Even if you’ve already figured out how to cook corn on the cob to perfection , deciding how to flavor it is a whole separate feat.

Elote (Mexican street corn) is omnipresent these days and always a delicious option. But if you want to mix things up further, why not trying boiling your corncobs in a butter bath? Or maybe slather your corn in a compound butter flavored with mustard or Buffalo seasoning? If you want to get really wild, you could take some Tums and cover your cobs in Flamin’ Hot Cheetos dust.