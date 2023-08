Moisture-wicking Sleep Zone sheets

4.4 out of 5These Sleep Zone cooling sheets are said to be faster-drying than cotton and promise to help balance your body temperature thanks to their moisture–wicking Nanotex technology. If you want to feel cozy and cool, this soft, breathable set will do the trick while looking good in the process, since it promises to be both wrinkle- and shrink-resistant. Sets are available in four sizes and 21 colors."I used to wake up drenched in sweat every night no matter how cold the room was. I always thought it would be impossible to get any relief without spending a lot of money. But I tried out these sheets and was really impressed with how cool they kept me while I was sleeping. I hardly sweat at all at night now! They'revery easy to keep clean and are just as soft as the day I got them after many many wash cycles." — Amazon Customer