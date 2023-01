32 Things Reviewers Say Are “The Best Thing Since Sliced Bread”

A touchless vacuum you can sweep debris right into

: "If you have arthritis in your knees or a bad back or for any reason it's painful to bend over, you must have this! I'm in my eighties and have arthritic knees and shoulders. I can sweep my whole house in a very short time, and I do it a few times a day, but it's so painful to bend over that I found myself leaving the sweepings in a corner and leaning the broom in front of them to hide them, then once a day bending down with the dust tray to pick them up and dump them in the trash. Then I saw this advertised somewhere, came straight to Amazon and ordered it. I plugged it in, and it sucks up the sweepings in a few seconds. I did find that if I walked close to it it turned on and startled me, so I set it to Manual and that took care of that issue. I've had it only a couple of months, so I can't speak about sturdiness, butright now." — Ann R.