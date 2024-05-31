“These sheets are amazing. This is my second set. Stays cool, very soft, and so durable! My cats tend to sink their claws into the bed and with standard sheets I always had snags. After a year the first set I bought did not have and snags or pulls. I bought a second color recently, the quality is just as good on these. Deep pockets too, fit my 12 inch mattress with no issues!” — portermom 123

“I was searching for a sheet set that would help me sleep more comfortably at night and found these. I have terrible hot flashes with night sweats and get up in the morning just miserable. Of course, these do not eliminate my hot flashes as no sheets will, but they definitely make my nights much more comfortable by eliminating wet bedding and I definitely appreciate that! Aside from their moisture wicking abilities, they are very soft, easy to look at and launder extremely well. I would highly recommend these for anyone shopping for sheet sets and especially for anyone experiencing night sweats!!” — Shannon Warfel

“For years I’ve bought expensive, high thread count Egyptian cotton sheets for our king size bed, but during a spell of hot weather last summer I decided to try these ― our first bamboo set. We like them so well I just ordered another set exactly the same. They’re cool and somewhat silky feeling, but not clingy ― perfect for me and my husband, whose body temp runs hotter than mine and who is deeply suspicious of any synthetic or combination fiber in his clothes or our bedding.” — Vagabondage