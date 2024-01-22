The winter cold seems to last for an unbearably long time. For all of us trying to survive another thankless season of freezing temperatures, who better to take advice from than others who also hate the cold and the snow, and who’ve found products to help them withstand it?

Just because you live where it snows in the winter does not mean you enjoy it — even a little bit. It’s cold, uncomfortable, wet and honestly a little sad. (There’s no better way to describe something that completely blankets previously colorful vegetation for months on end.)

Check out these fellow cold- and snow-haters’ recommendations, based on their (often very opinionated) reviews while you join me in waiting out winter.