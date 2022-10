Our Place Perfect Pot and Mini Perfect Pot

"My favorite pot to make a 'one-pot' meal is from Our Place: the ... multipurpose 'Perfect Pot'. This beauty is not only fully functional, it's also stylish and will upgrade your kitchen interior game instantly. ... The size allows me to cook a large amount of broth at one time filled with several ingredients like mirepoix, kumbu, scallions, fresh herbs, and more. I use it often for slow cooking; however, you can also use it for several other cooking methods like deep frying, baking, braising, and roasting. ... Once you've completed your cooking, the ... pot also shows off in the dining room by becoming the main attraction of your ... table. The ... pot truly lives up to its name and comes in handy for your next family-style dinner and large gatherings." — Rāsheeda Purdie , a chef instructor with CUNY Hostos Community College and host of ラーメン Byrā ramen pop-ups across New York City.Priyanka Naik, a low-waste vegan chef, author of " The Modern Tiffin" and The Washington Post’s Ecokitchen columnist, recommends the Our Place Mini Perfect Pot . "It's the perfect size to make comforting dishes like polenta, oatmeal, soups, sambar, daal, rice. And I LOVE the mini size, because it's perfect to make minimal amounts for 2-4 people! And it stores easily in NYC apartments. I recently used it to make a spiced mixed berry low-waste compote that I use on top of pancakes, oatmeal, toast and store in an air-tight jar in the fridge!"While Our Place’s mini pot is currently out of stock, you can sign up for the waitlist here , or try out a similarly-sized and highly-rated option from Caraway below that also offers a ceramic non-stick coating.