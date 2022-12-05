shoppingTechGift Guidesgift ideasgadgets

35 Gadget Gifts That Just Look Really, Really Cool

Glowing lightsaber chopsticks, a cassette-shaped flash drive, a handmade wooden wireless phone charger, and other gifts that'll impress your friends and loved ones.
Jonathan Mazzei
Popular items from this list include:

• A portable mini Crock-Pot that can heat up packed lunches and meals on the go.

• A compact light-up Bluetooth speaker that plays music, allows for hands-free calls and has a surprisingly clear sound.

• A fast-heating mini waffle maker that people use to make an array of non-breakfast items like paninis, pizza and more.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
www.amazon.com
An incredibly detailed, dual color moon-shaped light
Available in four sizes and two colors.

Promising review: "I originally bought the 7-inch moon for my husband as a gift of 'I love you to the moon and back' for our anniversary... Well, I loved his moon so much that I kept stealing it from our bedroom and taking it to the living room. So I bought myself the 5.9-inch moon to compare sizes and have one to call my own. As it turns out, the slightly smaller 5.9-inch one is just as amazing as the seven-inch.

These moons charge up fast with a cord (with a cool 'blue moon' color when charging) and then once charged, they are completely free from cords or any connection dependence. They light up with a very detailed real moon surface design in white or yellow, and it will totally mesmerize you. You can literally 'hold the whole moon in your hand' and use it as a cordless and battery-free lamp, a nightlight, a lantern or quasi-candle in the dark. The wood stand is sleek and super easy to assemble, and is a perfect accent to any room décor. These moons are the best gift for friends, family, co-workers, kids, pets and spouses." — Amazon customer
$16.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A compact, waterproof coffee mug warmer with three heat settings
Available in eight colors.

Promising review: "One of those items I didn’t know I needed until I had it. As a busy mom of two little ones, I can’t even remember the last time I got to finish a hot cup of coffee. Until now! This truly kept my coffee warm for literal hours. And I love the wood grain look of it. It’s nice and doesn’t look cheap at all. I’m going to keep it on my desk for when I’m working, and I’ll never go without hot coffee again!" — ADR80
$20 at Amazon
3
Heather Braga / BuzzFeed
A Baby Yoda night-light
Promising review: "So cute and I love that it turns on when it senses it is dark. Would also make a cute gift! Could be brighter, but it is perfect for what I was looking for and adds fun to my home." — Julie
$6.42 at Amazon
4
Amazon
And a Baby Yoda Bluetooth speaker
It has a 30-foot range and comes with a strap to easily attach to a backpack.

Promising review: "This thing is amazing!!!! Super small but very, very loud!! Way better than I could have ever expected!!! Sound quality is clear. Overall love this and I love Baby Yoda!! Definitely will be buying some as gifts for the future!" —Amazon customer
$19 at Amazon
5
amazon.com
A super slim wireless charger
Promising review: "One of the most aesthetically pleasing wireless chargers I've ever seen and used. I've tried different ones and they either take too long to charge and get hot or are bulky. This one is perfect for leaving at home, work and taking with you to travel." — Ken
$12.99+ at Amazon
6
Uncommon Goods
A handmade wood wireless charger
The wireless charging system is compatible with recent models of Apple, Samsung, and Google phones.

Promising review: "A work of art that doubles as a wireless charger! I was so pleased with this purchase. The wood and craftsmanship are of good quality, and it has a nice weight to it. I love how stylish it is-not an eyesore like many gadgets. It blends in perfectly and looks like part of the decor." — D-Nice
$99 at Uncommon Goods
7
amazon.com
A 3D effect essential oil diffusing LED light made of glass
Promising review: "This is a gorgeous oil diffuser! I purchased this and I LOVE it! It's so beautiful, I get countless compliments on it, and several friends have now purchased their own. It looks expensive, not cheap or cheesy. You won't be disappointed!" — Brooks Family
$33.97 at Amazon
8
www.amazon.com
A trending rotating digital alarm clock and device charger
Promising review: "Love love love this clock...sleek and definitely a statement piece. Alarm is subtle it will definitely wake you up however it will not scare the B-Jesus out of you. Love the extra ports on the side to charge other things with it." — Meika B.
$19.59+ at Amazon
9
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A flameless and rechargeable electric lighter
Promising review: "People also swear by this for camping! It comes in other pretty colors, but I am especially partial to this one because I bought it for my parents (their kitchen is entirely pink and one of my favorite places on Earth), and this was SO EASY to use — not to mention super safe! I'm a big weenie about fire (lol, self-preservation) so I've always stuck to extended arm gas lighters, but this is much better for the environment (plus cuter), so I feel a lot better about using it." –– Emma Lord, Buzzfeed
$10.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
A gorgeous, iridescent AirPods case
Promising review: "Super cute and durable case! As described! Love the clean iridescent look!" — Lauren Acosta
$9 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A light saber umbrella
It's powered by three AAA batteries and has seven LED color options. There's an on/off button as well as a flashlight on the bottom.

Promising review: "This umbrella ROCKS! It was a gift for my husband. It dries quickly so he doesn't have to carry around a dripping umbrella. The 'saber' aspect of it has the option to choose a color or even have them alternate. They all look really vivid and beautiful, especially at night. The flashlight on the bottom is really helpful at night when we're walking our dog, too. My husband gets tons of comments on this umbrella, and I plan to buy more in the future. Really, it's the coolest umbrella ever." — TrivialShark388
$29.59+ at Amazon
12
Amazon
A pair of BPA-free, reusable glowing chopsticks
Promising review: "I purchased these for a friend's birthday present (he is a sushi waiter) and these are flippin' AMAZING. I ordered two sets by mistake, but I am totally keeping the second pair for another gift (or for myself!). These are sure to be great conversation pieces and attention-getters. Way to go!" — T. Redwood
$10.97 at Amazon
13
UncommonGoods
A magic-looking automatic pan stirrer
Promising review: "Honestly I laughed at myself for buying this. I stopped laughing the first time I used it! What a help! It freed me up to do other things while it stirred the sauce that needed constant attention. Bought another one! Not laughing now!" — Luvdvm
$25 at Uncommon Goods
14
Amazon
A pair of LED faucet lights that change color based on the temperature of the water
These lights use a built-in generator, so no need to worry about batteries or electricity. Each light has three colors that will change depending on the temperature of the water being used.

Promising review: "One of my all time fav items! I have been using this product for about six years. It needs replacing about once a year but it is so worth it! I enjoy the color changes. It starts as blue when the water is cold, changing to green as it gets warmer and finally to red when the water is hot. It's the coolest thing ever. I have it installed on my kitchen faucet. I get tons of compliments whenever people see it! And it's as easy as changing a light bulb! Only takes about 30 seconds to install! If you like light-y things, you'll love this!" — Kathy S.
$12.39 at Amazon
15
amazon.com
A color-changing shower head
Promising review: "Thankfully, the other good reviews on this product led me to purchase! What makes this a great buy is that it's actually a good showerhead! Nice water pressure, easy to install, and the colored LED lights really work. So relaxing. I was worried the lights might become annoying and flashy, but not the case. I just bought another one for my second bathroom. It's not a luxury head with settings, but you get way more than what you paid for on this. *Word of advice: if you turn off the bathroom lights and just use the calming lights of the head, as soon as you turn off the shower you'll be in pitch black! BE CAREFUL! Maybe prepare ahead of time and use the LED lights to navigate to the real light!" — Dalirenee
$22.99+ at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
A pair of rechargeable hand warmers with three temperature levels
Promising review: "This hand warmer is amazing! My hands are constantly cold and I've tried all sorts of products to help keep them warm but nothing has worked until now. I charge the hand warmer every night with a standard USB charger and the next day, I have hours of warmth. The three temperature settings are very helpful — I use the highest setting when I'm outdoors for long periods of time and the lower settings when I'm indoors (e.g., sitting at my desk or in a cold movie theater). I've already given hand warmers as gifts to several cold-handed friends and family members and they're loving it as well. I hope Ocoopa comes out with a foot warmer next!" — RK
$59.99 at Amazon
17
Skylight Frame
A digital touchscreen photo frame
It has 8 GB of storage, which is enough to display 8,000+ photos. The frame is available in two sizes.

Promising review: "Fabulous! We moved to the US 10 years and so connection with family back home is vital. We bought this for my 86-year-old mother-in-law in the UK last Christmas, so that we could share moments with her across the miles. The whole family has embraced it and now she sees all those special photos. It is easy to use - she doesn’t have to do anything." — Anne-Marie W.
$159 at Skylight Frame
18
www.amazon.com
An attachable cat-shaped light for selfies
Promising review: "Don't be fooled by how cheap the price is or how small it looks!!! I just got it a few minutes ago and already I'm in love with it!!! It's little so it can easily be carried in a purse. Some selfie lights are so huge and distracting that it looks silly and attracts too much attention. Not this one! I love that it's adjustable unlike others. It has three lights and each has three levels!!!! And each makes you look amazing!

The lights are powerful and the lower level ones are really nice and dimmer. I love that because this selfie light is adjustable, it can easily serve as a reading mini clip on lamp too! Even a small little night light because it stands on its own. This is a selfie light you can use for many things. Plus, it's rechargeable so no need for batteries, which is so convenient. If you're looking for a selfie light you gotta give this a try! I promise you won't regret!! A+" — Ena

Promising review: "This little light is so powerful! I use it for online teaching! It lights up my face and background perfectly! I love it because I can easily travel with it instead of bringing a larger, bulkier light. It clips right onto my iPad. I also use it with my Google Pixel with the case on. The best feature is that you can charge the light while using it. The battery life is great for such a tiny light. I can use it steadily for about three hours before the battery runs out. I've been using it for over a month almost daily and it's still going strong! Plus...kitty ears!" — Kindle customer
$14.99 at Amazon
19
West Elm
A large and mesmerizing gem lamp
With Front Door Delivery, this item ships from West Elm's Distribution Center by UPS and arrives to your home within four to five business days of order receipt. .
$199 at West Elm
20
Amazon
A large spa-like rain showerhead
Promising review: "It was super easy to install and works amazing! I love it so much and the flow of water is perfect and so relaxing. It's a real steal for the price (which had made me skeptical it would work right). It works so great though, super luxurious." — Sarah Katherine
$37 at Amazon
21
Uncommon Goods
A set of wooden long-distance touch lamps
Every time you touch yours, theirs lights up, letting them know that you're thinking about them.

Promising review: "Sending good vibes and love between Oregon and Missouri.This was a gift from my daughter's family to my husband for his birthday. We placed it where we see it frequently. We miss seeing our grandchildren and love to see the color change indicating that someone has walked by and tapped to say hi! My grandson and husband had dueling taps that was quite funny. I received a text stating that my 12 year old grandson was not going to bed because he wanted to be the last tap. So my husband aka Grandpa finally gave in and 'let him win.' This was a PERFECT GIFT!" — Auban
$198 at Uncommon Goods
22
Amazon
Colorful corded earbuds with a large number of positive reviews
Promising review: "Compared to MANY other earbuds that I've had that cost $75, $100, $150, these sound as good as any of them. I'm astounded! I use these for running, and I've attached them to my sunglasses along with my iPod Shuffle. I figured for $8, I could afford to sweat up a few of these and replace them whenever I needed to. I'VE RUN 1,500 MILES WITH THESE in the last year and a half! I've gone through four pairs of New Balance shoes, two iPod Shuffles, three pairs of sunglasses, and am on the SAME set of earbuds! And, THEY STILL SOUND GREAT!" — Gene Goodell
$9 at Amazon
23
Amazon
A robot vacuum
This robot vacuum has an infrared-sensor for evading obstacles and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls. It also automatically recharges so it's always ready to clean. It comes with a remote control (two AAA batteries included), charging base, AC power adapter, cleaning tool, an extra set of high-performance filters, four side brushes, and five cable ties. It can clean continuously for up to 100 minutes.

Promising review: "I wanted to try out a vacuum robot but wasn’t looking to spend $500. I got this based on the great reviews and low price and I have not been disappointed. I have it set to go off every morning at 9 AM, and it cleans for at least an hour and a half before it returns to the charging stand due to low battery. I love the fact that at any point I can just pick it up and carry it to one of our upstairs rooms and let it clean there, and I can be doing things while it’s vacuuming.

It will sense when it’s reached an edge and will not go off the stairs. I was amazed that for the first five days it would come back full of dirt even though we vacuumed fairly regularly. Now that it’s running every morning it comes back about half full (we have a dog an a cat), still incredible that it finds that much dirt and hair! It does a pretty good job getting over the transitions in our floor, only occasionally needing a little nudge.

It seems to have a sensor directly in front of it and will avoid obstacles straight ahead, the obstacles to the side it will gently bump into and then continue to turn a couple degrees and try again until it gets itself back out. Although I love it, our cat is very suspicious and follows it around everywhere." —Dahna Brinkley
$129 at Amazon
24
Amazon
A fun desk lamp and pen holder designed to look like a plant
It's malleable and has three brightness settings.

Promising review: "I bought this as a gift for a gift exchange at work (one of those variations of the game where you don't know who will end up with the gift). People were so excited about this gift and many people wanted it! I hoped it would live up to the hype once the box got opened, but it must have because soon after someone else in that department had gone out and bought themselves a matching one because they were so jealous! Haha I'm not in that department so I don't see how the lamps operate day-to-day, but almost a year later I still pass by and see them on my coworkers' desks stocked with pens or little trinkets in the little holes and the leaf lights turned on from time to time." –– Amazon customer
$15 at Amazon
25
Amazon
A cute mini cactus humidifier perfect for desktops
It's USB-powered and automatically shuts off after four hours.

Promising review: "This little thing did wonders for my skin in my office. I'm right next to a window so I often have to run my space heater, which dries the daylights out of my skin. This thing is easy to set up, well worth the money, and super cute. My eyes and nose stay moisturized, and my skin looks better than it ever does in the winter. It's made for small spaces, so make sure you're within a foot or two of the mist so you can benefit fully." — Amazon customer
$13.89 at Amazon
26
www.amazon.com
A heated eye massager
Promising review: "I saw this product on one of Amazon’s must-have TikTok videos and I knew I had to get it. It was so worth it — even though price may seem higher compared to other sellers, this is for sure a good investment piece. The quality is top notch, the strap that goes around your head is comfortable, and most importantly, the duration of each mode is long enough that it doesn’t interrupt your rest. I work a 12-hour night shift as a nurse and this technology has helped me get through the night easily." — Amazon customer
$69.99 at Amazon
27
TheBlankRecordStore/Etsy
A cassette-shaped flash drive
The Blank Record Store is a Sheffield, UK-based small business from designer and creator Tiffany Roddis.

Promising review: "I gave my wife a 'mixtape' on a flash drive on our first date. I bought this to surprise her with a collection of all the mixtapes I have made for her since with some new tunes for our four-year anniversary! Love this!" — Deegan Adams
$22.54+ at Etsy
28
Amazon
A Dracula-inspired garlic chopper named Gracula
They can also use it to chop nuts, fruits, and veggies.

Promising review: "I purchased this as a gift for my friend who is a fantastic cook — she uses fresh ingredients almost exclusively — but pressing fresh garlic is a task usually delegated. No longer — Gracula is there for her. She uses him nearly every time she needs garlic (which is basically daily) and months later still makes a point of saying how much she enjoys the gift. I'm pretty sure she likes it better than other gifts I've gotten her, which were more expensive/thought out, and I'm fairly certain it's what took me from 'good friend' to 'best friend,' but it be that way sometimes. Anyway, definitely recommended for people who cook with garlic and have a sense of humor." — L
$24.95 at Amazon
29
Amazon
A portable mini Crock-Pot to heat meals on the go
It has a 20-ounce capacity, a dishwasher-safe removable container, and a spill-proof lid.

Promising review: "Love this food warmer. I use it for lunch and dinner at work every day. I meal prep by freezing big batches of food in small freezer bags and place them inside of coffee mugs so the food is in a shape that will fit in the Crock-Pot. I let the food cook from frozen for about two hours and it comes out perfectly." — Karen w.
$36.50 at Amazon
30
amazon.com
A very cute magnetic key holder
Promising review: "This is one of the most useful purchases I've ever made on Amazon. I use it every single day to hang my keys. I've had it for at least half a year now it seems. It hasn't lost any magnetism and it holds my car keys, remote start, USB, rewards/gift cards, house and work keys, etc. I'm in love. One of the best purchases I've made." — Makenah
$7.98 at Amazon
31
Amazon
A flexible universal tablet stand
Tablift is a small business created by Scott Blevins after he had trouble finding a tablet stand for his bed. This is compatible with Apple, Samsung, Microsoft, and most other tablets (but you may have to remove the case in some cases).
$39.99 at Amazon
32
www.amazon.com
An under $20 mini waffle maker that makes more than just breakfast foods
Reviewers say this is also very easy to clean.

Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and had to get it! I love waffles but I don't always remember to buy them so I love being able to make them super easily with this mini waffle maker. It's so easy and convenient for me because I didn't want anything that would take up too much time and space. It's perfect. I also used the waffle recipe provided by Dash and it's great!" — Ken
$9.99+ at Amazon
33
Amazon
An elegant-looking cordless electric wine opener
Promising review: "One of the best items I bought for $20 or less from Amazon. Out of the box without charging it, I opened a bottled wine that the cork was mutilated by a hand opener. Opened the bottle like a champ. When it is charging, it has a blue light that the kids love! For you sci-fi fans out there, when it is charging, it looks like a lightsaber! Hands down an awesome product. Would highly recommend!" — Eric M Johnson
$25 at Amazon
34
amazon.com
A mini Bluetooth speaker
Promising review: "This little thing is so clear and loud! I can’t believe it’s so inexpensive. I play music while I shower and I can still easily hear it even when in the shower. And it’s sleek and expensive looking! Love this thing!" — KatherineV
$12.99 at Amazon
35
Uncommon Goods
A Smart Squeeze stress relief ball
Promising review: "You're getting exactly what you'd expect. I purchased this for my husband. He's been interested in his grip strength after working on pull-ups for a while. This device was easily paired with a phone app, and tracks grip strength. He's having fun with it, and said it feels like a game. Like I said, this is exactly what you'd expect. I'm very happy with it." — Natalie
$50 at Uncommon Goods
