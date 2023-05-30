Socks are one of those “never go wrong” gifts — for dads, anyway. The ideal combination of practicality and affordability means that a few pairs might already be in your shopping cart ahead of Father’s Day this year.

This is your sign to consider compression socks as a more thoughtful twist to this gifting classic, thanks to their numerous therapeutic benefits.

A number of podiatrists and medical health professionals recently explained for us the ways in which gentle to firm compression can be essential to foot, leg and vascular health, as well as overall comfort.

For one thing, compression socks and stockings help improve blood flow through the veins and reduce swelling, said Dr. Michael Mazer, a podiatrist and associate of the American College of Foot & Ankle Surgeons. This is particularly beneficial because, as Mazer previously pointed out, we tend to develop various health conditions that can contribute to leg swelling as we age.

He said that this increase in circulation can result in less lower extremity discomfort and prevent muscle fatigue, especially for individuals that are on their feet often.

“Compression socks are useful for lowering the risk of deep vein thrombosis as they mimic the contraction function of the calf muscles, even when you are not walking,” said Dr. Michael Go, an associate professor in the division of vascular diseases and surgery at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, in a previous HuffPost interview about how essential they can be on long flights.

When shopping for compression socks, you may see the term mmHg being referenced. This stands for millimeters of mercury, and is a unit of measure for pressure. Most socks will be in the 15-20 mmHg range, while medical-grade compression levels start off at 30 mmHg.

Add any of the following compression socks to your gift list. Our roundup include pairs at different compression levels, lengths, sizes and fabrics.