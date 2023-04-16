Walmart's Best Coolers Look (And Perform) Like Much Pricier Ones

RTIC 52-Quart ultra-light hard cooler

This RTIC cooler is very similar to a popular name brand, but it’s available at a fraction of the cost. It comes in five stylish colors perfect for camping or going to the lake. The large, 52-quart sized cooler is also 30% lighter than your average cooler for easier carrying.: “I’m not the type of person who leaves reviews, but I felt obligated to leave one for this item. This is my first roto molded cooler and man it was amazing. I used it on my last 2 week camping trip. This cooler retained the ice even in 106 degree weather. It was easily outperforming amongst my camping crews coolers as they needed ice everyday.”