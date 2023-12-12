If you have some serious home chefs in your life or just love to cook (and eat) with your friends and family, kitchen presents can be the secret to nailing gift-giving. From annual cookie swaps to seven-course meals, many holiday traditions revolve around food, so giving someone something they can use to keep these rituals going is the perfect blend of practical, thoughtful and delicious.

But it can be hard to gauge what the home chefs in your life want from Santa, especially if you hope to keep some of the surprise factor as they’re unwrapping. So instead of directly asking what kitchen gear they need, we did the heavy lifting for you: We asked our favorite chefs, bakers, restauranteurs and cookbook authors for the best culinary-related treats to give this season.

While some options borderline professional equipment (i.e. cost more that $200), there are plenty of under $100 items that are perfect for more casual cooks or anyone who wants to step up their spice cabinet.