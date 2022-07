Tourit insulated backpack cooler (30 cans)

Have a hands-free summer by carrying this cooler on your back. It looks just like a regular backpack except, well, it's a cooler! It's insulated, has a leak-proof liner to keep liquids in and can keep foods cold for up to 16 hours. And if you are a lover of pockets, you'll definitely want to grab this. It has one main storage compartment, two side mesh pockets, two large front zipper pockets, one zipper pocket on the lid, one mesh pocket and one beer opener on the strap. It can hold up to 30 cans and comes in black, gray, dark gray, tie-dye and blue."I bought this bag because I’m tired of how difficult and awkward coolers are to carry, and I’ve always wanted a backpack one. The first time I used this, one If my water bottles inside leaked, and I had no idea because the bag never leaked! Not even a drop! I was so impressed. I love it. The size is perfect - for our trip to the beach it held all the water, sodas, and snacks for a family of four. I like that it has outside pockets as well, and even water bottle pockets on each side. I think it’s a great bag!" — Tiffany