up with a stuffy nose and chapped lips and this little thing has saved me. I’ve been using it for 3 weeks now on my nightstand and it’s helped me so much. It last all night 8+hrs without me having to refill it and is super quiet." — Hannah Y
"I bought this humidifier originally in 2018 and used it on both floors of my home. Daytime I set it up downstairs, nighttime upstairs, usually in my room, unless someone had a cold & needed it more. I hate dry winter air and the Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier is so important in my winter life.
Recently my son was carrying it up to his room & tripped....his mistake, for carrying it up totally full. water all over, including in the works of the unit. So I ordered a second, because I was unsure if my original unit would dry out. Well, now I have 2 units and am very happy to not have to carry my humidifier between the floors of my home. This unit is great for babies, for plants that need humidity (orchids) and for relieving dry skin & nasal passages. I not only would order it again, I did!
" — Daria Rydzaj Chasse