Reviewers Say These Are The Best Backpacks For Commuting

A versatile backpack for the office or traveling

According to The North Face, this bag can stand on its own unsupported, meaning you can set on the ground for a moment without worrying about it spilling out or rolling all over. Water-repellent and surprisingly roomy, this bag is perfect for daily commuting but also for traveling, hiking, school or other out-of-work use."I have a bunch of different backpacks and I am very particular (probably the reason I have so many LOL). I bought the Navy/Meld gray and that is the subject of my review. Absolutely perfect in all aspects, for me: *Perfect Size *Color- so vibrant & visually appealing (this was the main reason I bought it). The pics online don't do it justice! It is a beautiful bag. *Simplicity *Sturdiness/Durability- I can tell already that this backpack is going to last for a long time and hold up to being thrown around, washed, etc.*North Face Brand- I have several of their products and have never been disappointed. Absolutely worth the money, and worth spending a little bit more for quality vs. some of the garbage products that are out there." — Reynold T Whisler