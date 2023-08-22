Shoppinghomebeddingsheets

9 Of The Highest-Rated Cooling Sheets For Hot Sleepers

Waking up drenched in sweat is about to be a thing of the past.
By 

Shopping Writer, HuffPost

Brooklinen

Those of us who sleep hot know: There is little worse than tossing and turning all night because your sheets are heating you up and making you sweat. With the recent blistering heat that shows no sign of letting up any time soon, bedtime suddenly becomes a very uncomfortable experience, instead of its intended restorative respite.

Luckily, these highly-rated cooling sheets will help absorb your sweat and lower your body temperature so you, your partner or your kiddo can sink into sleep fast and wake up refreshed, not frazzled. Read on for reviewers’ top picks.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
Buffy
Breathable, award-winning eucalyptus sheets
Buffy rating: 4.7 out of 5

These award-winning Buffy eucalyptus sheets promise to to keep your body at the ideal temperature for sleeping through the night. Cooling and soft, they get softer and softer the more you wash them, so you're sure to love them even more as you use them. They're gentle on sensitive skin and sustainably plant-based, and Buffy says they're also confirmed by industry testing to be even more breathable than linen or cotton. They're available in six sizes and 14 naturally-dyed colors.

Promising review: "These sheets are AMAZING! So soft and airy…they get softer with every wash! Would recommend to anyone wanting 'cooling' sheets to buy these." — Emily F.
$100+ at Buffy (originally $125+)
2
Amazon
Buttery microfiber sheets for budget-friendly breathable luxury
Amazon rating: 4.5 out of 5

Scores of reviewers liken these sheets to those at hotels, and it's not difficult to see why. Durable, buttery–soft and breathable, Mellanni sheets are downright luxurious without breaking the bank. Their quick-drying, double-brushed microfiber fabric cools skin to ensure you'll rest comfortably. Available in an array of colors and sizes, including extra-deep-pocketed options, these are a no-brainer purchase for budget–conscious hot sleepers.

Promising review: "My fiancé sweets a lot during his sleep and it’s worse during the summer. We've tried to look for cooling sheets in stores but could never find anything reasonably prized for the quality. These however were a game changer. I surprised my fiancé with the new sheets and that night he slept like a baby with no sweaty sheets!!! Honestly we were both surprised by how much cooler these sheets are. Of course he still gets hot but it has significantly reduced the sweatiness and wet sheets! Definitely recommend this product." — Andrés
$34.97+ at Amazon (originally $46.97+)
3
Amazon
Cooling sheets that promise to be even softer than Egyptian cotton
Amazon rating: 4.5 out of 5

These luxurious, breathable microfiber sheets promise to be softer than even Egyptian and organic cotton. Their wrinkle- and shrink-resistant fabric, deep pockets and affordable pricing is just the cherry on top. They're available in six different sizes and 46 calming colors.

Promising review: "These sheets have completely transformed my sleep routine. From the very first night, I was swept away by the sheer comfort and luxurious feel of these sheets. The promise of breathability and cooling is no exaggeration. They are a game-changer, especially during warmer nights. I've noticed a significant reduction in night sweats, allowing me to sleep more soundly without constantly readjusting or waking up uncomfortable. The sheets are incredibly soft against the skin and have held up well through multiple washes." — K.c.
$27.99+ at Amazon (originally $37.99+)
4
Amazon
Cloudlike cooling bamboo sheets
Amazon rating: 4.5 out of 5

These dreamy, quick-drying bamboo rayon sheets wick moisture away from your skin for cooler, cloudlike sleep, and Bedsure says their unique twill weave gives them the smoothness of silk with the durability of cotton. Plus, they're Oeko-Tex certified, meaning they're safe from harmful substances and toxic chemicals, so you and your loved ones can rest cool and easy. Grab a set in six sizes and 19 colors.

Promising review: "I finally found the perfect sheets! Unlike satin sheets, these don't feel unnaturally slippery, but more like a second skin. They're soft to the touch, exceptionally lightweight, keep you cool and feel lush. I have purchased a huge stack of sheets from other companies that made promises they couldn't keep. They will all be replaced by these very affordable ones. Although I'm naturally an early morning person, these sheets have me wanting to change this habit and get just a little more sleep." — karen lizabeth rice
$35.09+ at Amazon
5
Target
Temperature-regulating bamboo sateen sheets
Target rating: 4.5 out of 5

California Design Den's bamboo sateen sheets are breathable, cooling and claim to be even softer than silk. They promise to keep hot sleepers cool year-round with their temperature-regulating fabric, and their Oeko-Tex certification ensures that they are free of harmful substances. They're available in five sizes and six neutral colors.

Promising review: "Obsessed. I was searching high and low for cooling sheets because I sleep extremely hot and hate itchy sheets. I also didn't like my previous sheets because dog hair stuck to them no matter how many times I washed and lint rolled them. These are extremely cooling, silky, and don't attract any hair." — Best Sheets
$49.99 at Target
6
Amazon
Moisture-wicking Sleep Zone sheets
Amazon rating: 4.4 out of 5

These Sleep Zone cooling sheets are said to be faster-drying than cotton and promise to help balance your body temperature thanks to their moisture–wicking Nanotex technology. If you want to feel cozy and cool, this soft, breathable set will do the trick while looking good in the process, since it promises to be both wrinkle- and shrink-resistant. Sets are available in four sizes and 21 colors.

Promising review: "I used to wake up drenched in sweat every night no matter how cold the room was. I always thought it would be impossible to get any relief without spending a lot of money. But I tried out these sheets and was really impressed with how cool they kept me while I was sleeping. I hardly sweat at all at night now! They'revery easy to keep clean and are just as soft as the day I got them after many many wash cycles." — Amazon Customer
$18.69+ at Amazon (originally $31.99)
7
Amazon
Bestselling bamboo sheets
Amazon rating: 4.4 out of 5

These bestselling Lux Club bamboo sheets help cool your body temperature so you can sleep less hot on even the warmest nights. Silky-soft, breathable and hypo-allergenic, the set delivers moisture-wicking comfort that's downright heavenly. They're available in 35 vibrant colors and seven sizes.

Promising review: "I am a hot sleeper and this has been the hottest stretch of the summer. Typically that means uncomfortable nights no matter what I do. But I noticed an immediate improvement the first night using these bamboo sheets. I have not had a sweaty night since switching. I will be buying another set right away." — Bradley
$27.96+ at Amazon (originally $43.99+)
8
Amazon
Moisture-wicking deep-pocket sheets
Amazon rating: 4.3 out of 5

Made from a proprietary blend of microfiber and CoolMax fabric, these cooling sheets wick away heat and sweat from your skin, allowing cool air to circulate and keeping your body dry and comfortable. Lightweight and soft, they feature extra-deep elastic pockets to help them stay put on your mattress throughout the night. Best of all? Their mega–affordable price mean you can grab backups for your whole fam. They're available in six sizes and six soothing colors.

Promising review: "Best sheets for hot sleepers! My hubby and I both get hot and sweat at night. These sheets don’t absorb sweat and keep cool and dry all night! Amazing temperature control for those like me with menopause. Great sleep!" — Michele Mabry
$19.60 at Amazon (originally $31.99)
9
Brooklinen
Light, airy linen sheets
Brooklinen rating: 4.2 out of 5

Brooklinen sheets are iconic for a reason. Made with 100% European flax linen, they're light, airy and extra cool. In fact, they're so breathable and comfy, you'll dread swapping them out for anything else. Plus, their individually garment-dyed colors ensure they'll look effortlessly stylish in your home. Get them in one of six sizes and 15 colors.

Promising review: "I love, love, love my sheets. I didn’t think I was going to like sleeping in my linen sheets as much as I do. Took them off to wash them and place new regular sheets on my bed and almost wish I hadn’t. My regular sheets feel too hot to be in my bed. Love the feel of linen on new sheets and duvet. Thinking on getting a couple more sets." — Liliana G.
$220.15+ at Brooklinen (originally $259+)

Before You Go

Mellanni sheet set

Bed Sheets HuffPost Readers Love

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage
Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE