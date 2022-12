35 Gadget Gifts That Just Look Really, Really Cool

A robot vacuum

This robot vacuum has an infrared-sensor for evading obstacles and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls. It also automatically recharges so it's always ready to clean. It comes with a remote control (two AAA batteries included), charging base, AC power adapter, cleaning tool, an extra set of high-performance filters, four side brushes, and five cable ties. It can clean continuously for up to 100 minutes."I wanted to try out a vacuum robot but wasn’t looking to spend $500. I got this based on the great reviews and low price and I have not been disappointed. I have it set to go off every morning at 9 AM, and it cleans for at least an hour and a half before it returns to the charging stand due to low battery.It will sense when it’s reached an edge and will not go off the stairs. I was amazed that for the first five days it would come back full of dirt even though we vacuumed fairly regularly. Now that it’s running every morning it comes back about half full (we have a dog an a cat), still incredible that it finds that much dirt and hair! It does a pretty good job getting over the transitions in our floor, only occasionally needing a little nudge.It seems to have a sensor directly in front of it and will avoid obstacles straight ahead, the obstacles to the side it will gently bump into and then continue to turn a couple degrees and try again until it gets itself back out. Although I love it, our cat is very suspicious and follows it around everywhere." — Dahna Brinkley