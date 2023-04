Walmart's Best Coolers Look (And Perform) Like Much Pricier Ones

Arctic Zone 24-can cooler backpack

Ice chests can be heavy when you fill them with all the ice and cans, which is what makes this backpack-style cooler so helpful. It distributes the weight more evenly, making it easier to lug around. It’s also leakproof, so you won’t have to worry about any melted ice dripping on your back.“Omg I love this bag!! Bought a year ago for the zoo and since then have used it for picnics, tailgates, and just used it at Disney! Always keeps our drinks warm, doesn't drip and has yet to rip thankfully but for $20 I'd buy a new one each year if that was the case lol u NEED this bag!” — Bree