13 Comfy Slippers From Zappos That Make Perfect Gifts

Give the gift of snug, cozy feet this winter.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

If there’s a shoe-lover on your gift list this year, chances are you’re feeling stuck about what to get them. Shoes are a pretty personal choice and everyone’s taste is different. But there’s one type of footwear that you can never go wrong with buying for someone else: slippers.

With so many different types of slippers — including those with arch support and ones that can be worn outside — there’s a cozy footwear option for everyone you’re celebrating with this season, and popular brands like Birkenstock, Crocs, Ugg, and Vionic have a ton of comfortable slipper options on sites like Zappos.

From shearling-lined slip-ons to faux fur clogs, our list below has plenty of slippers anyone on your Christmas list would love sinking their feet into.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Zappos
Women's Keen Howser III slide
With waterproof protection, a cushioned footbed and a rubber outsole for sturdy traction on ice and snow, these slippers are a must-have for relatives and friends who live where it's cold. They're available in women's sizes 5-11 and in colors like red plaid, dark gray, brown and light gray.
$100 at Zappos
2
Zappos
Men's OluKai Kipuka Hulu slipper
Available in blue, light brown, dark brown and black, this outdoor-friendly slipper is ideal for the person who can't let a morning pass without running at least one errand — comfortably, of course. The shoe has a cushioned gel insert, removable footbed and sheepskin shearling lining. It comes in men's sizes 7-15.
$129.95 at Zappos
3
Zappos
Women's Vionic Relax slipper
Style meets pampering with this gift-worthy slip-on shoe. In addition to its odor-resistant footbed and plush material, this slipper also has a fully adjustable hook-and-loop closure to get the perfect fit. It comes in women's sizes 5-12 and colors like green, black, mauve, gray and leopard print.
$69.95 at Zappos
4
Zappos
Unisex Deer Stags Nordic slipper
With a faux fur collar and an ultra-soft faux shearling lining, this slipper is a must-have for the comfort-lover on your list. It has thick cushioning on the inside and a removable insole that can be replaced with their own orthotic if they want. It comes in women's sizes 9-14 and men's sizes 7-16. Color options include black, blue plaid, red plaid, gray plaid, chestnut and camouflage print.
$29.99 at Zappos
5
Zappos
Unisex Birkenstock Zermatt shearling slipper
Designed with a removable anatomically contoured footbed for arch support, this shearling-lined slipper is perfect for your loved ones who appreciate comfort and warmth. It's available in multiple colors, including pink, black, blue, white, brown and gray. It comes in women's sizes 5-12.5 and men's sizes 6-13.5.
$99.95 at Zappos
6
Zappos
Women's Fireside By Dearfoams shearling slide
If they prefer to have their toes out while lounging around indoors, this moisture-wicking shearling slide is the way to go. It comes in a variety of colors, including pink, gray, light blue, cream, dark blue and black and is available in women's sizes 6-11.
$49.95 at Zappos
7
Zappos
Women's Acorn spa thong slipper
The memory foam insole of this snuggly, plush terry slipper provides adequate arch support and comfort after a long day. It's available in multiple colors like white, pink, dark blue, periwinkle and black and in women's sizes 5-12.
$30.83 at Zappos
8
Zappos
Unisex Crocs classic fur sure clog
For the Croc fan on your list, this fur clog will instantly become their favorite house (or errands) shoe. It has a faux fur lining and a heel strap for a secure fit. It comes in women's sizes 4-11 and men's sizes 2-9. Color options include purple, tan and black.
$45 at Zappos
9
Zappos
Women's L.L.Bean wicked good slipper
For outdoor and indoor use, this wool-lined slipper makes a functional, yet stylish gift option. It comes in brown, berry, pink, navy blue and light blue and in women's sizes 5-11. The suede is also water- and stain-resistant.
$88.11 at Zappos
10
Zappos
Men's Ugg ascot leather slipper
This popular slipper doesn't have over 4,000 five-star ratings for nothing. It's lined with Ugg's unique repurposed wool blend with an exterior made of suede and leather. Men's sizes range from 7-18.
$119.95 at Zappos
11
Zappos
Women's Ugg Scuffette II water-resistant slipper
This plush slipper will be a winner. It has a suede upper and sheepskin lining to keep their feet snug and warm all winter long. It comes in women's sizes 5-12 and in colors such as pink, chestnut, gray, black and animal print.
$94.95 at Zappos
12
Zappos
Women's Bearpaw Loki II slipper
This comfortable open-back slipper is lined with faux sheepskin and is suitable for indoor and outdoor use. It comes in beet red, black, purple and tan in women's sizes 5-11.
$49.99 at Zappos
13
Zappos
Women's Vionic Gemma slipper
This slipper features a classic mule style and an odor-resistant terrycloth-covered footbed. The midsole even has shock-absorbing technology to reduce stress on their feet, ankles and knees. It comes in women's sizes 5-12 and in multiple colors, including green, red, pink, black, leopard print, mustard yellow and tan.
$69.95 at Zappos
