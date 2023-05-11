Reviewers Say These Are The Best Backpacks For Commuting

The only thing worse than putting on real pants to go back to your in-person job is packing up all your supplies and navigating public transit as your stained tote bag digs into your shoulder.

While we can’t do much about your office dress code, we certainly can give you a selection of the highest-rated, most beloved commuter backpacks that promise to make your morning just a little bit easier.

Advertisement

Whether they’re weather-proof, have a built-in USB port or are equipped with designated laptop pockets or sections, these bags are commuter-approved and here to make your daily trek so much nicer. Some are meant for travel, and some are super good-looking, but all are beloved by folks headed to work and carrying all sorts of tech and files.

We found laptop backpacks for all budgets and styles and all types of commuters, but all of them are here to replace the sad, worn-down bag you’re currently over-stuffing.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.