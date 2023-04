Cordless Vacuum Cleaners That Made Reviewers’ Lives So Much Cleaner

A multitasking cordless vac that holds a charge for almost an hour

: 4.3 out of 5The Lubluelu vacuum can hold a charge for nearly an hour, making it a very compelling option under $200. It has a high-quality HEPA air filtration system, LED lights to illuminate dark areas and a wide roller brush that can capture all manner of grime, from dust and dirt to dog hair and cat litter.: "This is my most favorite item i've purchased from amazon in the last year. I am so happy to have found it on an amazon prime day although the price is still the same now, it is well worth the money and about $400 cheaper than the other higher brand option i was looking at. I vacuum way more now than I ever used to. And i have two dogs and a cat and my daughter and i both have very long hair so this thing rocks! You do have to empty the container more often if you have a lot of pet hair and human hair to vacuum up but it's so easy to press the button and dump it into the trash! It's easy to grab, it's lightweight. I have arthritis in my hands so i was concerned about having to pull and hold a trigger like other higher priced brands, and this you just pull the trigger to start and then pull it again to stop. I like being able to adjust the suction. The low works great just for bare floors medium is fine for throw rugs, the high level is for carpets that are larger or attached to the floor because it's so powerful it will suck the carpet off the floor. I have LVT throughout my house with large throw rugs and small rugs, so it's nice to be able to go easily between the different levels of suction and the surfaces. I don't think you will be disappointed with this purchase unless you are trying to vacuum commercially every single day for a living that's not how i use this product." — KD