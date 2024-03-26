As someone who is genetically gifted with permanent dark under-eye circles, I’ve been well versed in the world of concealers since youth. It’s taken quite a bit of trial and error to land on my favorites, and I’ve had to adjust my routine as my skin’s needs have changed over the last three decades.

There is no one-size-fits-all option when it comes to choosing the right concealer. Your skin plays a pretty large part in the kind of concealer that can best serve your individual needs.

Makeup artist Kierra Lanice told HuffPost that you can enjoy the most benefits and longevity out of the product by taking your skin type into consideration. “If you suffer from dry and aging undereyes, for example, you wouldn’t want to use a mattifying concealer. That would make your eyes look tired, and draw attention to your insecurities. Instead opt for something creamy and radiant to hydrate and brighten the eyes.”

Celebrity makeup artist Tomy Romero noted that those with oily skin types should find a dryer matte formula that dries down to a powdery finish. This can help to prevent natural body oils from moving the concealer around throughout the day. As someone with oily skin, I can attest to the fact that a super creamy, oily formula slides right off my face.

When it comes to applying under-eye concealer, both experts spoke to the importance of prepping the skin before before starting on makeup. “Always use eye cream first!” Lanice said. She explained that the skin around your eyes is four times thinner than the rest of the skin on the face, making this step absolutely imperative. Romero recommends a balmy or rich eye cream for dry skin types and using a toner to remove superficial oils, along with an oil-free primer, for those with oily skin. This can help “prevent the concealer from disappearing,” he said.

Below, we’ve rounded up a selection of concealer recommendations based on our experts’ suggestions. They include a variety of textures, finishes and price points so you can find the one that is most compatible to your skin type and budget.

