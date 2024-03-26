As someone who is genetically gifted with permanent dark under-eye circles, I’ve been well versed in the world of concealers since youth. It’s taken quite a bit of trial and error to land on my favorites, and I’ve had to adjust my routine as my skin’s needs have changed over the last three decades.
There is no one-size-fits-all option when it comes to choosing the right concealer. Your skin plays a pretty large part in the kind of concealer that can best serve your individual needs.
Makeup artist Kierra Lanice told HuffPost that you can enjoy the most benefits and longevity out of the product by taking your skin type into consideration. “If you suffer from dry and aging undereyes, for example, you wouldn’t want to use a mattifying concealer. That would make your eyes look tired, and draw attention to your insecurities. Instead opt for something creamy and radiant to hydrate and brighten the eyes.”
Celebrity makeup artist Tomy Romero noted that those with oily skin types should find a dryer matte formula that dries down to a powdery finish. This can help to prevent natural body oils from moving the concealer around throughout the day. As someone with oily skin, I can attest to the fact that a super creamy, oily formula slides right off my face.
When it comes to applying under-eye concealer, both experts spoke to the importance of prepping the skin before before starting on makeup. “Always use eye cream first!” Lanice said. She explained that the skin around your eyes is four times thinner than the rest of the skin on the face, making this step absolutely imperative. Romero recommends a balmy or rich eye cream for dry skin types and using a toner to remove superficial oils, along with an oil-free primer, for those with oily skin. This can help “prevent the concealer from disappearing,” he said.
Below, we’ve rounded up a selection of concealer recommendations based on our experts’ suggestions. They include a variety of textures, finishes and price points so you can find the one that is most compatible to your skin type and budget.
NYX Professional Makeup HD Studio Photogenic concealer
Rivero recommended this affordable concealer for people of all different skin types. It's available in a wide range of shades and can help to expertly cover up everything from dark circles to blemishes, discoloration and more. It can also be used for contouring and sculpting areas like the chin and cheekbones!
Kosas Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening concealer with caffeine and hyaluronic acid
Lanice points to this concealer's "gorgeous, radiant finish" as a reason why people with sensitive and dry skin types should give it a try. Available in 38 shades, it is also recommended highly by Rivero for those with very dry skin. It harnesses the power of nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, peptides, caffeine, pink algae extract, arnica and panthenol to help diminish dark circles, puffiness, blemishes and redness.
Clé de Peau Beauté Concealer SPF 27
Despite having a disappointingly limited shade range and a relatively high price point, I can't help but rave about this luxury concealer. Anytime I save my pennies, I splurge on a new one. Luckily, it lasts quite a long time, making the investment worth it. It's super long-lasting, looks extremely natural and provides great coverage. It has a silky finish that feels really good and doesn't irritate my sensitive skin or eyes. Rivero agrees that it's a great option for all skin types. It's available in 10 shades.
La Prairie Skin Caviar concealer SPF 15
This multifunctional and versatile concealer, foundation and sunscreen and one is a great pick for those with dry skin, according to Rivero. The high price point is enough to make me feel faint, but take into account that it's extremely versatile and made with high-quality, luxury ingredients. It's available in 11 shades.
Glossier Stretch concealer
Despite the fact that it's a bit on the creamy side, I do love this Glossier concealer. It just feels lush and smooth and perfectly hydrating. I tend to wear it on more casual days when I don't need to worry about makeup lasting for hours upon hours and want a very natural look. Lanice loves it for people with dry and sensitive skin types. It's available in 32 shades.
Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech hydrating + de-puffing concealer with fermented arnica
According to Lanice, this versatile concealer from Lady Gaga's makeup line Haus Labs is best for "dry, normal and even sensitive skin types." It provides medium coverage, is hydrating and has a gorgeous natural finish. It's formulated with ingredients like niacinamide, fermented arnica and hyaluronic acid that can help to brighten, hydrate, plump and reduce the appearance of redness or irritation. It's available in 31 shades.
MAC Pro Longwear Liquid Correcting Concealer
Lanice recommended this iconic MAC concealer for people with oily or normal skin types. It provides full coverage and dries down to a matte finish so you don't have to worry about it sliding off your face. It's lightweight and won't make you feel cakey, even though it gives you a smooth, flawless look all day long. You can get it in 14 shades.
Nars Radiant creamy concealer
Rivero recommends this classic Nars concealer for people with oily skin. Available in 30 shades, it's formulated to resist creasing and transferring, and can help to blur the look of fine lines and wrinkles while brightening the skin. It is long-lasting, hydrating and has an active botanical blend that can help to strengthen the skin's natural moisture barrier.
Hourglass Vanish Airbrush concealer
If you have oily skin then you're going to want to check out the Hourglass concealer, say Rivero. Weightless and waterproof, this concealer provides great full coverage without feeling heavy or caked on. It has a long-lasting formula that doesn't settle into creases and blends seamlessly into your skin, so you look fresh and natural, with an airbrushed finish. It's available in 22 shades.