10 Great Cookbooks To Give To Young Adults Who Are Leaving The Nest

“Made in India: Recipes from an Indian Family Kitchen” by Meera Sodha

This book landed a permanent home on food writer and recipe developer Ashley Fagan’s cookbook shelf.“Her recipes are approachable and realistic for the home cook,” she said. "I adore the heartwarming stories Meera shares about her Indian heritage and living in London.”Sodha opens this book by dispelling the myth that Indian food is complicated. Through 130 easy recipes, suggestions for “First-timer Meals” and “Midweek Meals,” as well as guidance on kitchen equipment, she shows how approachable it can be to prepare at home. Each recipe starts with a family story of where it came from, followed by ingredients in different color text to make them standout, and a section for what to do with leftovers.Best, though, is her chapter simply called “Help.” In clear language, she explains what to do if you added too much salt or spilled turmeric on your shirt. This is gold for a new cook.