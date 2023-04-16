ShoppingwalmartcampingOutdoor Recreation

Walmart's Best Coolers Look (And Perform) Like Much Pricier Ones

Get ready to chill. We've found coolers for all your summer festivities this year.

Longer days have us in the mood for more outdoor activities like picnics, beach hangs, and backyard BBQs. Every amateur party planner knows that the success of these shindigs hinges on more than just the environment: The food and beverage choices can make or break your event.

You’ll want ice-cold drinks, fresh-cut fruit, delicious snacks, and even a few meats ready to throw on the grill. On these warm days, that means that you’ll need a sturdy cooler that will keep everything chilled, and if you’re on the hunt for a quality cooler, look no further than Walmart.

We rounded up some of the best options from the budget retailer ahead.

1
Walmart
RTIC 52-Quart ultra-light hard cooler
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars

This RTIC cooler is very similar to a popular name brand, but it’s available at a fraction of the cost. It comes in five stylish colors perfect for camping or going to the lake. The large, 52-quart sized cooler is also 30% lighter than your average cooler for easier carrying.

Promising review: “I’m not the type of person who leaves reviews, but I felt obligated to leave one for this item. This is my first roto molded cooler and man it was amazing. I used it on my last 2 week camping trip. This cooler retained the ice even in 106 degree weather. It was easily outperforming amongst my camping crews coolers as they needed ice everyday.” David M.
$219.99 at Walmart
2
Walmart
Igloo Overland 25-quart cooler
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Looking for something a bit smaller than your standard cooler? This ice chest from Igloo is half the size at only 25 quarts, but the compact size is still big enough to hold your food and drink essentials.

Promising review: “I was looking for a cooler that kept things cold while not spending a small fortune on it. This igloo 25qt cooler definitely does the job. I use this cooler for keeping my fish iced until I clean them. Sometimes i keep them a couple of days at a time. This cooler will not let you down.” — Kennith
$59 at Walmart
3
Walmart
RTIC insulated tote bag
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Easy to tote around, this padded cooler has a shoulder strap so you can sling it on. While it looks smaller than your hard-sided ice chests, it’s big enough to fit the drinks and snacks you'll need for a short getaway and the performance insulation will keep them cold wherever your journey takes you.

Promising review: “When I opened the package I thought, oh I over ordered and underestimated how big this bag was - however, it is THE perfect size for a beach day, a trip to the grocery store or a day out in the boat - perfectly cold beverages and groceries as well as room for towel and pocket for phone!.” — Elizabeth J.
$69.95 at Walmart
4
Walmart
Igloo 52-quart BMX hard-sided ice chest
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars

Need something that can take a beating? This Igloo cooler was engineered for performance and sturdiness while still being lightweight. The color combination is also stylish while still looking rugged. It also does its main function of keeping things cold extraordinarily, as the ice chest is able to hold ice for up to five days without melting.

Promising review: “Nice!! Strong and couldn't ask for a better cooler!!” DENISE
$149.99 at Walmart
5
Walmart
Outsunny 65-liter rolling cooler with foosball tabletop
Star rating: 5 out of 5 stars

This cooler is unlike one we’ve ever seen before. It would be a great addition to any backyard barbeque because, along with keeping beverages cold and having a bottle opener on the side, it has a foosball table on top to keep guests entertained. It even has a bottom shelf to store anything extra you may want at the party.

Promising review: “Perfect color, perfect cooler! It drains really well, it seals really well. I have left ice in it overnight and it's still not melted the next morning. It's portable, and easy to assemble. It is the perfect edition to my yard decor.”Reader Rabbit
$209.99 at Walmart
6
Walmart
Arctic Zone 24-can cooler backpack
Star rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Ice chests can be heavy when you fill them with all the ice and cans, which is what makes this backpack-style cooler so helpful. It distributes the weight more evenly, making it easier to lug around. It’s also leakproof, so you won’t have to worry about any melted ice dripping on your back.

Promising review: “Omg I love this bag!! Bought a year ago for the zoo and since then have used it for picnics, tailgates, and just used it at Disney! Always keeps our drinks warm, doesn't drip and has yet to rip thankfully but for $20 I'd buy a new one each year if that was the case lol u NEED this bag!” Bree
$20.12 at Walmart
7
Walmart
Coleman 120-quart chest cooler
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

One of the largest coolers on the market, this bad boy can fit 60 lbs of ice and 102 cans. When you’re short on space, the lid also doubles as a seat and can hold up to 250 lbs.

Promising review: “I bought these after I had a power outage that ruined all the food in my freezers, 6 days without power really as not to bad. I have since used them on other power outages i have had in the past month. They work great at keeping things frozen for 5 days.”John
$78 at Walmart
8
Walmart
Moosejaw 55-quart rolling hard cooler
Rating: 4.9 out of 5 stars

Open up this rolling ice chest to find an extra bin for better organizing the cans and foods you’ll place in the large cooler. The cooler is also treated with Microban to stop bacteria and bad odors from forming within.

Promising review: “We have only used one time, so far, very satisfied. Kept ice frozen and foods cool. The locking mechanism worked great. Like the removable tray for various items. Rolled with ease. Would recommend” — Scott
$249 at Walmart
9
Walmart
Igloo 11-quart hard cooler with strap
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars

Want something that makes a statement? This adorable hard-sided ice chest comes in mint or yellow. While it’s a bit smaller than most coolers, it is big enough to hold a bottle of wine and other beverages.

Promising review: “Me and my husband love to go to Galveston. We got the fun set for the beach and now with the yellow cooler is picture perfect! Plus it fits couple beers and a bottle of rose. We ordered couple more coolers for our family members. The best purchase ever!” — olivka13
$59.99 at Walmart
10
Walmart
Igloo 70-Quart wheeled cooler
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

You get all the bells and whistles with the Trailmate Marine Cooler from Igloo. It has fishing pole holders, all-terrain wheels, a bottle opener, UV protection, and more. If you want an ice chest that does it all, you should check it out.

Promising review: “Best cooler we've bought in years! Love this cooler! It's durable and has so much space. Love the dry basket and fishing pole holders. We've tried all the yetis and rtic and love this igloo the best!” — Heather K
$279.99 at Walmart
