Even if you’ve already figured out how to cook corn on the cob to perfection , deciding how to flavor it is a whole separate feat.
Elote (Mexican street corn) is omnipresent these days and always a delicious option. But if you want to mix things up further, why not trying boiling your corncobs in a butter bath? Or maybe slather your corn in a compound butter flavored with mustard or Buffalo seasoning? If you want to get really wild, you could take some Tums and cover your cobs in Flamin’ Hot Cheetos dust.
Whatever your flavor vice, you’re sure to find something that suits you among the 15 recipes below.
1
Corn On The Cob, Boiled In A Butter Bath
2
Bang Bang Grilled Corn
3
Flamin' Hot Cheetos Grilled Corn
4
Mexican Corn On The Cob
5
Grilled Corn With Sweet And Spicy Mustard Compound Butter
6
Masala Street Corn
7
Grilled Corn with Cilantro Lime Butter
8
Grilled Corn With Spicy Buffalo Butter
9
Summer Roasted Garlic Butter Corn
10
Mexican Grilled Corn With Green Chile Honey Butter
11
Grilled Corn With Sriracha Aioli
12
Cheesy Roasted Garlic Corn On The Cob
13
Air Fryer Corn Ribs
14
Grilled Corn With Bacon Butter And Cotija Cheese
15
Instant Pot Corn On The Cob
