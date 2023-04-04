Cordless Vacuum Cleaners That Made Reviewers’ Lives So Much Cleaner

Amazon Highly-rated vacuums on Amazon.

Change can be hard. Despite the fact that friends raved to me for years about their cordless vacuums, I steadfastly clung to my gross old hand-me-down handheld vac for a decade — not fully understanding that a new vacuum could not only make an actual difference in my home’s cleanliness but also in my quality of life. It was only a matter of time before the situation became untenable, even for the little hand vac that could.

Once I upgraded to a cordless vacuum, I was shocked at how efficient they are, how motivated I was to pull it out and clean the house and how much more of a pleasure it was to wield it around my space. Being free of the cord tangle has been downright liberating, and I can’t recommend it enough.

Vacuums are, however, a significant financial investment. But given how they can make life so much more seamless, it is worth saving up and splurging when possible. Luckily, Amazon makes this easier with its large selection of cordless vacuums at a wide range of price points. Below, I’ve rounded up some of the most popular and highly-rated cordless vacuums available at Amazon, including my personal favorite as well as sought-after brands like Dyson, Bissell, Shark and more. Spring cleaning season is just the right time to treat yourself to a vacuum upgrade.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.