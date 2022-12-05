35 Gadget Gifts That Just Look Really, Really Cool

Popular items from this list include:
• A portable mini Crock-Pot that can heat up packed lunches and meals on the go.
• A compact light-up Bluetooth speaker that plays music, allows for hands-free calls and has a surprisingly clear sound.
• A fast-heating mini waffle maker that people use to make an array of non-breakfast items like paninis, pizza and more.
1
An incredibly detailed, dual color moon-shaped light
2
A compact, waterproof coffee mug warmer with three heat settings
3
A Baby Yoda night-light
4
And a Baby Yoda Bluetooth speaker
5
A super slim wireless charger
6
A handmade wood wireless charger
7
A 3D effect essential oil diffusing LED light made of glass
8
A trending rotating digital alarm clock and device charger
9
A flameless and rechargeable electric lighter
10
A gorgeous, iridescent AirPods case
11
A light saber umbrella
12
A pair of BPA-free, reusable glowing chopsticks
13
A magic-looking automatic pan stirrer
14
A pair of LED faucet lights that change color based on the temperature of the water
15
A color-changing shower head
16
A pair of rechargeable hand warmers with three temperature levels
17
A digital touchscreen photo frame
18
An attachable cat-shaped light for selfies
19
A large and mesmerizing gem lamp
20
A large spa-like rain showerhead
21
A set of wooden long-distance touch lamps
22
Colorful corded earbuds with a large number of positive reviews
23
A robot vacuum
24
A fun desk lamp and pen holder designed to look like a plant
25
A cute mini cactus humidifier perfect for desktops
26
A heated eye massager
27
A cassette-shaped flash drive
28
A Dracula-inspired garlic chopper named Gracula
29
A portable mini Crock-Pot to heat meals on the go
30
A very cute magnetic key holder
31
A flexible universal tablet stand
32
An under $20 mini waffle maker that makes more than just breakfast foods
33
An elegant-looking cordless electric wine opener
34
A mini Bluetooth speaker
35
A Smart Squeeze stress relief ball