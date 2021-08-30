10 Great Cookbooks To Give To Young Adults Who Are Leaving The Nest

“Life Is What You Bake It: Recipes, Stories, and Inspiration to Bake Your Way to the Top” by Vallery Lomas

As much as “Twelve Recipes” is a roadmap for cooking and life from a father to sons, “Life is What You Bake It” is an homage to the women who raised and inspired Vallery Lomas, winner of “The Great British Baking Show.” It is steeped with family lore and lessons, as well as delicious confections like mint moon pies and red velvet sheet cake.Baking can be daunting, even for some experienced cooks, but Lomas sets up readers for success with detailed head and endnotes, QR codes that reveal instructional video tutorials for fundamental techniques, and tips for make-ahead steps and storage. As with all baking, the chemistry of time, temperature and ingredients takes practice. But Lomas’s words of wisdom, family stories and heartfelt tone will be a welcome balm for those missing home — and wanting a fresh-baked biscuit with some homemade strawberry jam.