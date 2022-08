Kyy 15.6-inch portable monitor

If your job requires you to travel frequently or you work from home (or numerous cafes), a portable monitor can instantly upgrade your setup and make moving around much easier. This ultra-slim lightweight monitor is designed to be taken on the go, and provides full high definition resolution and rich sound from the built-in dual speakers. It has two USB-C ports and a mini HDMI port so it works with multiple devices, including the Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, laptops and smartphones."Working in an office where I'm used to dual monitors, it was a challenge when I would have to travel to work from another place away from my desk. I used to have to try to pack up my laptop and desk monitor and I would worry about something happening to it. This monitor is just the right size, came with a cover that keeps it safe. It fits nicely in my laptop bag, along with my laptop (not bulky). It connects up to my laptop or any device I may have (tablet or cell). The cords that it comes with connects everything together beautifully. I love that I can keep it landscape or stand it on end (portrait) to have a longer page to work with. I highly recommend this if you have to work on the go! Just what I needed. — TiaLuc