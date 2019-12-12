12 Timeless Cookbooks That Experienced Cooks Swear By

While contemporary cookbooks like Alison Roman’s “Nothing Fancy” may top 2019 foodie wish lists, timeless classics from the past five, 10 or even 30 years may be exactly what the budding chef in your life needs this holiday. Kitchen staples like “The Good Housekeeping Illustrated Cookbook” have survived decades for a reason: They’re simple and low-fuss with downright delicious recipes that stand the test of time. Even better? These classic collections inspired many of today’s top food influencers.