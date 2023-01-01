32 Things Reviewers Say Are “The Best Thing Since Sliced Bread”

Popular items from this list:
A handheld milk frother
Promising review:
"This is the best thing since sliced bread!
No need to spend a small fortune drinking lattes from overpriced venues. A bit of warmed milk, half and half, cream, or dairy substitute, and I am my own successful barista. It takes only a few minutes to create your highly valued, frothy latte. It takes the same or sometimes less amount of time to clean it. I am in love with this frother.
No need to pay for multiple, expensive attachments that you don’t need. Warm your dairy/non-dairy source, add your spices, and froth away — light, heavy, just right. You make it your way and for a lot less." —SMM
A ChomChom lint roller
Promising reviews:
"I've had cats for 40+ years, and this cat hair remover is the best thing since sliced bread!
You know how your cat picks one place to sit and always go to the same spot? Well, my little grey cat picked a white bedspread — and whenever I get tired of looking at the hair, I give it some swipes with this, and it is white again!!! If you need to get rid of cat hair, give this a try. I don't think you will be sorry." —Cindy S
"I use this for quick cat hair cleanup. It’s the best thing since sliced bread. If you have cats, you should have this." —Kendra
Get it from Amazon for $28.95
A tub of The Pink Stuff
Promising reviews:
"The best thing since sliced bread. I use this bad boy to clean everything and completely swear by all of their products." —Alyssa
A wad preventer to ensure your sheets don't tangle themselves up
Wad-Free
is a small biz from Cyndi Bray. Their products are made in the USA. Just pop the corners of your flat or fitted sheet into the device and you'll never have to deal with tangling and twisting again! Believe it or not (I mean believe it...the reviews are there) the manufacturer even says that your sheets will dry 75% faster and
Promising review:
: "BEST THING SINCE SLICED BREAD!!! Just finished my first wash with these 'wonder' gadgets ... NO clumping, NO rolling up!!! Buying them for all my kids!!!" —SC Retired
Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed
A winged eyeliner stamp
Promising reviews:
"This product is the BEST THING since sliced bread‼️ It performed beautifully on my crepey eyelids
and I received a fair amount of compliments! Even my teenaged granddaughter was impressed." —3GirlsGrammy
"Best thing since sliced bread.
Ok. Listen. I’m a sucker for a good wing. But I got tired of fighting for 30 minutes to get the perfect wing. Now it takes me 10 minutes tops. I can get my left eye boom no problem, my right I struggle with but it’s fine. Easy. I got the 8mm, and I’m going to buy the trio next. LOVE IT. My wife now uses it as well!" —Ashley
A finishing stick that looks like a lil' mascara wand
Promising review:
"This is the best thing since sliced bread! I absolutely love it!" —Janet D. Embrey
A touchless vacuum you can sweep debris right into
Promising review:
: "Best thing since sliced bread!!
If you have arthritis in your knees or a bad back or for any reason it's painful to bend over, you must have this! I'm in my eighties and have arthritic knees and shoulders. I can sweep my whole house in a very short time, and I do it a few times a day, but it's so painful to bend over that I found myself leaving the sweepings in a corner and leaning the broom in front of them to hide them, then once a day bending down with the dust tray to pick them up and dump them in the trash. Then I saw this advertised somewhere, came straight to Amazon and ordered it. I plugged it in, and it sucks up the sweepings in a few seconds. I did find that if I walked close to it it turned on and startled me, so I set it to Manual and that took care of that issue. I've had it only a couple of months, so I can't speak about sturdiness, but I sure do love how it works
right now." —Ann R.
A set of Wonder Hangers
Promising review:
"I purchased multiples of these Wonder Hangers for our small closets. These are really the best thing since sliced bread!!!
Very sturdy, and they work well with all sorts of hangers including plastic ones. I was able to hang 30 additional shirts in one closet
with room to spare. Easy to see clothing and clothes don't wrinkle. Love them!" —Angel's Helper
A pack of Bissell Stomp 'N Go pads
Promising review:
: "The best thing since sliced bread. I have NEVER left a review about anything. I am over the moon with how good these work!
My little dog is old and has accidents. I will continue to use these. SO easy to use. HIGHLY recommend." —Jason G.
A curved shower attachment that shoots out water in a narrow, contoured spray
Promising review:
: "Whoever created this product deserves an all-expenses paid vacation! This is the best thing since sliced bread!
I have two Bichon mixes, both curly little cuties, and they love to play. They come home dirty from doggie daycare, and I am just too lazy to give them a bath. Enter, the Waterpik pet wand, and my problem is solved!! The long hose and the two spray settings makes washing them so much easier. The shampoo just gets washed away so easily. If you have hated washing your pups or whatever animal you may have, give this a try and you will not regret it!!" —Luckyred13
A bottle of Elizavecca's $8 Cer-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment, which delivers results that reviewers claim are just as impressive as another brand that may or may not rhyme with ~Polaflex.~
Promising review:
"Best thing since sliced bread!
Buckle up buttercup, this is the product you’ve been looking for. I have double processed hair. I hadn’t used this before and took it to my salon with me to use after a color and balayage. My stylist applied at the bowl after thorough towel drying. She made sure to comb it through throughly. We let it sit for about 10 minutes. As she was rinsing it out, she asked me to feel it. It felt like satin. After a simple blow-dry it looked like I had had a Brazilian blowout. My stylist was blown away
! If you don’t know what that is, it’s a hair treatment that runs around $300. I use this product about once a week. It is absolutely amazing and has saved my hair from double processing. I have a super long, fine hair, but a lot of it. This stuff is unbelievable, and I am currently on my third order. I feel like this stuff has absolutely saved my hair. I don’t need to use the straightener anymore. I also feel like if I do curl my hair, my curls last longer. My hair is so shiny. I’ve actually had people ask me if my hair is a wig. I cannot stress enough how much I love this product!
" —Susan Cramer
A pack of four toe separators to help eliminate pain caused by bunions
Promising review:
"I love these. I have been in heaven since the first day I used them. When wearing shoes, you forget you have them on. They provide great comfort and pain relief, and you don’t even have to keep making sure they are positioned correctly. They stay in place. Best thing since sliced bread
." —Jacqueline D.
A set of soda can "lids"
Reviewers also swear by these for keeping sand and dirt off the rim at picnics or the beach! Promising review:
"Best thing since sliced bread
. Do you hate it when you when can’t finish your soda or maybe don’t have time? It goes flat real quick if you set it in the fridge. If driving somewhere it’s difficult to handle a can drink sometimes — you’re trying to take a sip and all of a sudden you hit a pot hole. Look out — soda up your nose, down your chin, on your clothes. It doesn’t have to be that way anymore. With these you can enjoy you soda just like it was in a bottle. I was skeptical at first, but sold as soon as I put it on the can. I use it everyday.
Try it I think you’ll like it." —Jonesy
A self-closing, mess-free toothpaste cap
Promising review:
: "I guess I'm just plain lazy. I hate removing and replacing the toothpaste cap everyday. This top is the best thing since sliced bread!
I don't have to fight to get the toothpaste top off and get cramps in my hands. This product is wonderful." —Lynne
A pack of clinical-strength SweatBlock wipes
Apply it every seven days! If you have sensitive skin, the manufacturer suggests you do a spot test first. Promising review:
: "Best thing since sliced bread for this guy
. I sweat a lot. So much so that I had to choose shirts that would hide it. I was skeptical, but I am now on month three and this is amazing. I recommend this to anyone who has stress sweat. There was maybe one day when I probably waited too long between applications, but I applied that night and issue was resolved going forward. I apply every six days. Thank you to the manufacturer and researchers who developed this." —eric
A pack of pH-neutral stainless steel wipes
Promising review:
: "This product is the next best thing to sliced bread
(for the older folks out there who will understand this reference). It has made keeping my stainless appliances looking great, so easy, that I never dread my Saturday morning chores of cleaning the kitchen." —ET
A portable paw washer
The nifty gadget comes in multiple sizes that work for pups as small as a miniature dachshund and as large as a golden retriever. Promising review:
: "This is the best thing since sliced bread!!! I love it! It is so easy to use and does the trick if you have a dog that likes to dig and comes back in the house with mud and grass in his paws! It cleans up easily, and you just dry the dog's paws with a small towel. It's really easy to clean, too, just pour the dirt down the drain or toilet!" —Margie G
A drill brush attachment kit so you can blast away dirt and grime
Each kit comes with three nylon brush attachments that, once attached to a cordless drill, can get to work on your dirtiest sinks, showers, baseboards, and more. Promising review:
: "This is the best thing since sliced bread.
I scrubbed my carpet with a medium brush, and it really saved my arm. I used the smaller attachment to clean the tires on my wife's car, and again, saved me a ton of elbow grease. I'm gonna buy another set of stiff brushes, maybe two. You can use these for all sorts of tough, time-consuming chores. Highly recommend." —Mark
A magnetic stove shelf
StoveShelf
is a US-based small business that specializes in stove shelves for various sizes of stoves.
Promising review:
"This shelf is absolutely the best thing since sliced bread!!!
I love it and so does my husband. It adds a special touch to my stove adding beauty and functionality. This will make a great gift 🤔💖💗💗" —Elissa
A set of magnetic air fryer cheat sheets you can affix to your fridge
The set comes with two different-size magnets. Promising review:
. Promising review:
"Best thing since sliced bread. Hands down the best addition to my air fryer. Quick reference allows for accurate cooking of so many different things." —Stephen Hall
A set of four sheet fasteners that are basically like suspenders for your mattress
Promising review:
"Best thing since sliced bread. Holy cow these things changed my life!
I never knew how to tell when your we're getting old, but apparently getting excited about sheet fasteners is definitely a sign 😅" —Jody
A cutlery organizer smartly designed to save a buttload of space
Promising review:
: "Best thing since sliced bread. If you are limited on drawer space (I have three) do yourself a favor and get one of these. It's so darn simple, why didn't I think of this. I love it, and it freed up a lot of drawer space for me." —Diane B.
A vacuum attachment you can use to suck lint out of your dryer
Promising review:
: "Best thing since sliced bread!
I had another bran, but it was clumsy and hard to use, so I threw it away. I was hoping this one would be better, and oh I could not be happier. Easy to use, does a great job, buy one now!!!!" —Anna Mulligan
A Squatty Potty
Promising review:
: "What did I ever do without this thing?! This is the best thing since sliced bread. If only every bathroom had one!" —Jennifer
An exfoliating mitt
Promising review:
"The best thing since sliced bread!!!! LOVE IT !! Worked magic on very, very dry skin. Looking forward to next soaking bath!" —Deb
A Wet & Forget weekly cleaner
Promising reviews:
: "Best invention since sliced bread! Being disabled, it is extremely difficult to clean my shower well. This is a lifesaver!" —Pam Berry
"Best thing since sliced bread.
A light spray once a week (10 days if only one person using shower) and no more hard water build up to catch dirt or soap scum. No more water spots on glass. I’m old and scrubbing the shower is painful... I only scrub once (maybe twice) a YEAR! Spray lightly from as far back as possible. You don’t need a lot. I spray after I shower then use a plastic pitcher to rinse it out before my next shower. Warning! Rinse floor before getting in! It is slippery." —Grandy A
An angled dry-erase desktop whiteboard
Promising review:
"I love this thing! I was so tired of using paper to write notes for my business. Now I use this thing to keep track of notes and orders in process. Best thing since sliced bread! I bought another today!
" —karencav
A pair of prism spectacles
Promising review:
"I think this is the best thing since sliced bread!
I have a lot of pain in my neck when watching TV. I don't understand all the reviews about 'finger prints' on the glasses... all you have to do is clean them with an eyeglass cloth and BAM! prints are gone. This will save my neck when bingeing Netflix and such!!!!
" —NatNatJones
A set of silicone stove counter gap covers
The covers just slip right into the gap — there's no adhesive involved — so you can easily remove and clean them whenever necessary. Promising review:
: "They fit perfect between the stove and the counter and are so easy to install. I just had to cut a little bit off so it was flush with the counter. Best thing since sliced bread!
All the scraps are no longer falling between my stove and counter!" —Nanny
A Bissell Little Green carpet and upholstery cleaner
Promising review:
: "This cleaner falls in the 'best thing since sliced bread' category.
It is really straightforward and easy to use. Simple design. No bells and whistles. It is very light and easy to use so instead of lugging the bulky steam cleaner from the basement, I can get to spills right away before they soak in (like the red wine on our cream-colored carpet.) I am so amazed at how well it cleans. Easy to clean upholstery. Great for kid and pet stains. Because using it is so effortless, I no longer procrastinate cleaning the carpeting in the car. It has really good suction so carpets dry quickly. I thought I might need the the model that heats water, but this one works quite well. I keep a spray bottle with carpet cleaner and water for small stains so I don't have to fully fill the tank. The Little Green has saved me so much work.
" —S. Martinez
A big ol' bag of powdered cheddar cheese
Promising review:
: "I used a tiny bit of this cheese powder on my fried rice (which had gone a bit bland in the fridge) and couldn't have been more pleased. I now have at least a dozen ideas of what to do with it. Corn muffins, chicken breading, in meatballs, on veggies, on roasted potatoes or seasoned fries, in homemade mac and cheese, tuna salad, garlic toast, salads, homemade white cheddar popcorn, etc. Best thing since sliced bread!
" —Rebecca H.
And a jetted tub cleaner
Each bottle gets you four cleanings. Just dump it in, fill your tub, run the jets, and it'll flush out soap scum, mold, and whatever other gunk your Whirlpool is harboring. Promising review:
: "Best thing since sliced bread. Unbelievable product and stellar results." —Amazon Customer