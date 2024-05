These Heavy-Duty Coolers Will Keep Ice Solid Overnight

An Igloo cooler on wheels

: 110 quarts (or 188 cans)You'll be the best host on the campground with this hefty rolling cooler from Igloo. It's made with reinforced, swing-up handles for easy carrying (though it also has wheels and an extendable trolly pull) and two snap latches for security. Best of all, it's made with foam insulation that the brand says can keep food cold for up to five days. This comes in white and tan.: "I've had this cooler for a couple years now. I like waiting to do some reviews so I can test the product multiple times. This cooler is AWESOME. I go camping for 3-4 days at a time several times a year and this cooler has been great. I kept my beer cold for 3 nights and 4 days in the middle of summer in Houston while it was outside the entire time! Plenty of cooler space and the ice lasted just as long as that other well known, much more expensive cooler, that has half the interior space. Oh yeah, and this one has wheels. Great product!!" — Will S