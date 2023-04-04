ShoppinghomeCleaningvacuums

Cordless Vacuum Cleaners That Made Reviewers’ Lives So Much Cleaner

Spring cleaning season is just the right time to treat yourself to a vacuum upgrade.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Highly-rated vacuums on <a href="https://amazon.com/" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Amazon" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6425d1a8e4b0b2ba2320e2b7" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://amazon.com/" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Amazon</a>.
Amazon
Highly-rated vacuums on Amazon.

Change can be hard. Despite the fact that friends raved to me for years about their cordless vacuums, I steadfastly clung to my gross old hand-me-down handheld vac for a decade — not fully understanding that a new vacuum could not only make an actual difference in my home’s cleanliness but also in my quality of life. It was only a matter of time before the situation became untenable, even for the little hand vac that could.

Once I upgraded to a cordless vacuum, I was shocked at how efficient they are, how motivated I was to pull it out and clean the house and how much more of a pleasure it was to wield it around my space. Being free of the cord tangle has been downright liberating, and I can’t recommend it enough.

Vacuums are, however, a significant financial investment. But given how they can make life so much more seamless, it is worth saving up and splurging when possible. Luckily, Amazon makes this easier with its large selection of cordless vacuums at a wide range of price points. Below, I’ve rounded up some of the most popular and highly-rated cordless vacuums available at Amazon, including my personal favorite as well as sought-after brands like Dyson, Bissell, Shark and more. Spring cleaning season is just the right time to treat yourself to a vacuum upgrade.

1
Amazon
A pet-friendly cordless option from a consumer-trusted brand
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

If, like me, you have a pet, then this is the vacuum for you. Everything about the Animal line of Dyson cordless stick vacs is designed to make life with pets easier and home care more manageable, but you don't necessarily need to have a pet to enjoy the benefits. I can't live without my V11 Animal, though the older models are also popular and effective. It has incredibly powerful suction and is even engineered to capture tiny particles like allergens and bacteria, which is key, since both my dog and I have allergies. A single charge of the newer V11 Animal can last up to an hour, which frankly makes it a pleasure to use. (With older models of the Animal, the charge doesn’t last quite as long, but definitely last long enough to clean whole apartments and smaller homes). It's lightweight, easy to maneuver and leaves my floors squeaky clean.

Promising review: "I just sold a year-old Miele C3 to get this and I'm glad. The Dyson seems to have better suction power on hardwood and carpet. It's cordless too. That was my biggest gripe about the Miele. It's corded and the cord is SHORT. You had to pay extra for a sensibly-long cord...LOL. Another thing with the Miele is that it rolls on 3 wheels. I'd often find it rolling over on its side. Oh, and it used bags too. I didn't bother reading the directions with the Dyson. It was easy to assemble and easy to use. The motorized unit connects to the tube wand and that connects to the actual vacuum attachment that is on the floor. It powers on with one button. Clean-out was just a matter of a simple, physical button as well. The only thing that could be improved is the width of the vacuum attachment so you can clean more area per swoop/glide. That wasn't a deal-breaker for me and I'm glad I spent the money on the V11." – Delaware
$585.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A super-light option for quick-hit cleanups
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

The Bissell featherweight doesn't hold a charge for as long as a Dyson, but it's perfect for anyone looking for an ultra-light compact cordless option. It holds a charge for up to 20 minutes, has a two-way folding handle that can break down for easy, small-space storage and an extended reach feature to clean under furniture and other hard-to-reach nooks and crannies.

Promising review: "This is so much easier and lightweight to use than other stick vacs. There was obviously thought put into the design aspect and ease of use. So surprised at how strong the suction actually is, even on the removable hand vac part as well . Normally never use attachments that go on hand vacs but these attachments are worth using. I like that you have the option to use the rotator brush with an easy push of the button or not when switching from hard floors to rugs or carpet with the charge lasting longer than expected. I own the Bissell cross wave and was so pleased with how well it cleans my tile floors so I thought I would give this stick vac a try and am so happy I did!" — Amazon customer
$115.75 at Amazon (originally $128.74)
3
Amazon
A classic handheld option from Black + Decker that’s easy to pull out every day
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

If a Dustbuster is more your speed, take a look at this cordless option from Black+Decker. It's light and portable, making it ideal for small spaces. It has an ergonomic design with an extension so you don't have to hunch over as much as other traditional Dustbusters, and a rotating, slim nozzle. It comes with a crevice tool and flip-up brush to help dust and vacuum upholstery.

Promising review: "These little Dustbusters are the best. The suction is awesome, they last for a long time on a charge, and they are lightweight and handy to have all over the house. I’ve bought several as gifts, and we have them in our our houses. Everyone I’ve given one raves about it and uses it all the time. There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t use it. Quickly vacuuming up hair in the bathroom, using it on the stairs, and even for quickly clean-ups in the car, when I don’t want to deal with a big vacuum. Our oldest one is at least seven years old, and it’s still going strong! Highly recommended!" — L. DeGraff
$49 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A popular Shark cordless stick vac with an extra large dust cup
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Available in two different colors, Shark's Pet cordless vacuum is a great mid-price option. It has a strong suction that makes it ideal for high-traffic areas of the home and up to 40 minutes of run time on a single charge. It can be used as a hand vacuum as well, and comes with a crevice tool and dusting brush.

Promising review: "Great vacuum! Overall a great light cordless vacuum. Holds a charge well. I can vacuum the whole house with the battery. Tools work great on the stairs and other small spaces." — Amy Hill
$229.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A versatile cordless vac with LED lights
Rating: 4.1 out of 5

This Roomie Tec vacuum can hold a charge for up to 23 minutes, has a powerful suction and LED corner lights to illuminate under furniture so you can see it working properly in dark corners. It is a two-in-one vacuum that transforms into a Dustbuster-style handheld with ease. iI comes with a charging base and a multi-functional crevice nozzle.

Promising review: "Although it doesn't have quite as much suction power as my big Dyson vacuum, it does have plenty, and it's a lot easier to carry around my home, especially when going up stairs. And like the Dyson, it is bagless and easy to empty. It also has a removable HEPA filter that is easy to clean.

I like the convenient charging stand that I can just set it in while not in use. Another great feature is the removable hand-held mini vac that contains the motor and can be used separately for cleaning shelves and other things above the floor. The mini vac also doubles as a car vac, and it has much more power than other car vacs I've used. Overall this is a great, multi-functional product, and I strongly recommend it." — Peter T.
$109 at Amazon (originally $149.99)
6
Amazon
A versatile cordless vacuum that comes with its own charging station
Rating: 4.3 out of 5

Use this handy cordless vac on everything from hardwood floors, tile flooring, carpets, rugs and more. It has an extendable tube for high-up or hard-to-reach spots, a flexible brush head and two suction modes, plus it can be converted to a mini handheld version for cleaning sofas, stairs and cars. You also get a hard roller brush, soft roller brush, a crevice nozzle, combination nozzle and a charging station.

Promising review: "I love this little vacuum. I am in my 60s, and wanted a lighter vacuum for quick pickups in my home. I have used in on my stairs, and to pick up kitty litter and dry cat food on my tile floors. It cleans under cabinets and sofas efficiently. The carpet tool does a good job on my area rugs. I don't think I will need my broom much in the kitchen because this does such a great job. It picks up everything, keeping my home neat and tidy looking. I might be crazy to say this, but it makes cleaning the floors even fun. Emptying the dirt receptacle is easy. We hung the charger on the wall in our closet to store it, so it's always ready to use. I can recommend this product." — Sylvester and Tweety
$109.97 at Amazon (originally $149.99)
7
Amazon
A multitasking cordless vac that holds a charge for almost an hour
Rating: 4.3 out of 5

The Lubluelu vacuum can hold a charge for nearly an hour, making it a very compelling option under $200. It has a high-quality HEPA air filtration system, LED lights to illuminate dark areas and a wide roller brush that can capture all manner of grime, from dust and dirt to dog hair and cat litter.

Promising review: "This is my most favorite item i've purchased from amazon in the last year. I am so happy to have found it on an amazon prime day although the price is still the same now, it is well worth the money and about $400 cheaper than the other higher brand option i was looking at. I vacuum way more now than I ever used to. And i have two dogs and a cat and my daughter and i both have very long hair so this thing rocks! You do have to empty the container more often if you have a lot of pet hair and human hair to vacuum up but it's so easy to press the button and dump it into the trash! It's easy to grab, it's lightweight. I have arthritis in my hands so i was concerned about having to pull and hold a trigger like other higher priced brands, and this you just pull the trigger to start and then pull it again to stop. I like being able to adjust the suction. The low works great just for bare floors medium is fine for throw rugs, the high level is for carpets that are larger or attached to the floor because it's so powerful it will suck the carpet off the floor. I have LVT throughout my house with large throw rugs and small rugs, so it's nice to be able to go easily between the different levels of suction and the surfaces. I don't think you will be disappointed with this purchase unless you are trying to vacuum commercially every single day for a living that's not how i use this product." — KD
$139.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A sleek and simple Black+Decker Powerseries+ stick
Rating: 4.3 out of 5

This powerful cordless vacuum from Black+Decker has up to 40 minutes of run time, an anti-tangle brush bar that makes hair clean-up easy and LED lights for dark corners. It easily converts to a hand vacuum with a crevice tool. It's versatile and works on a variety of flooring, while the front-facing dustbin allows it to lie flat while cleaning under low objects and furniture.

Promising review: "I actually love this vacuum more than I thought I would. I researched a bunch of different lightweight, wireless options as we needed something for our large faux wood downstairs. This thing is great! The light is very helpful, it fits under most furniture, the auto transition from rugs to hardwood is great (although you can manually go up to the higher setting but can’t lock in the lower setting, will auto go up which can be a little annoying on small mats). The amount of dirt and pet hair it gets out of the rugs is actually shocking and comparable to our old Dyson stick that finally died. Highly recommend for weekly/semi-weekly cleaning!" — Jen
$99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A highly-ratedmaffordable option that reviewers love
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars

Boasting the highest rating of this bunch, this versatile vacuum has a strong suction, is effective on all kinds of flooring and has a flexible LED brush head and a four-stage filtration system. It comes with its own wall mount for convenient storage and three different charging methods.

Promising review: "I have had this little vacuum now for 6 weeks and it is WONDERFUL! We live in the country and on a farm. I use it nearly daily to quickly get floors cleaned up. It does a great job at getting dust up and off the floor. It vacuums up straw and hay well. I have a toddler and food always ends up getting dropped - for dry things (like cereal, crackers, etc.) it does wonders. It easily gets under our couch and other furniture. The cordless aspect is fabulous. O ne charge gets a lot done! My oldest daughter and I have long hair - it does a great job at getting the hair up. And, a great part is the entire head of the vacuum can be easily taken apart and cleaned when things like hair, stray thread, etc gets wrapped around the rotati ng brush. I also like the fact the filters can easily be pulled out is great. I frequently wipe the inside of the canister out with a Clorox wipe to keep it clean, too. Its ability to be cleaned keeps it from getting that yucky vacuum smell." — Matt Marsango
$159.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
Rid yourself of pet hair with this ultra-quiet option
Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars

Available in blue or red, this vacuum from Fabuletta is both powerful and quiet thanks to a brushless digital motor. It has a wide and flexible brush head, runs up to 45 minutes per charge, has a lightweight main body, can be charged in two different ways and features an adjustable tube. Use it for floors, carpets and more.

Promising review: "I took a risk and bought this for my wife for Christmas 2022, mostly because it was so much cheaper than similar brands, and the reviews were solid. We’ve not been disappointed. We’ve got two dogs that shed a lot, and the Fabuletta picks up their hair really well. Hardwoods - great. Carpet - also great and plenty powerful. Easy to use. Many love it’s ability to stand w/o being propped up, and that is a plus.

"We don’t use it much as a “dust buster,” but it’s easy to switch between attachments and sizes. My wife actually loves the light on the vacuum because we have dark hardwood, and it easily illuminates things we may previously have missed. I love the swivel head and easy maneuverability. It gets around tight corners and into small spaces with ease. Battery is great so far too and lasts plenty long enough for our usage. I’ve honestly thought about buying a 2nd one for upstairs. I haven’t used other similar brands to compare to this one, so I can’t comment there, but I’m honestly not interested in other brands at all. Very impressed with Fabuletta." — James C Redding
$139.99 at Amazon
