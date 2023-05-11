ShoppingWorkbackpacks

Reviewers Say These Are The Best Backpacks For Commuting

Carry your laptop safely and keep your back feeling good.

Staff Writer

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Backpack-Business-Charging-Resistant-Computer/dp/B06XZTZ7GB?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=645a59b7e4b09eef83023500%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Matein backpack" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="645a59b7e4b09eef83023500" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Backpack-Business-Charging-Resistant-Computer/dp/B06XZTZ7GB?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=645a59b7e4b09eef83023500%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Matein backpack</a>, <a href="https://adidas.njih.net/c/2706071/264102/4270?c=affiliate_2021%E2%81%A1reengagement_window=30d%E2%81%A1channel=affiliates&pid=impactradius_int&is_retargeting=true%E2%81%A1siteid=%7Birpid%7D&subId1=645a59b7e4b09eef83023500&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.adidas.com%2Fus%2Fprime-backpack%2FGA5174.html" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Adidas backpack" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="645a59b7e4b09eef83023500" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://adidas.njih.net/c/2706071/264102/4270?c=affiliate_2021%E2%81%A1reengagement_window=30d%E2%81%A1channel=affiliates&pid=impactradius_int&is_retargeting=true%E2%81%A1siteid=%7Birpid%7D&subId1=645a59b7e4b09eef83023500&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.adidas.com%2Fus%2Fprime-backpack%2FGA5174.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Adidas backpack</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/KROSER-Backpack-Computer-Repellent-Men-Black/dp/B0784LMD7J?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=645a59b7e4b09eef83023500%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Kroser backpack" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="645a59b7e4b09eef83023500" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/KROSER-Backpack-Computer-Repellent-Men-Black/dp/B0784LMD7J?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=645a59b7e4b09eef83023500%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Kroser backpack</a>.
Amazon, Adidas
A Matein backpack, Adidas backpack and Kroser backpack.

The only thing worse than putting on real pants to go back to your in-person job is packing up all your supplies and navigating public transit as your stained tote bag digs into your shoulder.

While we can’t do much about your office dress code, we certainly can give you a selection of the highest-rated, most beloved commuter backpacks that promise to make your morning just a little bit easier.

Whether they’re weather-proof, have a built-in USB port or are equipped with designated laptop pockets or sections, these bags are commuter-approved and here to make your daily trek so much nicer. Some are meant for travel, and some are super good-looking, but all are beloved by folks headed to work and carrying all sorts of tech and files.

We found laptop backpacks for all budgets and styles and all types of commuters, but all of them are here to replace the sad, worn-down bag you’re currently over-stuffing.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Perhaps the most beloved backpack on Amazon
With a 4.8 rating out of 5 and over 50,000 global reviews, this travel laptop bag cannot be overhyped. It has three zippered sections, a hidden pocket at the back, a space for your water bottle, a luggage strap and an external USB port. Need we say more?

Promising review: "I don't usually write reviews but I had to for this awesome backpack. I replaced my year-old one with this bag, and I had no complaints with the old one, but this one is so much better. I work 10-hour days with a 3-hour commute so I need to carry everything I need for the day which is A LOT. I also walk about 4 miles a day so I need something comfortable and this bag does it all. It holds so much without even looking like it, and the padding is so comfortable. I'm so happy I found this bag and listened to all the reviewers. So worth it!" — Si
$29.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A sporty backpack with pockets for everything
This backpack has it all: padded straps, a padded laptop case and room for a set of gym clothes or your office shoes that you switch into after getting off the train. It expands to hold everything you need and has an array of zipper pockets, cinched compartments and little sections for storing everything from pens to chargers.

Promising review: “The backpack itself is perfect for any range of activities. The multiple pockets and zippers means that there is always room for anything that needs to be packed. The main zipper also bolsters a compartment for a laptop or any other large electronic. This backpack is perfect for anyone regardless of what they need to carry.” — Christian
$52 at Adidas (originally $65)
3
Amazon
A luxury leather backpack that's super chic
Introducing the chicest backpack you ever did see. If you want a stylish vegan leather bag, but also want to keep your shoulders and back comfy, you'll love this multipurpose sack from Troubadour. It has a super clean outside with a ton of internal pockets and sections to keep you organized.

Promising review: "Shut the front door and buy this bag! It is so stylish; the perfect backpack for work and travel. It replaced my everyday backpack for work; holding all of my files, portable scanner, laptop etc. with ease. I’ve had a hard time finding a backpack that is comfortable, functional, and professional enough for work. This is it! The straps and back are padded and extremely comfortable. I also appreciate the separate laptop compartment and multiple inside pockets to keep everything safe and organized; not to mention it is waterproof for those days you get caught in the rain. 10 out 10 recommend!" — Samantha B
$195 at Amazon
4
Amazon
An old school doctor's bag-style backpack with a USB port
A backpack for people that don't really use backpacks, this gladstone-style bag has a giant top opening and top handles that enable you to carry it as a tote as well. It comes with a built-in USB port, internal pockets for all your tech and a zippered outside pocket for essentials.

Promising review: "Great quality bag! Perfect size, durable too. Carries everything: water bottle, coffee mug, laptop, iPad, textbooks, folders, lunch, and my purse. Even an extra cardigan right now that it's fall/winter. I love the color too. I highly recommend it. Worth the price will last me a long time. Had it 3 months of daily commute and it still looks like new." — K Muhl
$26.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A colorblocked backpack that looks cute with any outfit
Another backpack that doesn't scream "backpack," this convertible pouch can be used as a tote or knapsack. It has an external USB port, super useful outside pockets and a trendy colorblock pattern that you won't feel dorky wearing with formal work outfits.

Promising review: "The bag looks nicer than the pictures. It can easily hold a 17inch laptop and zip close. Has a cool feature to install a backup battery pack with an external USB plug for charging a phone. It has utility pockets that zip close. The bag replaced a $350 Coach bag that was not very user friendly. That Coach bag could not hold as much as this bag and close to protect electronics from the rain. The ergonomics of the bag makes since too. The Coach was all style no function. My wife likes and uses it!" — Isaac
$33.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A budget-friendly bag with a vintage feel
Mixed materials, a fold-over flap and twin buckles make give this commuter backpack a warm retro feel. It has an external USB port, a laptop section and front zipper pocket for tablets and other small devices.

Promising review: "I use this bag for work and it carries everything that I need. From my laptop, planner, water bottle and lunch. It’s definitely a must buy!" — Leandra N.
$29.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A versatile backpack for the office or traveling
According to The North Face, this bag can stand on its own unsupported, meaning you can set on the ground for a moment without worrying about it spilling out or rolling all over. Water-repellent and surprisingly roomy, this bag is perfect for daily commuting but also for traveling, hiking, school or other out-of-work use.

Promising review: "I have a bunch of different backpacks and I am very particular (probably the reason I have so many LOL). I bought the Navy/Meld gray and that is the subject of my review. Absolutely perfect in all aspects, for me: *Perfect Size *Color- so vibrant & visually appealing (this was the main reason I bought it). The pics online don't do it justice! It is a beautiful bag. *Simplicity *Sturdiness/Durability- I can tell already that this backpack is going to last for a long time and hold up to being thrown around, washed, etc.
*North Face Brand- I have several of their products and have never been disappointed. Absolutely worth the money, and worth spending a little bit more for quality vs. some of the garbage products that are out there." — Reynold T Whisler
$54.95+ at Amazon
8
Amazon
A travel-friendly backpack with all sorts of compartments
Attention, tech lovers: This water-repellent bag fits up to a 17.3-inch laptop. It's also covered in pockets and even has a luggage strap and a little loop for your sunglasses.

Promising review: "For work, I have two laptops, one is normal size and one is 17 inches. I have been using the crappy backpack they give us with the smaller laptop but it wouldn't fit both in it. I finally got tired of smushing them in there and zipping as far as I could. OMG. This bag is magic. It fits SO MANY THINGS. Both laptops fit fine plus everything else I need. SO many compartments. SO comfy. I actually think this will be perfect as a travel carry on bag as well. I will be trying it next time I fly." — Annon
$39.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A weatherproof backpack to keep your tech dry
A waterproof lining and weatherproof exterior make this backpack ideal for commuting in wetter climates. It has a full frontline zipper, so you can open the top flap completely, letting you easily pack everything you need.

Promising review: "I really like this commuter bag. I bought it in olive and the color is super classy. There are quality details and stitching throughout the backpack. It fits my laptop and any other personal items I want to take with me. I love how padded and ergonomic the straps are and how it has a charging cable and so many protective pockets. I really feel like I can travel safe and secure with my electronics with this backpack. I recommend it for anyone wishing to do the same! Your back will also thank you!!" — Jazzma
$175 at Amazon
