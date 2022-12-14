The Best Cookware Sets On Amazon, From Affordable To Splurge-Worthy

Whether you’re looking for a gift for your favorite chef or someone who just moved into a new place, or you want to upgrade your own kitchen for the holidays, there’s one item that’s sure to fit the bill: a quality cookware set.
A true kitchen essential, cookware sets provide everything anyone needs to cook scrumptious meals, including a variety of pots and pans for specific dishes. And even if you’re buying for someone who already has a set, they’ll definitely appreciate having a shiny new collection to break in.
But with so many brands (and off-brands) to choose from, it can be difficult to pick one that’s actually worth the money and that they’ll truly want to use. Plus, you want to make sure that it will arrive on time so they can unwrap it on Christmas Day (or even Christmas Eve if they really can’t wait).
That’s why we did the hard work for you and dug through tons of Amazon pages to find the ones with the highest overall ratings (just make sure you’re an Amazon Prime member to get the fastest shipping).
Below, we listed the best cookware sets on Amazon that make kitchen-worthy gifts, at every price point.
Amazon Basics 8-piece nonstick cookware set
This budget-friendly cookware set includes an 8-inch fry pan, 10-inch fry pan, 1.5-quart sauce pan with lid, 2-quart saucepan with lid, and a 3-quart casserole pan with lid. Each pan is made of durable aluminum and has a nonstick coating and soft grippable handles.
Calphalon 15-piece space-saving nonstick set
While you may know Calphalon for its line of espresso machines and air fryer ovens
, the kitchen brand also offers cookware sets, such as this one that comes with everything needed to cook delicious meals. It includes an 8-inch fry pan, 10-inch fry pan, 2.5-quart sauce pan with cover, 3.5-quart sauce pan with cover, 3-quart saute pan with cover and a 8-quart stock pot with cover. The set is also small-kitchen friendly as each piece stacks and nests in any order for convenient storage.
T-fal 17-piece hard anodized nonstick set
With a whopping 17 pieces in this kitchen essentials set, the receiver of this gift will surely be thanking you for years to come. It includes a variety of cookware items, like an 11.5-inch fry pan with lid, 10.25-inch square griddle, 1-quart saucepan with lid and a 2-quart saucepan with lid. Each pot and pan also has a thermo spot indicator in the center to let them know when they're preheated to perfection.
All-Clad 10-piece copper core set
If want to splurge on your favorite chef this year, look no further than this shiny 10-piece cookware set. The heavy duty set comes with an 8- and 10-inch fry pan, 2- and 3-quart sauce pans with lids, a 3-quart saute pan with lid and an 8-quart stockpot with lid. Each piece is constructed with stainless steel, aluminum and copper core for long-lasting use.
Cuisinart 11-piece stainless steel set
This all-inclusive, professional-grade stainless steel set has over 53,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, making it a definite gift-worthy item to add to your cart. It comes with pieces like a 1.5-quart saucepan with glass cover, 2.5-quart saucepan with glass cover and a 3-quart saucepan with a helper handle and glass cover.
KitchenAid 10-piece hard anodized set
From the brand that brought you the cult-favorite KitchenAid mixer
is this durable cookware set, which comes with 10 hard-anodized aluminum pieces, including a 3-quart saucepan with lid, 6-quart stockpot with lid and an 11.25-inch grill pan.
Caraway 12-piece nonstick ceramic set
For the person with a colorful kitchen, this nonstick cookware set is the perfect gift. The smooth ceramic set comes in sage green, marigold, cream, gray, navy blue and terracotta. It comes with 12 pieces, including a 10.5-inch frying pan, 3-quart sauce pan with lid and a 6.5-quart Dutch oven with lid.
Carote 10-piece granite nonstick set
This brown granite cookware set was just made for the person you know with an aesthetically pleasing kitchen. It comes with 9.5-inch and 11-inch frying pans, a 3.7-quart saute pan with lid, a 1.5-quart saucepan with lid and 2.3-quart and 4.3-quart casserole pans with lids.
Ninja Foodi NeverStick 12-piece set
Ninja doesn't just make powerful blenders
; the kitchenware brand also offers an array of baking and cooking sets. This set comes with 12 pieces, including an 8-inch fry pan, 10.25-inch fry pan with glass lid, 12-inch fry pan with glass lid and a 1.5-quart saucepan with glass lid. Each piece has hard-anodized exterior to protect the pieces from wear and tear.
Rachael Ray Cucina 12-piece nonstick set
If they were diehard fans of Rachael Ray's cooking show, they'll appreciate this vibrant cookware set, which comes with 12 pieces. Color options include red, blue, purple, brown, gray and yellow. Each piece is made of sturdy aluminum and an enamel porcelain exterior. All the handles also have rubber grips to protect their hands while cooking.