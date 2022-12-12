13 Comfy Slippers From Zappos That Make Perfect Gifts

If there’s a shoe-lover on your gift list this year, chances are you’re feeling stuck about what to get them. Shoes are a pretty personal choice and everyone’s taste is different. But there’s one type of footwear that you can never go wrong with buying for someone else: slippers.

With so many different types of slippers — including those with arch support and ones that can be worn outside — there’s a cozy footwear option for everyone you’re celebrating with this season, and popular brands like Birkenstock, Crocs, Ugg, and Vionic have a ton of comfortable slipper options on sites like Zappos.

From shearling-lined slip-ons to faux fur clogs, our list below has plenty of slippers anyone on your Christmas list would love sinking their feet into.