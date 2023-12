Authentic Korean sauces from Kim'C Market or Gotham Grove

"'Jang' is a catch-all phrase for sauces, particularly of fermented kinds, that makes huge building blocks for Korean cuisine. They are the mother sauces of Korean food. Kisoondo Doenjang (fermented soy paste), Gochujang (fermented chili paste) and soy sauces are some of the best you can find. Headed by the matriarch Soondo Ki, who is a designated Korean Food Grand Master, these sauces are made with hyper-local ingredients in Damyang, South Korea, in a super traditional way that her family held together for over 300 years. When I visited them, I was blown away by their deep commitment to tradition and craft. I used to buy luggage full of their sauces on my way back from Korea, but now you can just get them more easily from KimC Market or Gotham Grove. Just like a really great olive oil or parmigiano reggiano, it will instantly transform your dishes, whether you're making bulgogi, bibimbap or adding a bit of it into any soups and broth as a secret ingredient. Highly recommend it." — Ji Hye Kim, chef/owner of Miss Kim in Ann Arbor, Michigan