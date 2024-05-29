Shoppinghomesummercamping

These Heavy-Duty Coolers Will Keep Ice Solid Overnight

For camping, beach days and barbecues, these coolers are sure to give you long-lasting ice.
By 

Staff Writer

Yeti rolling cooler and Engel cooler
Amazon
Yeti rolling cooler and Engel cooler

Whether you’re boating on your favorite lake or spending a quiet weekend in the woods, nothing is worse than reaching in your cooler for a frosty beverage, only to find lukewarm cans and a puddle of water. To help your food and drink stay crisp and cool this summer, we rounded up a selection of coolers that reviewers say keep ice solid overnight.

From camping to road trips or Little League games that feel longer than they are, these coolers will keep both your ice and sanity intact through the heat.

From larger options for families or multi-day trips to single-person options, we selected an array of sizes, styles and price points to help you find the perfect cooler for your outdoor needs.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A Pelican cooler with four cup holders on the top
Size: 20 quarts (or 15 cans)

A carry handle and two latch closures make this Pelican cooler easy and secure for boating or long car rides. It's made in the USA with a lifetime guarantee, so if anything breaks the brand will replace it. This comes in six colors.

Promising review: "Great value for the money. Very comfortable to carry and keeps your food and drinks cold for over a day. Highly recommend and made in USA." — Joseph S.
$161.45 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A compact Coleman cooler
Size: 16 quarts (or 11 cans)

Small but mighty, this Coleman cooler is made in the USA with an easy carry handle and smooth exterior that's easy to wipe down and clean. It comes in this baby blue and a darker turquoise color.

Promising review: "Amazing! Perfect size! Keeps drinks super cold! I had my ice in there 5pm Thursday and left it in my hot car all day & night and the next day, Friday around 1pm there was still ice and drinks were cold!" — Jessica Rivera
$22.99+ at Amazon
3
Amazon
An Igloo cooler on wheels
Size: 110 quarts (or 188 cans)

You'll be the best host on the campground with this hefty rolling cooler from Igloo. It's made with reinforced, swing-up handles for easy carrying (though it also has wheels and an extendable trolly pull) and two snap latches for security. Best of all, it's made with foam insulation that the brand says can keep food cold for up to five days. This comes in white and tan.

Promising review: "I've had this cooler for a couple years now. I like waiting to do some reviews so I can test the product multiple times. This cooler is AWESOME. I go camping for 3-4 days at a time several times a year and this cooler has been great. I kept my beer cold for 3 nights and 4 days in the middle of summer in Houston while it was outside the entire time! Plenty of cooler space and the ice lasted just as long as that other well known, much more expensive cooler, that has half the interior space. Oh yeah, and this one has wheels. Great product!!" — Will S
$129.99+ at Amazon
4
Amazon
A Coleman rolling cooler with cup holders
Size: 50 quarts (or 84 cans)

Stock it, roll it and even sit on it — the cooler does it all. With a 250-pound capacity lid, this baby works as an extra seat and has durable wheels meant to roll on even rough terrain. The brand says it can keep ice for up to five days and is built with an internal leak-proof drain system for easy cleaning and adding new ice. This comes in black and blue.

Promising review: "Great product. Took it on an overnight camping trip and the ice didn't melt and kept everything cold despite the hot humid night we had." — Kristie
$54.46+ at Amazon
5
Amazon
An Engel cooler with a bottle opener and removable divider
Size: 60 quarts (or 60 cans)

Foodies will love this versatile Engel cooler that comes with a removable divider that can be used as a cutting board and a wire rack to keep food away from ice and water. It has rope handles and double latches as well as a built-in bottle opener, for extra convenience. The brand says it keeps food cold for up to seven days and has a drain plug for easy cleaning. This comes in gray and white.

Promising review: "This is a great asset to your arsenal if you use coolers regularly. It stays in the bed of my truck constantly loaded with items and ice last 4-5 days before refilling. Light weight and extremely durable!" — Capt Travis Paxton
$249.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A thick-walled Yeti Tundra 45
Size: 45 quarts (or 26 cans)

Extra thick, pressure-injected walls make Yeti coolers known for their ice retention. The cooler has two toggle closures and rope handles with a specially designed interlock top that keeps heat from penetrating the goodies inside. This comes in over a dozen colors.

Promising review: "Bought this for my husband for his birthday. He loves it. He went fishing in CT and caught some fish. We kept it in the cooler overnight with ice and the next afternoon, the ice were still there. Highly recommended."— Kimberly
$300 at Amazon
7
Amazon
Or the portable Yeti Tundra Haul
Size: 55 quarts (or 45 cans)

Take all the quality of Yeti on the trail with you with this wheeled option with a strong-pull aluminum handle. The single-piece tires are impact and puncture-resistant and the thick walls keep your food and drinks cold. This comes in over a dozen colors.

Promising review: "Love how sturdy and air right this cooler is. It will keep ice in tact for days. I kept frozen shrimp in it all night without it thawing a single bit. Very impressive!" — AROLAND
$425 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A super durable RTIC cooler
Size: 65 quarts (or 84 cans)

Use it as a bench, step stool or tabletop, this heavy-duty cooler can take a beating and still look new. It has super thick walls that keep your food and drink cold, toggle latches and rope handles for easy carrying.

Promising review: "Top notch quality. Put ice in on a Friday morning and went on a camping trip, came home Sunday night and still had pleanty of ice unmelted in the cooler. Performance is top notch. Worth every penny" — Amazon customer
$233.99 at Amazon
|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

HuffPost Shopping’s Best Finds

MORE IN SHOPPING