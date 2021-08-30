10 Great Cookbooks To Give To Young Adults Who Are Leaving The Nest

College is back in session, meaning young adults are moving out of their parents’ nests and cooking for themselves — maybe for the first time. Whether they’re cooking in their dorm kitchens, leasing their first apartment with friends, buying a first home or moving into their first solo pad, they probably need some foundational cooking knowledge to keep them from resorting to leftover pizza.
These cookbooks recommended by recipe developers, food writers and kitchen gurus will get new chefs excited about breaking out some pots and pans and creating their own flavorful meals.
Advertisement
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
“Joy of Cooking: 75th Anniversary Edition” by Irma S. Rombauer, Marion Rombauer Becker, Ethan Becker
Amazon
2
“Better Homes & Gardens New Cookbook”
Amazon
3
“Cook This Book: Techniques That Teach and Recipes to Repeat” by Molly Baz
Amazon
4
“Minimalist Baker's Everyday Cooking: 101 Entirely Plant-based, Mostly Gluten-Free, Easy and Delicious Recipes” by Dana Shultz
Amazon
5
“Isa Does It: Amazingly Easy, Wildly Delicious Vegan Recipes for Every Day of the Week” by Isa Moskowitz
Amazon
6
“Twelve Recipes” by Cal Peternell
Amazon
7
“Life Is What You Bake It: Recipes, Stories, and Inspiration to Bake Your Way to the Top” by Vallery Lomas
Amazon
8
“Made in India: Recipes from an Indian Family Kitchen” by Meera Sodha
Amazon
9
“Every Grain of Rice: Simple Chinese Home Cooking” by Fuchsia Dunlop
Amazon
10
“How to Cook Everything The Basics: All You Need to Make Great Food” by Mark Bittman
Amazon
The Best Tiki Drink Cookbooks