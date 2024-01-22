ShoppingFashionhomeWinter

14 Reviewer-Approved Products For Anyone Who Can't Stand To Be Cold

Consider this your official cold weather starter pack.
The winter cold seems to last for an unbearably long time. For all of us trying to survive another thankless season of freezing temperatures, who better to take advice from than others who also hate the cold and the snow, and who’ve found products to help them withstand it?

Just because you live where it snows in the winter does not mean you enjoy it — even a little bit. It’s cold, uncomfortable, wet and honestly a little sad. (There’s no better way to describe something that completely blankets previously colorful vegetation for months on end.)

Check out these fellow cold- and snow-haters’ recommendations, based on their (often very opinionated) reviews while you join me in waiting out winter.

1
Amazon
A 20-pack of disposable warmers for hands, feet and more
These classic hand warmers provide toasty warmth for hours on end, with Amazon reviewers calling them life-changing and lifesaving. Besides using them for heating up freezing hands and feet, reviewers recommend putting them at the edge of your bed for added warmth or underneath pets' blankets — and keeping some in your car for emergencies! To activate their heat, just give them a shake.

Promising reviews:

"Every winter these babies are essential to making the not so friendly cold weather activities bearable! Each packet contains 2 hand warmers. Easy to tear off plastic for 'activating' the heat pouches once exposed to air. Toss them in between my glove liners and mittens for a day on the slopes and they're the best at keeping my fingers warm and comfortable. I've also used their larger sized ones in the pockets of my ski pants and they too, work great. The heat lasts me all day while out skiing and even hours later(usually around 8 hours) the warmth can still be felt. Being outside with freezing hands is never any fun, so might as well pack a few of these in your pockets for any cold weather activity or just to have in the car for winter emergency. Plus their expiration date on my package was for 2 years!" — Rachel

"Love these hand warmers. Live in Alaska and they really do the job... even at 40 below. Would not go through a winter with out them." — Linda Winkelman
$17.20 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A 2-in-1 hand warmer and phone charger
If you’d prefer a rechargeable warming option, this "amazing” product provides heat for up to eight hours — and can charge your phone! It’s magnetic, so it separates into two hand warmers for defrosting each hand or for charging two phones. You can choose between four temperature settings. It’s also surprisingly chic due to its sleek design.

Promising reviews:

"This is absolutely worth your money being a power bank and a hand warmer, been using it for a while now and it's amazing! Already got several of my friends to buy one!!" — Joshua

"One of them doesn’t charge properly. I’m expecting a refund, but I only wanted a replacement. I’m absolutely in love with the one that does work, and I will be buying a extra set. Easy to carry and warms up fast. I literally hate the winter, because I’m so cold, but with this it makes it less painful. Definitely recommend!!!" — Angela G.
$39.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A heated electric mattress pad reviewers call 'Heaven on Earth'
The hell that is wintertime doesn't stop even when you're in bed underneath your covers, especially if your home has poor insulation, you don't have heating or you're simply still cold. Reviewers call this Bedsure electric mattress pad "Heaven on Earth"; one reviewer simply couldn't believe that they went their whole winter-dreading life without one — until now. It offers four heating levels; is wrapped in cozy, soft fleece; and is designed to automatically shut off after 10 hours, so you can enjoy coziness without having to worry about remembering to turn it off. (It also sports an overheating protection mechanism for added safety.) Goodbye, shivering nights!

Promising review:

"This is amazing!!! I can't believe that I have went 32 years of my life without having a heated mattress. Our apartment's insulation is not the best and during winter time, it is extremely cold. Prior to using this, I hated getting into bed because it was so cold, and I would be shivering under my blankets trying to get warm, but no more. There are 4 heat modes ranging for light heat to max. This does not take long to get warm at all. I usually put this on 5 to 10 minutes before going to bed, have my blanket covering the bed and when it is time to go to bed, it is so nice and toasty." — Trinibaby652
$65.99+ at Amazon (originally $89.99+)
4
L.L.Bean
Some flannel-lined denim that adds a warm base layer to your jeans
Unfortunately the time may come when you are forced to leave your warm abode and brave the cold outside. Some cozy, flannel-lined jeans, like this popular pair from L.L.Bean, will help make your time in the chill way more bearable (that is, a lot warmer). Plus, they’re so comfy that one reviewer likened them to wearing pajamas. By the way, reviewers recommend sizing up in both the men’s and women’s versions.

Promising reviews:

"I really am grateful for these lined jeans. They are my go to jeans in the colder weather and snow. My legs never get cold and I do not need to add another layer under them as they are made with heavy denim and heavy flannel. A definite hit." — Trewraa

"The fit is excellent and the flannel lining makes all of the difference on cold days. Based on my comparative shopping, these are an excellent value." — MikeO
Men's: $79 at L.L.BeanWomen's: $59 at L.L.Bean (originally $79)
5
Amazon
Or a bestselling pair of cozy, fleece-lined leggings
You can’t go wrong with a pair of thermal leggings. This fleece-lined pair is designed to keep you warm when temperatures dip under 40 degrees, and comes with three pockets for you to store your phone, keys, wallet and more — which any leggings aficionado knows is a rare and welcome feature. They’re available in a number of different colors, too.

Promising review:

"I don’t hate winter anymore!! These are so warm and cozy! They are also elegant and sleek perfect for work or hanging out. I love that I’m warm. I wear them every day! They actually make me happy!" — Nataliakadish
$32.99+ at Amazon
6
Amazon
A bestselling indoor space heater to quickly warm up your chilly bedroom or home office
Dubbed a "little miracle of engineering" by one winter-hating reviewer, this portable heater quickly warms up large rooms and is impressively lightweight — at less than 3 pounds! — so you can easily carry it from room to room as you go about your day. One of the best parts of owning it, according to the same reviewer, is that it lets you wear shorts and tees indoors, so you can functionally pretend you're living in a warmer climate.

Plus, this thing is versatile: It supplies 1,500-watt or 750-watt heating, and it possesses a cool-air fan so you can easily transition between seasons. It's also a particularly solid option for use in your bedroom because of its lack of noise; the sound it emits is under 45 decibels, so you can sleep in an undisturbed environment.

Promising review:

"I love this little heater so much & it makes me smile everytime I use it! I hate to be cold in the winter after I get out of the shower & use this in my bathroom. Wish I’d bought it years ago!! It keeps me really warm when I’m getting dressed! I don’t usually write reviews, but so happy with this purchase I just had to share! I can’t believe how well this little heater works!!" — Alethea Setser
$29.99+ at Amazon
7
Amazon
A bestselling tabletop humidifier with 81,000 5-star ratings
This popular humidifier "is so important in my winter life," wrote one reviewer who struggles with cold and dry winter air. It makes sense that they'd appreciate having this bestseller around: It adds humidity to dry air for up to 25 straight hours in large rooms, which may help ease flaky skin, congestion, dry eyes and snoring that can worsen in dry winter climes, or even help improve quality of sleep. Plus, it's whisper-quiet. "I can't believe how quiet it is," noted a second reviewer.

It sports a 360-degree nozzle so your space can receive even, balanced humidity. And it includes an optional night light that reviewers enjoy. It’s surprisingly chic, too. “I love that this humidifier looks very contemporary,” wrote one Amazon reviewer. “Not a 'medical' looking device at all.” It’s also free of bisphenol A (or BPA) and comes with a five-year warranty from the manufacturer!

Promising reviews:

"This humidifier has been a life saver for me during these dry winter months. I always wake up with a stuffy nose and chapped lips and this little thing has saved me. I’ve been using it for 3 weeks now on my nightstand and it’s helped me so much. It last all night 8+hrs without me having to refill it and is super quiet." — Hannah Y

"I bought this humidifier originally in 2018 and used it on both floors of my home. Daytime I set it up downstairs, nighttime upstairs, usually in my room, unless someone had a cold & needed it more. I hate dry winter air and the Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier is so important in my winter life. Recently my son was carrying it up to his room & tripped....his mistake, for carrying it up totally full. water all over, including in the works of the unit. So I ordered a second, because I was unsure if my original unit would dry out. Well, now I have 2 units and am very happy to not have to carry my humidifier between the floors of my home. This unit is great for babies, for plants that need humidity (orchids) and for relieving dry skin & nasal passages. I not only would order it again, I did!" — Daria Rydzaj Chasse
$39.99 at Amazon$39.99 at Walmart$39.99 at Target
8
Amazon
A bestselling knit Carhartt beanie
Reviewers of this cult-favorite knit beanie called it a winter must-have because of how durable, warm and comfy it is. It has over 135,000 five-star ratings on Amazon — and that just speaks for itself. It's available in a ton of different colors, too.

Promising reviews:

"I got this to keep my head warm in the wintertime, as I loathe being cold and this definitely does the job at keeping my head warm and toasty during the winter time. Definite must have in the winter gear!!" — Amber Hurd

"Nearly everyone will sell you a winter beanie. Carhartt simply sells the best one. The extra length of a Carhartt beanie allows for a double layer around the ears - most others at best allow for only a single layer." — Ralphie
$15.49+ at Amazon (regularly $19.99)
9
Amazon
Wireless headphones that fit like a cozy headband to keep your ears warm in cold weather
With over 28,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, these Bluetooth headphones are the real deal for keeping your ears and head cozy and warm on chilly days while you listen to music or podcasts. They're also great for added warmth while you're walking the dog or jogging outside, or while you're indulging in white noise or an audiobook before sleep without keeping your partner awake. Plus, now you won't need to wear those uncomfortable little earbuds, one Amazon reviewer noted.

Promising review:

"This is my favorite purchase of the year! I love running outside, but when it gets cold outside I struggle to keep up with it. My ears are super sensitive so I have to wear something to cover them. I have bluetooth headphones that I typically wear, but as soon as I put a headband overtop, they are shoved into my ears causing painful headaches that last much longer than my runs. This bluetooth headband is the perfect solution. It fits great and the fabric is sweat resistant, keeping my sweat from falling into my eyes. The headphone within the band aren't heavy or uncomfortable and can be adjusted to fit to where your ears are. I've only used it a few time so far, so I can't say how well it washes up, but so far I'm thoroughly impressed!" — Rfranzen96
$19.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
A 2-pack of draft stoppers to keep cold air out and warmth in
Draft stoppers are a must for cold homes. Not only do they help keep cold air out by sealing off your space, but they also help keep heat inside by preventing air from leaking out — saving you electricity and money. These bestselling draft guards attach via adhesive to the bottom of your door. They’re bendy and made of silicone, so they shouldn't damage your floor or your door. Also, they can also help keep out pests and dust, plus help dampen noise! They’re available in four colors, so you can choose the one that best matches your home.

Promising review:

"Bought to help air leaks coming in front door - we have brutal cold & windy winters here. This product stopped the air leaks at door seam completely. Worked better than any other product I’ve tried before in past. Well worth the cost , easy to install." — Hazard Buck
$8.90+ at Amazon
11
L.L.Bean
A pair of super-warm flannel pajamas
These ultrasoft cotton flannel pajamas are a favorite among L.L.Bean fans, with reviewers swearing by them for keeping them warm during New England winters. One reviewer based in Vermont wrote that he “couldn’t go a winter without these things.” Designed for durability and exceptional warmth, they also promise to get softer with each wash.

Promising reviews:

"These are the best pjs i have owned in my 71 years. I plan to get more." — Susan

"These are comfortable and warm flannel PJ's. I hate being cold and love these!" — Burbbill
Men's: $79 at L.L.BeanWomen's: $79 at L.L.Bean
12
L.L.Bean
L.L.Bean Wicked Good Venetian moccasin slippers
These cozy, classic slippers live up to their name, with one reviewer describing them as "bar none, the best slippers ever." They’re lined with deliciously soft lamb shearling to keep feet warm and luxuriously cozy while wicking away moisture and sweat. L.L.Bean reportedly sells a pair of these every few seconds during their most popular season — they’re truly that good.

Promising reviews:

"This is my second pair (9 medium) after I'd thoroughly worn out the first pair from several years of use, and I practically live in them. Warm and comfortable, with a tight fit from the shearling lining, it quickly loosens and conforms to the fit of my feet. I especially like the flexible skid resistant sole, as it lets me wear them for a dash out to the woodpile." — Jiminy56

"Comfortable quality! No more cold feet. My floors are cold and so were my feet - until these slippers. Perfect warmth without a sweaty sensation. I was concerned that the slipper wouldn’t be wide enough, but there is plenty of room. Also love the blue color." — Happy Customer
Men's: $89 at L.L.BeanWomen's: $89 at L.L.BeanMen's: $89 at Zappos
13
Amazon
A 3-pack of window insulation shrink kits
This bestselling kit, manufactured by the aptly named Frost King, promises to prevent up to 35% of standard heat loss by insulating and sealing off drafts in your window. It provides a clear plastic sheet that’s easily installed using the provided double-sided tape; for the “shrink” effect, it’s recommended that you use a hair dryer, which will help smooth out any wrinkles and make the sheet fit tightly and snugly against your window.

Promising review:

"We have very drafty windows and the heat would be on 24/7. The mornings were so drafty and so cold. These things really worked and I’m honestly shocked. This morning we woke up and it was 47 outside but inside was 71 WITH the heat off. We don’t turn the heat on during the day anymore and it truly made a huge difference. Ready for the winter and stoked to get my power bill! lol." — William Omler
$5.28 at Amazon
14
L.L.Bean
A set of comfy, toasty 100% cotton flannel sheets
These popular, soft L.L.Bean sheets — rated an impressive 4.7 out of 5 by reviewers — have perfected the Goldilocks effect, designed to keep you toasty in the cold without being too heavy or making you feel too hot. They're so delightfully cozy that reviewers caution that you won't want to get out of bed in the morning.

Promising reviews:

"Hate getting into a cold bed in the winter - these sheets keep the bed cozy no matter how cold it gets." — Nj

"These sheets fit perfectly and they are so soft and warm. The only trouble is I now hate getting up in the morning!" — Mtn Hopper
$119+ at L.L.Bean

